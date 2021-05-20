Oneonta falls to Elmira in 10 innings; South Kortright's Firment no-hits Delhi

Oneonta’s baseball team lost a 10-inning heartbreaker to Elmira 3-2 on Wednesday.
After nine innings of great pitching by both sides, Elmira scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a base hit by Jack Carozzoni.
Aidan Gelbsman and Seamus Catella combined to allow just three runs and 10 hits over 10 innings for the Yellowjackets. The Oneonta offense, however, could muster only five base hits over the course of the game.
Oneonta will be back home on Friday against Chenango Forks.
South Kortright 8, Delhi 1
Logan Firment pitched a no-hitter for South Kortright as the Rams defeated Delhi 8-1 in Wednesday’s non-league baseball game.
Firment finished the game with 13 strikeouts and three walks allowed. Joe Krupa hit a triple to lead the South Kortright offense.
The Rams will be at home against Margaretville on Friday.
Milford 8, Morris 4
Martin Thorsland had a strong outing both at the plate and on the mound in leading Milford past Morris 8-4 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Thorsland struck out 15 batters en route to his third win of the season while also recording two hits including a triple.
Mike Virtell and Darrick West also had multi-hit games for the Wildcats, while Jacob Burkhart drove in two runs.
Asa Dugan had two base hits for Morris. Milford will visit Roxbury on Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14,
Worcester 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs defeated Worcester 14-1 in five innings on Wednesday thanks to a six-run second inning.
Owen Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead the CVS/SS offense while Kyle France went 2-for-3 and Griffin Barrett and Dylan Huff both notched doubles.
CVS/SS’ Luke Dubben got the win after striking out 11 batters in just five innings while allowing just one hit and no walks.
Isaiah Haley recorded a double for Worcester while also taking the loss on the mound.
Worcester (1-3) will host Schenevus on Thursday.
Charlotte Valley 11, Gilboa 5
Charlotte Valley defeated Gilboa Wednesday in a close matchup that broke open when the Wildcats scored seven runs in the fifth inning.
For Charlotte Valley, Michael Camarata went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, Dylan Waid went 2-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs, and Nathan Amadon also notched a double.
Charlotte Valley is currently 6-0 and plays the Seward Institute on Thursday.
West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 3
West Canada Valley prevailed over Cooperstown Wednesday, handing the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.
Cooperstown’s Kendall Haney went 3-for-3 with 1 RBI. For West Canada, Cole Maxwell went 3-for-4, while pitcher Aiden Maxwell went 3-for-3 at the plate with 4 RBIs.
Cooperstown is currently 7-1 overall and plays Herkimer at home this Friday.
Seton Catholic 3, Oneonta 0 (Tuesday)
Seton Catholic finally found the scoreboard in the sixth inning of a pitchers’ duel to defeat Oneonta 3-0 in Tuesday’s contest.
After five-plus innings of scoreless baseball, Seton’s Joey Burke came up with the go-ahead runs on a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the sixth. It was enough to give the win to starting pitcher Dan Crowley, who struck out seven batters while allowing only three hits and no walks in the shutout.
Oneonta’s Jordan Goble was the hard-luck loser, finishing with five strikeouts and just five hits allowed.
The Yellowjackets will be off until Tuesday when they visit Elmira.
South Kortright 11, Margaretville 8
(Tuesday)
South Kortright built enough of a cushion to hold off a late Margaretville rally in its 11-8 victory in Tuesday’s Delaware League game.
After entering the seventh inning with an 11-0 lead, the Blue Devils scored eight runs in the bottom half to make things interesting before the Rams’ bullpen finally shut things down.
Tyler Hall got South Kortright on the board early with a two-run single in the first inning. In the second inning, Logan Firment hit a grand slam to widen the deficit.
Connor Joedicke smacked a two-run double for Margaretville in the bottom of the seventh.
Elmira 3, Oneonta 2
OHS … 100 001 000 0 – 2 5 1
E … 000 101 000 1 – 3 10 0
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman, Seamus Catella (L)
E: Ryan Ess (W)
South Kortright 8, Delhi 1
DA … 000 001 0 – 1 0 4
SK … 000 323 X – 8 8 2
DA: Branigan (L), Fitch, and Pagillo
SK: Logan Firment (W), and Darren Dengler
3B: Joe Krupa (SK)
Milford 8, Morris 4
MOR … 201 001 0 – 4 5 0
MIL … 202 202 X – 8 9 0
MOR: Child, Morlock (L), Burtis, and Fraser
MIL: Martin Thorsland (W), and Burkhart
3B: Thorsland (MIL)
2B: Clark (MIL), Virtell (MIL)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Worcester 1
CVSSS … 164 30X X – 14 9 2
W … 100 00X X – 1 1 6
CVSSS: Luke Dubben (W), and Noah Acampora
W: Isaiah Haley (L), Jalen Reardon, and Michael Martin
2B: Griffin Barrett (CVSSS), Owen Johnson (CVSSS), Dylan Huff (CVSSS), Isaiah Haley (W)
Charlotte Valley 11, Gilboa 5
GB … 000 500 0 – 5 5 4
CV … 000 470 X – 11 10 3
GB: Sean Willie (L), Joe Willie, R. Chase
CV: Jameson Quigley (W), Dylan Waid
HR: W. Cipolla (G)
2B: Michael Camarata (CV), Dylan Waid (CV), Nathan Amadon (CV)
West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 3
C … 100 002 0 – 3 6 2
W … 100 104 X – 6 7 0
C: Chris Ubner (L)
W: Aiden Maxwell (W)
Seton Catholic 3, Oneonta 0
OHS … 000 000 0 – 0 3 0
SCC … 000 003 X – 3 5 2
OHS: Jordan Goble (L)
SCC: Dan Crowley (W)
South Kortright 11, Margaretville 8
SK … 240 104 0 – 11 6 1
M … 000 000 8 – 8 4 1
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Darren Dengler, Ty Law, Patrick Dengler, and Darren Dengler, Brandin Grommick
M: Connor Joedicke (L), Damian Brewer, Damian Brewer, Christian Davis, Ryan Sanford, Ivan Herrera, Mike Gavette, and Ivan Herrera, Mike Gavette
HR: Logan Firment (SK)
2B: Brandin Grommick (SK), Connor Joedicke (M)
SOFTBALL
Schenevus 18,
Richfield Springs 3
Schenevus scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to secure an 18-3 victory over Richfield Springs in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League softball matchup.
Hannah Osborne led the Dragons offense with a 3-for-4 performance that included a triple, double, and 3 RBIs. Kelsey Burton went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs while Sam Osborne and Autumn Jones both contributed two hits. Cassie Snyder got the win on the mound after striking out four and allowing just two hits.
Maggie Worobey registered an RBI and a double for Richfield Springs.
Oneonta 12, Seton Catholic 0 (Tuesday)
Abbie Platt led Oneonta’s offense while Jenna Gaisford delivered a sterling pitching performance as the Yellowjackets defeated Seton Catholic 12-0 in Tuesday’s contest.
Platt went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, four runs scored, and 1 RBI. Gaisford, meanwhile, struck out 13 batters while allowing just three hits and no walks in the victory.
Macky Catan went 3-for-4 with two doubles, 3 RBIs, and two runs scored, Makenzie Pierce went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Gaisford went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs for Oneonta.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Forks on Thursday.
Hunter 21,
South Kortright 15 (Tuesday)
Hunter scored seven runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth inning to defeat the Rams in a 21-15 shootout on Tuesday.
Madison Legg and Marissa Legg both notched three singles for Hunter, while Justine Iannelli struck out 10 batters to earn the win on the mound.
Emma Dibble hit a double for South Kortright.
Schenevus 18, Richfield Springs 3
RS … 101 001 X – 3 2 2
S … 012 50(10) X – 18 13 3
RS: B. Connolly (L), K. Evangelow, and M. Worobey
S: Cassie Snyder (W), and Sam Osborne
3B: Hannah Osborne (S)
2B: Sam Osborne 2 (S), Autumn Jones (S), Hannah Osborne (S), M. Worobey (RS)
Oneonta 12, Seton Catholic 0
OHS … 405 101 1 – 12 13 2
SCC … 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
OHS: Jenna Gaisford (W), and Carly Erbe
SCC: E. Magorny (L), and A. Rogers
HR: Abbie Platt (OHS)
3B: Abbie Platt (OHS)
2B: Macky Catan 2 (OHS)
Hunter 21, South Kortright 15
H … 202 276 2 – 21 22 5
SK … 130 333 2 – 15 7 13
H: Justin Iannelli (W), and Morgan Rossignol
SK: Carli Pardee (L), Shelby Macaluso, and Ailee McCracken, Hannah Collins
2B: Constable (H), Emma Dibble (SK)
