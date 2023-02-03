The Oneonta boys rolled to a 60-26 victory over Norwich on Thursday.
Finlay Oliver led the Yellowjackets’ offense with 15 points, while Owen Burnsworth scored 10 and Makya Morrison added eight points.
Oneonta will visit Maine-Endwell on Monday.
Delhi 67, Unatego/Franklin 46 (Thursday)
Delhi defeated Unatego/Franklin 67-46 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday to improve to 16-0 on the season.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with a game-high 35 points, while Angelo Kryston netted nine points, and Luke Sanford added seven points and seven rebounds in the win.
Braedon Johnson led U/F with 12 points, while Devon Kroll added 11 points.
Delhi will visit Sidney on Thursday while Unatego/Franklin will visit Oxford on Tuesday.
Sharon Springs 63, Laurens/Milford 57 (Thursday)
Sharon Springs rode a 24-12 first quarter to defeat Laurens/Milford 63-57 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Thursday.
Brady Law led the Spartans with a game-high 33 points, while Luke Enyart added 21 in the win.
Christian Lawson led L/M with 22 points, while Carter Steven netted 13 points.
Richfield Springs 48, Worcester 33 (Thursday)
Richfield Springs defeated Worcester 48-33 on the road Thursday to secure a key Tri-Valley League victory.
Dylan Hosford led the way in the win, scoring 24 points for Richfield Springs. Jordan Diliberto and Brayden Dunckel also finished in double-figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Matthew Sanders led the Wolverines with 11 points while Connor Fancher was close behind with 10.
Richfield Springs will host Schenevus on Saturday for its Senior Game. Worcester will be at Cherry Valley-Springfield on Monday.
Greene 44, Unadilla Valley 36 (Thursday)
Unadilla Valley fell at home to Greene 44-36 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Haywood Edwards was the Storm’s leading scorer with nine points. Trent Marinelli followed close behind with eight points.
Greene’s Liam Flanagan netted a game-high 15 points in the win.
UV will host Sidney on Tuesday.
Northville 53, Cherry Valley-Springfield 32 (Thursday)
The Patriots fell to Northville on the road Thursday in a non-league contest. CV-S fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter and was never able to recover.
Max Horvath was the leading scorer in the defeat with 17 points while Dalton Stocking finished with 12.
CV-S will host Worcester on Monday.
Oneonta 60, Norwich 26 (Thursday)
OHS …17 16 12 15 — 60
Nor … 4 6 6 10 — 26
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Ben Casola 1 0-0 2, Peyton Mackey 2 0-0 5, Jared hill 1 0-0 3, Owen Burnsworth 4 0-0 10, Britten Zeh 2 0-0 6, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 3 2-5 8, Zach Grygiel 1 0-0 2, Brady Carr 1 4-4 7, Aiden Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 6 3-8 15. Totals: 22 9-17 60
N: W. Thorton 0 0-0 0, J. Stokes 2 0-0 5, C. Olds 1 1-2 3, K. Turner 0 0-0 0, J. Morris 0 0-0 0, S. Dowdall 6 0-0 15, D. Kane 0 0-0 0, M. Collins 0 1-2 1, J. Palen 1 0-0 2, A. Pomares 0 0-0 0, Z. Myers 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 2-6 26
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Mackey, Hill, Burnsworth 2, Zeh 2, Carr); N 4 (Stokes, Dowdall 3)
Delhi 67, Unatego/Franklin 46 (Thursday)
DA … 12 12 27 16 — 67
U/F … 6 13 11 16 — 46
DA: Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 4, Chuck Haight 0 0-0 0 Zachary Finch 1 2-2 4, Logan Nealis 0 2-3 2, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 14 5-6 35, Sam Davis 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 3 3-7 9, Andrew Liddle 2 0-0 4, Rocco Schnabel 1 0-0 2, Luke Sanford 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 13-19 67
U/F: Logan Utter 1 1-3 3, Xander Johnson 1 0-3 2, Devon Kroll 5 1-2 11, Spencer Wilms 1 2-2 4, Jake Sargent 2 0-2 4, Austin Wilde 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 3 6-7 12, Chase Birdsall 0 1-2 1, Reese James 1 3-4 6, Darios Gloat 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 14-25 46
Three-point baskets: DA 2 (L. Schnabel 2); U/F 4 (Kroll 3, James)
Sharon Springs 63, Laurens/Milford 57 (Thursday)
S … 24 8 17 14 — 63
L/M … 12 18 14 13 — 57
S: Luke Enyart 5 11-13 21, Cameron Lynch 1 0-0 3, Mike Cashman 2 0-0 4, Brendan Parrotti 1 0-2 2, Brady Law 9 14-15 33. Totals: 18 25-31 63
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 3-9 13, Christian Lawson 7 6-6 22, Wendell Agustin 2 1-2 5 , Jacob Burkhart 3 1-2 7, Mike Virtell 3 2-5 8, Luke Edmonds 1 0-2 2. Totals: 20 13-26 57
Three point baskets: S 2 (Lynch, Law); L-M 4 (Steven 2, Lawson 2)
Richfield Springs 48, Worcester 33 (Thursday)
RS … 7 16 11 14 — 48
W … 7 5 9 12 — 33
RS: J. Bowman 1 0-0 2, J. Wolfe 0 0-0 0, B. Dunckel 3 2-4 10, L. Schultz 0 0-0 0, J. Diliberto 5 0-0 12, D. Hosford 9 2-3 24, A. Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-7 48
W: D. Critti 0 0-0 0, T. Haley 0 0-0 0, L. Roof 0 0-0 0, C. Fancher 3 3-6 10, R. Shafer 0 0-0 0, B. Ballard 0 0-0 0, M. Sivacek 0 0-0 0, J. Geiskopf 3 1-6 7, T. Head 2 1-4 5, A. Adams 0 0-0 0, M. Sanders 4 3-4 11. Totals: 12 8-20 33
Three-point baskets: RS 8 (Hosford 4, Dunckel 2, Diliberto 2); W 1 (Fancher
Greene 44, Unadilla Valley 36 (Thursday)
G … 7 16 12 9 — 44
UV … 6 9 12 9 — 36
G: L. Flanagan 6 1-1 15, J. Vielara 1 0-0 3, J. Eroshevich 5 0-1 11, W. Dunlap 5 2-2 13, T. Ketcham 0 0-0 0, A. Pickard 1 0-2 2, K. Rapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-6 44
UV: Haywood Edwards 3 3-9 9, Tucker Cattanach 1 0-0 2, Zack Smith 2 0-0 5, Trason Murray 1 4-5 6, Trent Marinelli 2 4-4 8, Kaden Butts 2 2-4 6. Totals: 11 13-22 36
Three-point baskets: G 5 (Flanagan 2, Vielara, Eroshevich, Dunlap); UV 1 (Smith)
Northville 53, Cherry Valley-Springfield 32 (Thursday)
North … 18 14 14 7 — 53
CV-S … 4 10 3 15 — 32
N: Frasier 5 0-x 10, Artrkosk 2 0-x 4, Gutowski 1 0-x 2, Frank 4 0-x 9, Derstine 0 0-x 0, Pertell 0 0-x 0, Mitchell 4 0-x 8, Tamslitis 6 0-x 12, Cordone 1 0-x 2, Shepard 1 0-x 3, Lent 1 1-x 3. Totals: 25 1-x 53
CV-S: Cade 0 0-x 0, Stocking 6 0-x 12, Campagna 1 0-x 2, Horvath 5 7-x 17, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 0 0-x 0, Benson 0 0-x 0, Rockwell 0 1-x 1. Totals: 12 8-x 32
Three-point baskets: N 2 (Frank, Shepard); CV-S 0
