The Oneonta baseball team lost on the road to Susquehanna Valley 7-2 on Monday, dropping to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play on the season.
The Yellowjackets opened the game with a 2-0 lead after Owen Burnsowrth and Aidan Gelbsman each hit an RBI single in the first innings.
But Susquehanna Valley responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first and would add insurance runs in the second and fourth innings.
Bruce Mistler took the loss for OHS, as he, Cameron Horth, Liam Blair, and Burnsworth combined for 10 strikeouts while allowing nine walks and six hits.
Tom Ricci had two hits for the Sabers while also picking up the win out of the bullpen.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Unatego/Franklin 6,
Morris/Edmeston 2
A four-run first inning proved to be the difference for Unatego/Franklin in its 6-2 victory over Morris/Edmeston on Monday.
RBI singles by Ryan Marshall and Garrett Backus and an RBI double by Shea Barber opened the scoring for Unatego/Franklin in the first frame. Backus finished with two hits in the game including a double.
Braeden Johnston earned the win after striking out 12 and allowing just two hits in six-plus innings.
Gunner Schoellig and Ronnie Hickling had Morris/Edmeston’s only hits of the game.
Unatego/Franklin will be at Sidney on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Afton 5, Morris/Edmeston 4
Morris/Edmeston was edged by Afton 5-4 in the first game of its home doubleheader on Monday.
Justin Reeve was the winning pitcher for Afton, striking out 11 batters in five innings. Matthew Carman had two hits and three RBIs while George Palmetier had a double.
For Morris/Edmeston, Kyle Ough went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. He also pitched four innings, striking out 10 and allowing only two hits while taking the loss.
Morris/Edmeston continues its busy week with a trip to Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday, the third of five games in four days.
Susquehanna Valley 7, Oneonta 2
OHS … 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
SV … 320 200 X — 7 6 1
OHS: Bruce Mistler (L), Cameron Horth (2), Liam Blair (5), Owen Burnsworth (6), and Lou Bonnici; 9 bb, 10 k
SV: Jordan Denney, Tom Ricci (2, W), and Mason Karns
Unatego/Franklin 6, Morris/Edmeston 2
U/F … 400 000 2 — 6 7 2
M/E … 002 000 0 — 2 2 1
U/F: Braeden Johnson (W), Xander Johnson (7), and Garrett Backus
M/E: JJ Benjamin (L), Ethan Franklin (6), and Kyle Ough
2B: Garrett Backus (U/F), Shea Barber (U/F)
Afton 5, Morris/Edmeston 4
A … 000 320 0 — 5 5 2
M/E … 001 030 0 — 4 4 3
Afton: Justin Reeve (W), Ryan Wright (6), and Matthew Carman
M/E: Kyle Ough (L), Jon Child (5), and Asa Dugan, Kyle Ough (5)
2B: Kyle Ough (M/E), George Palmetier (A)
SOFTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford 9,
Morris/Edmeston 6
Bainbridge-Guilford won its non-league matchup against Morris/Edmeston 9-6 as part of a doubleheader on Monday.
Celeste Baldwin notched a triple, two doubles and three RBIs for B-G while striking out five on the mound in four innings of work. Gabriella Cuozzo struck out five with no hits for the win, while adding a triple and two RBIs at the plate.
Danica Park, Jayslin Henderson, and Tara Fitzgerald all added one RBI for B-G, with Jordyn Parsons hitting a double.
For Morris/Edmeston, Hannah Wist struck out 13 at the mound and had one RBI.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Greene on Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 21, Afton 6
Morris/Edmeston cruised past Afton 21-6 in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.
Abby Bateman had the big bat for the victors, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. All told eight different Morris/Edmeston players drove in at least one run.
Hannah Wist was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing three walks and 12 hits in six innings.
Morris/Edmeston will travel to play Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs next Monday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 9, Morris/Edmeston 6
BG … 200 022 3 — 9 12 14
M/E … 201 030 0 — 6 4 2
BG: Celeste Baldwin, Gabriella Cuozzo (W)
ME: Hannah Wist (L)
3B: Gabriella Cuozzo (BG), Celeste Baldwin (BG)
2B: Celeste Baldwin 2 (BG), Abigail Wombacker (BG), Jordyn Parsons (BG)
Morris/Edmeston 21, Afton 6
A … 013 200 X — 6 12 6
M/E … 202 (11)51 X — 21 8 1
A: Wist (W)
ME: Degrmo, Adams (1, L), Vroman (4)
3B: Carmin (A), Wist (ME)
