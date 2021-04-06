The Oneonta boys and girls cross-country teams hosted Norwich and Edmeston on Tuesday, April 6.
The three girls teams were incomplete, while the Oneonta boys team scored 23 points to secure the victory against Norwich and Edmeston’s incomplete teams
Cross-country teams must have five scoring athletes or are considered incomplete and do not receive a team score.
“Pretty much everyone improved on their times from last week,” Oneonta head coach Dan Forbes said via email.
“This is something that every coach loves to see,” he added.
Norwich’s Julian Rogue won the boys race with a time of 17:59.
Oneonta’s Korbin Jones placed second with a time of 18:17 and Brandon Gardner placed third with a time of 18:22.
Edmeston’s lone runner on the boys team placed 11th with a time of 33:26.
“All of my runners look relaxed in the first mile and seem to carry that throughout the rest of the race,”
Forbes said.
“This yielded some nice times for us,” he said.
Oneonta’s Simone Schuman won the girls race with a time of 19:43.
Teammate Jordan Forbes placed second with a time of 22:28 and Edmeston’s Maddie Smith rounded out the top-three with a time of 22:30.
Cross-country at Oneonta, April 6
Boys team scores: Oneonta 23, Norwich inc., Edmeston inc.
Winner (2.9 miles): Julian Rogue (Norwich), 17:59.
Oneonta: 2, Korbin Jones, 18:17; 3, Brandon Gardner, 18:22; 5, Dylan Sorensen, 19:45; 6, Nick Kahl, 20:35; 7, Jack Gustafson, 20:35; 9, Alan Michael Rubin, 22:49; 10, Tyler Sorensen, 22: 38.
Edmeston: 11, Thomas Bennett, 33:26.
Girls team scores: Oneonta inc., Norwich inc., Edmeston inc.
Winner (2.9 miles): Simone Schuman (Oneonta), 19:43.
Oneonta: 2, Jordan Forbes, 22:28; 5, Sam Ficano, 25:28.
Edmeston: 3, Maddie Smith, 22:30; 7, Ella Tomlins, 31:24; 8, Michaela Bateman, 36:31.
BOYS SOCCER
ONEONTA 8, SETON CATHOLIC 0
Fin Oliver scored four goals to lead the visiting Oneonta boys soccer team to an 8-0 victory over Seton Catholic High School on Monday, April 5.
Dylan Davi led the Yellowjackets with four assists and goalkeeper Quinn Hansen posted his sixth shutout of the year.
Nick Stadler added two goals and one assist, while teamates Preston Withington and Matt Shultz also added goals.
Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 0
at Seton Catholic – April 5
Oneonta …. 7 1 – 8
Seton Catholic …. 0 0 – 0
Oneonta: Fin Oliver 4-0, Nick Stalder 2-1, Matt Shultz 1-1, Preston Withington 1-0, Lance Maben 0-1, Dylan Davi 0-4, Sam Moore 0-1.
Seton Catholic: None.
Shots-Corners: ?
Goalies: ?
