The Oneonta volleyball team fell at home to Owego Free Academy in straight sets Thursday by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.
The Yellowjackets’ top performers were Hayden Lefever (four kills, three aces, two blocks), Izzy Giacomelli (11 digs) and Aubry Microni (13 assists).
Maggie Hammed led Owego with 11 kills, eight digs and three aces.
Oneonta will be in action at the Tioga Tournament Saturday.
Delhi 3, Unatego 0
Delhi swept Unatego on the road Thursday by scores of 25-6, 25-18, 25-8.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Rebecca Verspoor with nine aces and one block, Alessia Ghersi with five assists and Aleena Pawlikowski with four digs.
For Unatego, Mallory Hafele had three assists and Cailyn Wood and Ava Hilton had two aces apiece.
Delhi will be at Oxford Tuesday while Unatego visits Susquehanna Valley Monday.
Walton 3, Oxford 1 (Wednesday)
Walton defeated Oxford in four sets Wednesday by scores of 27-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15.
Leading the Warriors in the victory were Katelyn Gregory (nine kills, eight aces, seven digs), Ella Rhinehart (21 assists, four aces), Larissa Hulse (seven kills) and Lily Klinegardner (six digs).
Oxford’s top performers were Quinnlin LaMonica (nine aces, seven kills, five digs, three blocks) and Brianna Fowlston (35 assists, four aces).
Walton (3-0) will host Unadilla Valley Friday while Oxford is home against Delhi on Tuesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Unatego 2 (Wednesday)
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Unatego 3-2 at home Wednesday by scores of 24-26, 25-12, 13-25, 25-18, 15-13.
B-G was led by Peyton Umbra (seven aces and seven digs), Emma Beames (four digs and two aces), Kaylynn Crandall (nine assists, four aces and four digs), Kaydence Brimmer (six kills) and Allie Cafasso (six digs).
Leading the way for Unatego was Mallory Hafele (seven aces and five assists), Ivy Tice (six assists, three kills and three blocks), Cassidy Barber (six kills), Ava Hilton (five assists) and Nica Hurlburt (six digs).
