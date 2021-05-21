Oneonta falls to Chenango Forks; South Kortright remains perfect

BASEBALL
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 2
Three costly errors proved to be the difference for the Oneonta baseball team on Friday as the Yellowjackets dropped a 6-2 decision to Chenango Forks at home.
Grady Stark held the Oneonta offense in check, allowing just five base hits. Zack Young led the Blue Devils' offense with two hits.
Oneonta's Tanner Russin pitched a strong game in the losing effort, allowing just four hits in six innings of work. Aidan Breakey had two of Oneonta's five hits including an RBI single.
The Yellowjackets will face Chenango Forks again on Saturday, this time on the road.
South Kortright 8, Margaretville 1
South Kortright threw a combined one-hitter to defeat Margaretville 8-1 in Friday's Delaware League contest and remain undefeated on the season (6-0).
Patrick Dengler struck out 13 in just five innings to earn the win and Adam Champlin came in in the sixth inning to close things down for the Rams.
At the plate, Logan Firment hit a home run while Joe Krupa went 2-for-4. Darren Dengler and Brandon Grommeck both hit doubles.
South Kortright will host Gilboa on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 4
Cooperstown used a balanced attack at the plate to defeat Herkimer 9-4 on Friday.
Chris Ubner led the Hawkeyes' offense going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Kendall Haney, Alex Hascup, and Alex Poulson also notched doubles for Cooperstown. Hascup and PJ Kimberly both had multi-hit games.
Cooperstown improves to 8-1 on the season.
Jefferson 8, Roxbury 6
The J-Hawks defeated the Rockets on Friday in a close matchup that went all seven innings.
For Roxbury, Ian Walker hit a triple while going 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Brandon Wright went 2-for-3 at the plate.
For Jefferson, Lucas Pochily notched a double and Evan Staroba went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Charlotte Valley 8, S.S. Seward 1 (Thursday)
The Wildcats were in complete control throughout an 8-1 victory over S.S. Seward on Thursday.
Nathan Amadon went the distance on the mound, finishing with 10 strikeouts while allowing just one walk and three hits. He also notched two hits at the plate.
Trevor Waid led the Charlotte Valley attack with three hits, a run scored, and an RBI, while Warren Quigley also had three hits and 2 RBIs. Matt Vroman and Jameson Quigley both contributed multi-hit games.
Charlotte Valley (7-0) visits Margaretville on Monday.
CF … 010 112 1 – 6 7 1
OHS … 100 001 0 – 2 5 3
CF: Grady Stark (W)
OHS: Tanner Russin (L)
M … 000 100 0 – 1 1 2
SK … 103 004 X – 8 9 1
M: Connor Joedicke (L), Brower, Davis, and Herrera
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Adam Champlin, and Darren Dengler
HR: Logan Firment (SK)
2B: Darren Dengler (SK), Brandon Grommeck (SK), Connor Joedicke (M)
HERK … 001 010 2 – 4 8 3
COOP … 003 213 X – 9 11 4
HERK: B. Alexander (L), and J. Tero
COOP: Emerick (W), and A. Hascup
HR: Chris Ubner (COOP)
2B: Kendall Haney (COOP), Chris Ubner (COOP), Alex Hascup (COOP), Alex Poulson (COOP)
J … 021 002 3 – 8 11 5
R … 300 000 3 – 6 6 5
J: Kurt MacMahon (W), Evan Staroba
R: Jayden DeMaio (L), Ian Walker
3B: Ian Walker (R)
2B: Lucas Pochily (J), Brandon Wright (R)
CV … 200 321 0 – 8 13 1
SSS … 000 010 0 – 1 3 3
CV: Nathan Amadon (W)
SSS: Finley (L), Rainere. Hartmann
2B: Cutrona (SSS)
SOFTBALL
Oneonta 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
The Oneonta softball team overcame a late 2-0 deficit with a three-run sixth inning to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 3-2 on Friday.
Madie Dening drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the sixth inning. That decisive hit came after Jenna Gaisford drove in the Yellowjackets' first two runs with a double.
Gaisford was also the winning pitcher for Oneonta, striking out eight and allowing just one walk and four hits.
Schenevus 15, Milford 0
The Dragons defeated the Wildcats on Friday, with the Dragons pulling ahead decisively in the fourth and fifth innings to earn the victory.
Cassie Snyder pitched a near no-hitter, allowing only one hit and striking out five. Snyder also recorded a triple at the plate. Elsewhere, Hannah Osborne hit a home run while Kelsey Burton got a double. Elizabeth Hoag got three hits, while Taylor Knapp, Autumn Jones, Sam Osborne, and Kelsey Burton all had two hits each.
For Milford, McKenna Buriello recorded the sole base hit.
Schenevus plays Laurens at home on Monday.
Worcester 12, Richfield Springs 4 (Thursday)
After allowing four runs in the top of the first inning, Worcester scored 12 unanswered runs to notch a 12-4 victory over Richfield Springs in Thursday's Tri-Valley League game.
The Wolverines got contributions from up and down the lineup: Lily Conroe (double, 2 RBIs), Iriyah Haley (three runs, 2 RBIs), Jenna Morell (double), and Miriam Odell (double, RBI) all had multi-hit games. In addition, Delimar Vega-Haley drove in three runs while Sophia Adams finished with a double and two runs scored.
Vega-Haley got the win on the mound after striking out four and allowing two walks and seven hits.
Worcester (6-1) will travel to play Edmeston on Monday.
BG … 101 000 0 – 2 4 0
OHS … 000 003 0 – 3 6 1
BG: Cuozzo (L), and Barber
OHS: Jenna Gaisford (W)
3B: A. Matthews (BG)
2B: Jenna Gaisford (OHS), Baldwin (BG)
M … 000 000 X – 0 1 4
S … 001 671 X – 15 15 1
M: LeeAnna West (L), McKenna Buriello, Tia Vagliardo
S: Cassie Snyder (W), Sam Osborne
HR: Hannah Osborne (S)
3B: Cassie Snyder (S)
2B: Kelsey Burton (S)
RS … 400 000 0 – 4 7 1
W … 321 121 X – 12 8 4
RS: B. Connolly (L)
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
2B: Lily Conroe (W), Jenna Morell (W), Miriam Odell (W), Sophia Adams (W), C. Furner (RS)
