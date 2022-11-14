A score of runners from the local ranks competed in the cross country state championship races on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
In Class C, the Oneonta boys placed seventh overall as a team. Colin Fletcher-Foster was the top finisher for the Yellowjackets, placing 37th overall (18:18.30). Also running for OHS were Keyon Ziaie (41st, 18:26.80), Brandon Gardner (64th, 18:54.00), Jackson Forbes (71st, 19:02.60), Gabriel Rissberger (98th, 19:48.20), Donovan Lema (108th, 19:55.20), and Nicholas Kahl (120th, 20:28.50).
In the girls race, Simone Schuman finished 19th for Oneonta with a time of 20:34.80.
In the Class D races, both Delhi teams ran well, with the girls finishing fifth overall and the boys placing sixth.
Gretel Hilson-Schneider paced the Delhi girls by finishing sixth with a time of 20:18.20. Following her were teammates Ellie Lees (13th, 20:59.30), Abi Tessier (55th, 22:48.70), Lilly McGonigal (62nd, 23:17.30), Lilah Francisco (92nd, 26:09.20), Olivia Kruppo (94th, 26:26.90), and Erin Coppersmith (97th, 27:30.30).
Leading the Delhi boys was Alton Francisco, who placed 12th with a time of 17:38.80. Delhi’s other runners in the boys race were Nelson VanMaaren (46th, 18:44.60), Jared Coleman (58th, 19:12.30), Latham Gielskie (70th, 19:42.60), Zavier Aguirre (90th, 20:26.90), and Alexander Kelsh (93rd, 20:49.40).
Other local runners who competed in the Class D races were Carter Stevens of Cooperstown/Milford (19th, 17:49.50), Connor Eberly of Sidney (52nd, 18:57.10), and Mirabella Sanford of Deposit-Hancock (32nd, 21:45.80).
