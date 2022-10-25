The Oneonta girls soccer team’s season came to an end on Tuesday as the Yellowjackets fell to Chenango Valley 6-1 in the Section IV Class B Semifinals.
Maggie Nealis scored the only goal of the game for OHS on a penalty kick with just under 12 minutes left in regulation.
Madelyn Hayes netted a hat trick for Chenango Valley, Nadia Wojcik scored twice, and Emily Nickson added another goal.
Oneonta’s Lilli Rowe finished with six saves in net while Madeline Trisket made 12 stops for Chenango Valley.
Schenevus 4,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 1
The Dragons defeated the Patriots 4-1 in the Section IV Class D Semifinals on Tuesday.
Angie Competiello scored twice to lead Schenevus’ offense. Lily Competiello, meanwhile, had a goal and two assists and Taylor Knapp had a goal and an assist.
Ari Bosc scored the only goal for CV-S off an assist by Morgan Huff.
In goal for Schenevus was Leah Brundege who had five saves while Daphnee West had 18 saves for CV-S.
Schenevus will face Morris/Edmeston on Saturday in the Class D Championship at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta at 10:30 a.m.
Morris/Edmeston 5, Charlotte Valley 0
The Morris/Edmeston girls earned a 5-0 victory over Charlotte Valley in the Section IV Class D Semifinals on Tuesday in Oneonta.
Leading the way for Morris/Edmeston was Amira Ross who scored twice. Also scoring in the win were Carissa Richards with a goal and an assist, Hannah Wist and Arissa Bolton each with one goal, and Avery Bolton and Molly Rifanburg with an assist apiece.
Abby White was stout in net for M/E, finishing with 10 saves to earn the shutout. Cadence Santiago had 14 stops for Charlotte Valley.
Chenango Valley 6, Oneonta 1
CV … 4-2-6
OHS … 0-1-1
CV: Emily Nickson 1-0, Madelyn Hayes 3-0, Nadia Wojcik 2-0
OHS: Maggie Nealis 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 18-3, OHS 16-2
Goalies: Madeline Trisket (CV) 12, Lilli Rowe (OHS) 6
Morris/Edmeston 5, Charlotte Valley 0
M/E … 3-2-5
CV … 0-0-0
M/E: Amira Ross 2-0, Carissa Richards 1-1, Hannah Wist 1-0, Arissa Bolton 1-0, Avery Bolton 0-1, Molly Rifanburg 0-1
CV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 31-4; CV 12-0
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 10; Cadence Santiago (CV) 14
Schenevus 4,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 1
S … 3-1-4
CV-S … 1-0-1
S: Angie Competiello 2-0, Lily Competiello 1-2, Taylor Knapp 1-1
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 33-5; CV-S 8-7
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 5; Daphnee West (CV-S) 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.