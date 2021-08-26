The Oneonta golf team dropped its season-opening match against Chenango Forks by a score of 232-246 on Thursday at Oneonta Country Club.
Seamus Catella had the Yellowjackets’ low round of the day with a 41. The round started off with a birdie on the first hole after Catella sunk a chip shot from 30 yards out. Joining him on the score sheet were teammates Aidan Gelbsman (45), Max Gelbsman (48), Carter Mackey (56), and Ethan Dugan (56).
Chenango Forks’ Trevor Warpus had the day’s best round with a two-over-par 38. The team’s other scorers were Brian Tye (42), Mike Rullo (45), Joey Worden (49), and John Maus (58).
Oneonta will be back in action on Friday when it faces Seton Catholic at Traditions Golf Course.
South Kortright/Andes 222,
Roxbury 231
South Kortright/Andes defeated Roxbury 222-231 in Thursday’s match at the College Golf Course at Delhi.
Conner Quarino led South Kortright/Andes with a low round of 49. Joining him as scorers on the day were Lee Marigliano (55), Lance McClure (58), and Jack Byrne (60).
Roxbury’s Ian Walker had the low round of the day with a 47. Also scoring for the Rockets were Peyton Proctor (52), Ryder Albano (63), and Dennis Slawson (69).
South Kortright/Andes will be back in action on Monday when it faces Hunter on the road.
Hunter 182, Gilboa 185, Jefferson 222
Hunter defeated Gilboa and Jefferson in a three-way match at Christman’s Windham House on Thursday. Hunter tallied 182 points while Gilboa finished with 185 and Jefferson scored a 222.
Hunter’s Grady Glennon shot an even-par 34 as the day’s low scorer. Joining him on the scoreboard were teammates Gwendolyn Glennon (46), Lyden Smith (47), and Thomas Houlihan (55).
Kara Dumas led Gilboa with a 41. The Wildcats’ other scorers were Ethan Halat (45), Keith Smith (49), and Michael O’Hara (50). Jefferson’s low round belonged to Seneca Shafer with a 49. The J-Hawks’ other scorers were Lucas Pochily (56), Kurt McMahon (56), and Jacob Staroba (61).
Gilboa will face Charlotte Valley at Ouleout Creek on Monday.
Chenango Forks 232, Oneonta 246
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Chenango Forks: Trevor Warpus 38, Brian Tye 42, Mike Rullo 45, Joey Worden 49, John Maus 58
Oneonta: Seamus Catella 41, Aidan Gelbsman 45, Max Gelbsman 48, Carter Mackey 56, Ethan Dugan 56
South Kortright/Andes 222, Roxbury 231
At The College Golf Course at Delhi
South Kortright/Andes: Conner Quarino 49, Lee Marigliano 55, Lance McClure 58, Jack Byrne 60
Roxbury: Ian Walker 47, Peyton Proctor 52, Ryder Albano 63, Dennis Slawson 69
Hunter 182, Gilboa 185, Jefferson 222
At Christman’s Windham House
Par 34, Front 9
Hunter: Grady Glennon 34, Gwendolyn Glennon 46, Lyden Smith 47, Thomas Houlihan 56
Gilboa: Kara Dumas 41, Ethan Halat 45, Keith Smith 49, Michael O’Hara 50
Jefferson: Seneca Shafer 49, Lucas Pochily 56, Kurt McMahon 56, Jacob Staroba 61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.