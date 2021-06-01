The Oneonta baseball team fell to Windsor 8-5 on Tuesday after Windsor came up with a pair of crucial bases-clearing base hits.
Ethan Reed hit a three-run triple in the second inning and Jim Lindsey delivered a three-run double in the fourth inning to lead the Windsor offense. Lindsey was also the game’s winning pitcher.
Tanner Russin led Oneonta with three base hits including a double. Aidan Gelbsman took the loss for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will travel to face Owego on Wednesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11,
Schenevus 9
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a come-from-behind victory over Schenevus 11-9 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
CVS/SS capitalized on eight errors by the Dragons that resulted in seven unearned runs. Kyle France, who was also the winning pitcher, drove in four runs for CVS/SS. Owen Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Jordan Regg (2 RBIs) and Chris Bostwick (1 RBI) both had three-hit games for Schenevus while Ethan LaPre had two hits and an RBI and Owen Schneider drove in two runs.
Morris 10,
Richfield Springs 0
Morris defeated Richfield Springs 10-0 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff contest despite recording just one base hit in four innings.
JJ Benjamin pitched a five-inning shutout for the Mustangs, finishing with 10 strikeouts and allowing just one hit and one walk. Matt Burtis scored three runs while Ethan Herring had the team’s lone hit as well as 2 RBIs.
Morris (4-5) will face Worcester on Thursday.
Edmeston 10,
Milford 0
Edmeston blanked Milford 10-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Tri-Valley League title game.
The Panthers were led by a great pitching performance from Josh Martin, who struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits in five innings. Martin also had a home run at the plate with 2 RBIs.
Elsewhere for Edmeston, Colin McEnroe (2-for-2), Gunner Schoellig, and Tyler Jennings each had an RBI.
Edmeston will host Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Thursday for the league championship.
Deposit-Hancock 2, Sidney 0
The Eagles earned a close 2-0 victory over Sidney on Tuesday to secure their first Midstate Athletic Conference title as a merged program.
Chris Gross pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout for Deposit-Hancock, striking out six batters to secure the win.
Both of the Eagles’ runs came courtesy of the baserunning of Tom Kravetsky. Kravetsky stole home in the bottom of the fourth inning and then scored again on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Kravetsky, Wyatt Jacobs, and Bob Lewis all had doubles for Deposit-Hancock.
Harpursville 9, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 1
Harpursville prevailed over UV/GMU on Tuesday thanks to a high-powered offensive effort.
Pitching for the Hornets, Colton Sakowsky gave up only one hit over six innings and struck out six. Justin Fleming and Ryan Akulis both had multiple hits for Harpursville, while Devon Fairchild, Brandon Kneale, and Drew Emerich all had one hit apiece for UV/GMU.
The Hornets stole multiple bases in the game, with Brayden Sakowsky stealing two.
Harpursville will travel to play Afton on Thursday.
Jefferson 14,
Margaretville 0
Jefferson scored 13 runs in the first inning en route to a 14-0 win over Margaretville on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
Evan Staroba led the Jefferson offense by going 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, while Kurt McMahon had three hits and 2 RBIs and Jacob Staroba had a double. Jacob Staroba was the winning pitcher for the J-Hawks.
Jefferson (3-1) hosts Charlotte Valley on Wednesday.
Unatego 4, Greene 1
Unatego was able to defeat Greene 4-1 on Tuesday despite recording just two base hits.
The Spartans were able to take advantage of six Greene errors while Tyler Birdsall and Braedon Johnson came up with RBI base hits to lead Unatego.
Matt Serrao got the win on the mound, finishing with nine strikeouts and allowing six hits and just one walk.
Windsor 8, Oneonta 5
W … 030 302 0 – 8 7 1
OHS … 111 110 0 – 5 8 2
W: Jim Lindsey (W)
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (L)
3B: Ethan Reed (W)
2B: Jim Lindsey (W), Tanner Russin (OHS)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11, Schenevus 9
CVSSS … 302 010 5 – 11 5 3
SCH … 213 300 0 – 9 10 8
CVSSS: Luke Dubben, Kyle France (W), and Acampora
SCH: Owen Schneider, Jordan Regg (L), and Ethan LaPre
Morris 10, Richfield Springs 0
RS … 000 00X X – 0 1 4
M … 102 7XX X – 10 1 0
RS: Schefler (L), Bowman, Thompson, and Bobnick
M: JJ Benjamin (W), and Matt Burtis
Edmeston 10, Milford 0
E … 012 16X X – 10 6 2
M … 000 00X X – 0 2 1
E: Josh Martin (W), and Tyler Jennings
M: Martin Thorsland (L), and Burkhardt
HR: Josh Martin (E)
Deposit-Hancock 2, Sidney 0
SID … 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
DH … 000 101 X – 2 7 2
S: Ryan Secor (L), and Q. Beckwith
DH: Chris Gross (W), and Bob Lewis
2B: Wyatt Jacobs (DH), Bob Lewis (DH), Tom Kravetsky (DH)
Harpursville 9, UV/GMU 1
H … 200 222 1 – 9 7 3
UV/GMU … 000 000 1 – 1 3 4
H: Colton Sakowsky (W), Jesse LaDue
UV: Colin Grant (L)
2B: Justin Fleming 2 (H)
Jefferson 14, Margaretville 0
M … 000 00X X – 0 3 5
J … (13)01 00X X – 14 13 0
M: Ryan Sanford (L)
J: Evan Staroba, Jacob Staroba (W), Chris Hardenbergh
2B: Kurt McMahon (J), Evan Staroba (J), Jacob Staroba (J)
Unatego 4, Greene 1
G … 010 000 0 – 1 6 1
U … 000 130 X – 4 2 4
G: C. Finch (L), G. Flanagan, and T. Anthony
U: Matt Serrao (W), and R. Brenan
