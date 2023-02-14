The Oneonta boys basketball team fell behind 32-7 in the first quarter and was never able to recover in Tuesday’s 91-45 loss to Ithaca in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference playoffs.
Brady Carr was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets with 11 points while Finlay Oliver netted seven points.
Justin Yearwood scored 26 points to lead Ithaca while Luke Little and William Holmes each scored 18.
Oneonta awaits its first opponent in the Section IV playoffs.
Walton 79, Sidney 69
Walton defeated Sidney 79-69 in Tuesday’s high-scoring Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Robert Conklin and Seth Hunter each topped 20 points for Walton, as Conklin netted 23 points and Hunter finished with 21. Zack Gardner added 11 points in the win.
Sidney’s Danny Morris had a huge game in the losing effort with 33 points, while Connor van der Sommer scored 16 and Devin Baker added 10.
Laurens/Milford 61, Richfield Springs 39
Laurens/Milford rolled past Richfield Springs 61-39 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Cyller Cimko was the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 19 points for Laurens/Milford. Christian Lawson, meanwhile, scored 13 points in the win.
Bradyn Dunckel led Richfield Springs with 18 points.
Each team awaits its opening round opponent in the Section IV playoffs.
Ithaca 91, Oneonta 45
Ith … 32 18 21 20 — 91
OHS … 7 11 13 14 — 45
I: Kaleb Kerfoot 1 0-0 2, Thomas Lashkoft 1 0-0 2, Luke Little 7 0-0 18, Elijah Sanders 3 2-3 9, Benjamin Velasques 1 0-0 2, River Toffolo 1 0-0 3, Justin Yearwood 10 5-6 26, Nguengeti Ngwen 1 0-2 2, Trevor Clark 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Ostrom 1 0-0 2, Suraphel Barton 2 1-2 5, William Holmes 9 0-1 18. Totals: 38 8-14 91
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 3-4 5, Ben Casola 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 0 0-0 0, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 0 1-2 1, Britten Zeh 1 0-0 3, Dakoda Buzzy 1 0-0 2, Makya Morrison 3 0-1 6, Zach Grygiel 2 0-0 4, Brady Carr 4 1-2 11, Aiden Hendricks 2 0-0 6, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 3 1-2 7. Totals: 17 6-11 45
Three-point baskets: I 7 (Little 4, Sanders, Toffolo, Yearwood); OHS 5 (Zeh, Carr 2, Hendricks 2)
Walton 79, Sidney 69
W … 20 23 15 21 — 79
S … 16 21 15 15 — 69
W: Zack Gardner 5 0-0 11, Ransom Dutcher 2 0-0 4, Parker MacDonald 1 0-0 3, Colby Phraner 3 0-1 6, Seth Hunter 8 2-2 21, Caden LeBarge 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 3 2-2 9, Robert Conklin 9 1-1 23. Totals: 32 5-6 79
S: Devin Baker 4 0-0 10, Chris Moreno 1 0-0 3, Connor van der Sommer 6 2-2 16, Danny Morris 12 8-10 33, Cameron Russo 2 1-2 3, Logan Russo 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 11-14 69
Three-point baskets: W 10 (Conklin 4, Hunter 3, Gardner, MacDonald, Little); S 6 (Baker 2, van der Sommer 2, Moreno, Morris)
Laurens/Milford 61, Richfield Springs 39
L/M … 15 14 15 17 — 61
RS … 9 13 7 10 — 39
L/M: Stevens 2 1-2 6, Lawson 6 1-2 13, Cimko 7 4-6 19, Virtell 3 0-0 6, Sherwood 1 0-0 2, Murphy 3 0-0 7, Conklin 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 6-10 61
RS: Bowman 2 0-0 4, Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Dunckel 6 3-4 18, Dunckel 4 0-0 9, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 4-7 39
Three-point baskets: L/M 3 (Stevens, Cimko, Murphy); RS 5 (Wolfe, Dunckel 3, Dunckel)
Bainbridge-Guilford 56, Oriskany 47 (Monday)
The Bainbridge-Guilford girls took down Oriskany 56-47 on Monday in a non-league contest.
Celeste Baldwin led the scoring for the Bobcats with 20 points while Jayslin Henderosn and Taylor Kazmirski also finished in double-figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Bainbridge-Guilford 56, Oriskany 47 (Monday)
B-G … 22 19 14 6 — 56
O … 8 11 11 19 — 47
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 4 0-0 11, Kaylin Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Brenna Casey 0 0-0 0, Peyton Umbra 1 0-0 3, Celeste Baldwin 7 3-4 20, Jayslin Henderson 4 5-6 13, Victoria Suda 0 0-0 0, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Marissa Mayo 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 3 1-2 7, Chandler Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Parsons 0 0-0 0, Laida Williams 0 0-0 0, Hannah Shackleton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-17 56
O: H. Fabbio 1 1-2 3, J. Tagliaferri 0 0-0 0, K. Fabbio 1 1-2 3, K. Zabek 0 0-0 0, M. Wright 6 6-13 19, J. Coleman 6 7-9 21, C. Seamans 0 0-2 0, A. Roberts 0 1-2 1, K. Burnip 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 16-28 47
Three-point baskets: B-G 8 (Kazmirski 3, Umbra, Baldwin 4); O 3 (Wright, Coleman 2)
