Oneonta falls to Union-Endicott 9-7 in extra innings

The Oneonta baseball team couldn’t overcome a slew of errors on Wednesday as the Yellowjackets fell to Union-Endicott 9-7 in extra innings at home.
After Lou Bonnici tied things at 7-7 with a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning for OHS, U-E scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the eighth to pull away for the win.
Kaden Halstead led Oneonta’s offense with a home run and a triple, while Owen Burnsworth added a triple.
Aidan Gelbsman took a no-decision on the mound despite recording 10 strikeouts in five-plus innings of work.
Oneonta (10-5) will visit Chenango Forks on Thursday.
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 0
The Hawkeyes blanked Herkimer 9-0 at home on Wednesday to improve to 7-4 overall and 6-2 in league play.
Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Treston Emerick had two doubles, Ethan Kukenberger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Liam Ford had a double.
Kalen Dempsey pitched five and two-thirds innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Cooperstown will host Frankfort-Schuyler on Friday.
Union-Endicott 9, Oneonta 7
U-E … 000 214 02 — 9 6 0
OHS … 020 212 00 — 7 8 4
U-E: Bowman, Marshall (2), McTeague (6), and Kelly
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman, Nolan Stark (6, L), and Lou Bonnici
HR: N. Lang (U-E), Kaden Halstead (OHS)
3B: Kaden Halstead (OHS), Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
2B: Lou Bonnici (OHS)
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 0
H … 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
C … 021 105 X — 9 11 0
H: Nick Comana (L), Nick Lyra (5), and Jacob Huych
C: Kalen Dempsey (W), Ethan Kukenberger (6), and Emerson Toulson
3B: Emerson Toulson (Coop)
2B: Liam Ford (Coop), Treston Emerick 2 (Coop)
SOFTBALL
Sidney 3, Oneonta 2
The Sidney softball team was able to edge Oneonta 3-2 at home on Wednesday in a low-scoring non-league contest.
Ava Cirigliano struck out nine batters while allowing just four hits in the win for the Warriors. At the plate, Chloie Taylor had a double and an RBI, while Cirigliano also had an RBI
Oneonta’s Abbie Platt had a double and a run scored while Carly Erbe drove in a run.
Sidney will host Unatego on Thursday while Oneonta will be at home against Chenango Forks on Saturday.
Morris/Edmeston 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
Morris/Edmeston used a nine-run third inning to defeat CVS/SS 16-1 at home on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Hannah Wist struck out 13 batters and allowed just one hit in six innings of work for M/E. She also drove in three runs at the plate. Emma Dabreau had three RBIs of her own as well as a double, while Carissa Richards had two RBIs and Maeve Robinson notched a double.
Mia Dubben struck out six batters for CVS/SS.
Morris/Edmeston now awaits its opponent for the Section IV playoffs which begin next week.
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens 8
Richfield Springs was able to hold off Laurens 14-8 in Wednesday’s high-scoring Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Briana VanBuren went 2-for-4 with a triple for Richfield Springs while Kalen Barnhart went 2-for-5 with a double. Isabella Valenta finished with three hits while Maggie Worobey and Caroline Furner each had two. Barnhart struck out seven batters to earn the win on the mound.
Brooke White led Laurens with three hits while Brooke Mann, Bailey Rondeau, Kendra Dunham, and Natasha Solovitch had two hits apiece.
Laurens will face Roxbury on Saturday in the Milford Tournament.
Franklin 17, Worcester 2
Franklin ended its season on Wednesday with a convincing 17-2 home victory over Tri-Valley League rival Worcester.
Kayla Campbell hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Purple Devils, while Maddie Hyzer went 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Patricia Rodriguez-Matias struck out four batters and allowed just four hits in the win.
Hailey Shalor hit a home run for the Wolverines while Rylee Falcone added a triple.
Franklin finishes the season with a record of 2-7.
Stamford/Jefferson 18, Hunter-Tannersville 3
A six-run second inning propelled Stamford/Jefferson to an 18-3 home victory over Hunter-Tannersville on Wednesday.
Tryhnati Donato went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Stamford/Jefferson. Seneca Shafer, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and McKenna Hoyt had a double.
Emma Constable notched a double for Hunter-Tannersville.
Stamford/Jefferson heads into sectionals 5-6 overall and 4-4 league play.
Charlotte Valley 11, Margaretville 7
The Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils 11-7 at home on Wednesday.
Aleigha Brockway had a double and two RBIs for Charlotte Valley, while Claire Clark had a double, Kailey Whitbeck went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Cadence Santiago went 2-for-3. Josephine Butler struck out five batters as the winning pitcher.
For Margaretville, Bailee Herrel went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Charlotte Valley will be at home against Laurens on Monday.
Sidney 3, Oneonta 2
OHS … 000 010 1 — 2 4 5
S … 010 011 X — 3 5 1
OHS: Madie Dening (L)
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
2B: Chloie Taylor (S), Abbie Platt (OHS)
Morris/Edmeston 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
CVS/SS … 000 010 X — 1 1 4
M/E … 019 303 X — 16 12 0
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), and Abby Bateman
2B: Emma Dabreau (M/E), Maeve Robinson (M/E)
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens 8
RS … 005 133 2 — 14 13 2
L … 330 010 1 — 8 13 8
RS: Kalen Barnhart (W), and Maggie Worobey
L: Brooke Mann (L), and Kendra Dunham
3B: Briana VanBuren (RS)
2B: Kalen Barnhart (RS)
Franklin 17, Worcester 2
W … 010 10X X — 2 4 2
F … 284 13X X — 17 7 0
W: Kristen Temple (L), and Hailey Shalor
F: Patricia Rodriguez-Matias (W), and Lindsey Van Dyke
HR: Kayla Campbell (F), Hailey Shalor (W)
3B: Rylee Falcone (W)
Stamford/Jefferson 18, Hunter-Tannersville 3
H-T … 002 100 X — 3 3 7
S/J … 062 532 X — 18 16 6
H-T: Marissa Legg (L), and Ava Byrne
S/J: Chloe Mead (W), and Alayna Stannard
HR: Tryhnati Donato (S/J)
2B: Seneca Shafer (S/J), McKenna Hoyt (S/J), Emma Constable (H-T)
Charlotte Valley 11, Margaretville 7
M … 100 013 2 — 7 7 4
CV … 110 423 — 11 9 6
M: Bailee Herrel (L), and Annalyse Saff
CV: Josephine Butler (W), and Abby Vroman
2B: Aleigha Brockway (CV), Claire Clark (CV), Bailee Herrel (M)
GOLF
Hamilton 184, Cooperstown 223
The Cooperstown golf team dropped its Wednesday match to Hamilton 184-223 at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones shot a 38 for the Hawkeyes to lead all players. Cooperstown’s other scorers were Charlie Lambert (56), Max Scharf (64), and Maddy Hayes (65).
Will Choinard led Hamilton with a 41.
Hamilton 184, Cooperstown 223
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Hamilton: Will Choinard 41, Ryan Peters 42, Payton Werner 49, Landon Latella 52
Cooperstown: Max Jones 38, Charlie Lambert 56, Max Scharf 64, Maddy Hayes 65
