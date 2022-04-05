The Oneonta track and field teams swept Chenango Valley on Tuesday, with the girls winning 83-49 and the boys winning 73-67.
Gabi Ragozzine led the OHS girls with a pair of wins in the shot put and discus. Also earning individual victories for the Yellowjackets were Maddie Seguin (100 meter), Jordan Forbes (1500), Veronika Madej (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Josie Scanlon (800), Selene Wellman (200), Simone Schuman (3000), and Maggie Nealis (triple jump).
Carter Mackey won the 110 hurdles and the high jump to lead the Oneonta boys. He was joined on the winners’ podium by teammates Korbin Jones (1600), Nick Kahl (400), Vaughn Thomas (400 hurdles), Finlay Oliver (800), Brandon Gardner (3200), DJ Turley (shot put), Tim Ghiorse (discus) and Stephen Baker (pole vault).
Oneonta will be off until April 20 when it hosts Norwich.
Elsewhere, the Edmeston/Morris track teams also earned a sweep on Tuesday as they hosted teams from Stamford/Jefferson, Franklin, and Charlotte Valley.
There was a quartet of double-winners on the girls side. Carly Bond of Edmeston/Morris won both the 1500 and 3000 meter runs while teammate Molly Rifanburg took first in the 400 and high jump.
The other double-winners came from Franklin as Haylee Taggart won the 100 hurdles and long jump while teammate Shannon Kingsbury took first in the 100 and 200 meter runs.
Winning multiple events on the boys side were Noah Burlison of Edmeston/Morris (shot put, discus), and Aiden Nolan (100, 200) and Isaac Wright (800, 1600) of Franklin.
TENNIS
Roxbury 7, Stamford 0
The Roxbury tennis team opened its 2022 season with a 7-0 sweep of Stamford on Tuesday.
Winning in singles action for the Rockets were Ryder Albano (9-1), Alina Chojnowski (9-0), Max Curtis (9-7), and Steven Martin (9-7).
Roxbury also won the lone doubles match thanks to the duo of Chelsea Curtis and Lydia Biruk who won 9-3.
Roxbury will visit Margaretville on Wednesday.
Oneonta 3, Owego-Apalachin 1 (Monday)
Oneonta’s tennis team defeated Owego-Apalachin 3-1 on Monday at home to open its season.
Jayden Zakala won in straight sets in first singles while Bella Holleran lost a three-set heartbreaker 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.
OHS won both doubles matches as the pairings of Tobias Carter and Dylan Shaughnessy, and Isaac Wooden and Simmone Segal each won in straight sets.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Valley on Wednesday.
Roxbury 7, Stamford 0
Singles: Ryder Albano (R) def. Jayden Rivera 9-1; Alina Chojnowski (R) def. Lexi T. 9-0; Max Curtis (R) def. Earl Alberti 9-7; Steven Martin (R) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-7
Doubles: Chelsea Curtis and Lydia Biruk (R) def. Logan Allen and Gwinn Cole 9-3; second doubles forfeited
Oneonta 3, Owego-Apalachin 1 (Monday)
Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. John Davis 6-3, 6-2; Cole Dalton (OA) def. Bella Holleran 2-6, 6-1, 10-7
Doubles: Tobias Carter and Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Cavan Tapia and Tobbe Welty (OA) 6-1, 6-1; Isaac Wooden and Simmone Segal (OHS) def. Damien Allen and Aden Dinleins (OA) 6-0, 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.