The Yellowjackets scored 28 unanswered points to roll past Chenango Valley 35-6 on the road Friday.
Kaden Halstead led OHS in the air and on the ground, throwing for 163 yards and a score and rushing for 126 yards and another score.
Elsewhere for Oneonta, Mateo Goodhue racked up 79 rushing yards and a touchdown, Lou Bonnici had 75 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs, and Cam Sitts caught three passes for 69 yards and a score.
The Yellowjackets’ defense held Chenango Valley to just 206 total yards including only two through the air.
Oneonta will host Waverly at 1 p.m. on Saturday for its Homecoming game.
Delhi 48, Sidney 13 (Saturday)
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 48-13 victory over rival Sidney on Saturday.
Ryan Wilson ran for 124 yards on just seven carries and scored two touchdowns for Delhi. Logan Nealis, meanwhile, threw for 175 yards with four of his five completions going for touchdowns. Luke Schnabel had 86 yards rushing and 35 yards receiving with two TD catches, Angelo Krzyston had two catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Davis added 68 rushing yards.
Four different players scored for Delhi in the first quarter alone: Wilson on a 51-yard run, Noah Dungan on a 23-yard pass, Schnabel on a nine-yard pass, and Krzyston on an 83-yard pass.
Schnabel scored again in the second quarter on a 26-yard pass to make it 34-0. Sidney was able to get on the board before halftime when Christopher Moreno returned an interception 72 yards for a score.
Wilson and Nealis each scored on TD runs in the third quarter for Delhi. Corbin Cash scored for Sidney in the fourth quarter on a one-yard plunge.
For the Warriors, Dylan Easton threw for 60 yards and ran for 37 while Logan Russo caught five passes for 42 yards.
Delhi will host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Saturday while Sidney visits Deposit-Hancock on Saturday.
Walton 60,
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 32
(Saturday)
The Warriors’ offense was clicking on all cylinders in Saturday’s 60-32 shootout victory over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
Anthony McClenon led Walton’s attack with 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Ransom Dutcher completed five passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, Kamrin Stanton (84 yards, one TD) and Seth Hunter (78 yards, one TD) each had big games on the ground, and Colby Phraner caught three passes for 74 yards and two scores.
McClenon scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half on runs of 2, 1, and 1 yards. Seth Hunter also scored on a short run of two yards. Dutcher’s 38-yard pass to Phraner at the end of the second quarter gave Walton a 38-16 halftime advantage.
In the second half, Stanton scored from one yard out while Dutcher hit Phraner again for a score, this time from 20 yards. Darrin Walley closed out the scoring for Walton with a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Walton will be at Tioga on Friday.
Tioga 55,
Bainbridge-Guilford 6 (Friday)
Bainbridge-Guilford fell at home to Tioga 55-6 on Friday.
Six different Tioga players scored a rushing touchdown while quarterback Caden Bellis threw for 103 yards and two more scores. Tioga racked up 340 rushing yards in the win with four different players topping at least 50 yards.
Damon Seymour scored the Bobcats’ only points on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. B-G was held to just 150 yards of offense in the loss. Tony Ladd led the team with 37 rushing yards on 10 carries while Ethan Beames recorded 44 yards from scrimmage.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Afton/Harpursville on Friday.
Oneonta 35, Chenango Valley 6 (Friday)
OHS … 7 7 7 14 — 35
CV … 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
OHS — 10 yard run (kick good)
CV — 25 yard run (kick no good)
Second Quarter
OHS — 50 yard pass (kick good)
Third Quarter
OHS — 1 yard run (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
OHS — 1 yard run (kick good)
OHS — 24 yard run (kick good)
Oneonta rushing: Kaden Halstead 17-126-1, Mateo Goodhue 8-79-1, Lou Bonnici 9-43-2, Porter Holmes 1-3-0, Ayden Nelson 2-1-0, Eyden Nelson 1-(-1)-0
Oneonta passing: Kaden Halstead 9-14 163 1-0
Oneonta receiving: Cam Sitts 3-69-1, Porter Holmes 2-42-0, Lou Bonnici 2-32-0, Mateo Goodhue 1-11-0, Eyden Nelson 1-9-0
Delhi 48, Sidney 13 (Saturday)
DA … 28 6 14 0 — 48
Sid … 0 7 0 6 — 13
First Quarter
DA — Ryan Wilson 51 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Noah Dungan 23 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Luke Schnabel 9 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Angelo Krzyston 83 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick)
Second Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 26 pass from Logan Nealis (Kick no good)
S — Christopher Moreno 72 interception (Jalen Reardon kick good)
Third Quarter
DA — Ryan Wilson 6 run (Logan Schnabel kick)
DA — Logan Nealis 8 run (Logan Schnabel kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Corbin Cash 1 run (Kick no good)
Delhi rushing: Ryan Wilson 7-124-2, Luke Schnabel 8-86-0, Sam Davis 6-68-0, Brock Mattice 7-29-0, Logan Nealis 5-29-1, Adam Cook 3-12-0, Dorian Brisbane 3-10-0
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 5-6 175 4-0, Charlie Haight 0-3 0 0-1
Delhi receiving: Angelo Krzyston 2-117-1, Luke Schnabel 2-35-2, Noah D 1-23-1
Sidney rushing: Christopher Moreno 6-18-0, Dylan Easton 9-37-0, Corbin Cash 7-31-1, Logan Russo 3-11-0
Sidney passing: Dylan Easton 7-19 60 0-0
Sidney receiving: Logan Russo 5-42-0, Lucas DeMott 2-18-0
Walton 60, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 32
(Saturday)
Walt … 16 22 16 6 — 60
SVEC … 8 8 8 8 — 32
First Quarter
Walt — Anthony McClenon 2 run (Ransom Dutcher 2-pt conversion)
SVEC — Teribury 34 run (Jofre 2-pt conversion)
Walt — Anthony McClenon 1 run (Colby Phraner 2-pt conversion)
Second Quarter
Walt — Seth Hunter 2 run (Conversion failed)
Walt — Anthony McClenon 1 run (Kamrin Stanton 2-pt conversion)
SVEC — Jofre 34 pass from Teribury (Teribury 2-pt conversion)
Walt — Colby Phraner 38 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)
Third Quarter
Walt — Kamrin Stanton 1 run (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)
SVEC — Robinson 80 pass from Harmon (Robinson 2-pt conversion)
Walt — Colby Phraner 20 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Kamrin Stanton 2-pt conversion)
Fourth Quarter
Walt — Darrin Walley 1 run (Kick no good)
SVEC — Robinson 54 run (Robinson 2-pt conversion)
Walton rushing: A. McClenon 15-111-3, K. Stanton 13-84-1, S. Hunter 9-78-1, D. Walley 5-22-1, N. Sarrantonio 2-11-0, C. Moren 4-8-0, K. Miller 1-5-0, S. Soto 1-4-0, G. Copeland 2-4-0, R. Dutcher 3-1-0, Z. Gardner 1-1-0
Walton passing: R. Dutcher 5-10 130 2-0
Walton receiving: C. Phraner 3-74-2, R. Conklin 2-56-0
SVEC rushing: P. Robinson 1-54-1, J. Teribury 6-27-1, P. Jofre 4-16-0, T. Fedenko 1-4-0, K. Kenville 5-(-3)-0, C. McFall 1-(-3)-0, J. Johnston 3-(-7)-0, H. Harmon 2-(-17)-0
SVEC passing: H. Harmon 2-3 80 1-0, J. Teribury 4-7 76 1-0
SVEC receiving: P. Jofre 3-66-1, H. Harmon 1-10-0
Tioga 55, Bainbridge-Guilford 6 (Friday)
T … 21 20 7 7 — 55
B-G … 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
T — Karson Sindoni 11 pass from Caden Bellis (Gavin Fisher kick)
T — Caden Bellis 53 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
T — Drew Macumber 28 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
Second Quarter
T — Ousemane Duncanson 35 run (John Lamb kick)
T — Valentino Rossi 20 pass from Caden Bellis (Kick no good)
T — Valentino Rossi 45 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
Third Quarter
T — Brennan Sindoni 5 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
Fourth Quarter
B-G — Damon Seymour 1 run (Kick no good)
T — Shea Bailey 18 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
B-G rushing: E. Beames 6-11-0, N. Hawkins 10-14-0, D. Seymour 6-23-1, T. Ladd 10-37-0
B-G passing: C. Davy 3-4 46 0-0, N. Hawkins 2-8 19 0-0
B-G receiving: E. Beames 1-33-0, K. Seymour 1-9-0, P. Buttice 2-13-0
Tioga rushing: S. Bailey 7-65-1, D. Macumber 6-79-1, V. Rossi 1-45-1, C. Bellis 3-66-1, J. Lamb 5-17-0, B. Sindoni 4-8-1, G. Silvestri 1-3-0, O. Duncanson 6-57-1
Tioga passing: S. Bailey 2-2 44 0-0, C. Bellis 5-8 103 2-0
Tioga receiving: S. Bailey 1-44-0, B. Leary 1-16-0, D. Macumber 1-20-0, V. Rossi 1-20-1, L. Bellis 1-28-0, K. Sindoni 2-19-1
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 1, Moravia 0
The Sidney field hockey team defeated Moravia 1-0 on Monday in a non-league matchup that was called after three quarters due to thunder and lightning.
Makayla Bales scored the game’s only goal in the second quarter when she carried the ball down the baseline and sent a strong shot on net that ricocheted off the goalie and in.
Sidney’s defense held Moravia to zero shots on net in the victory.
Sidney will visit Herkimer on Wednesday for another non-league game.
Sidney 1, Moravia 0
S … 0-1-0-X-1
M … 0-0-0-X-0
S: Makayla Bales 1-0
M: none
Shots-Corners: S 8-4, M 0-1
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 0, K. Minee (M) 7
VOLLEYBALL
Walton 3, Unatego 1 (Friday)
After dropping the opening set on Friday Walton responded by winning the next three in a row to defeat Unatego 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 25-8 in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Caroline Gorence led the Warriors with five aces, five kills, three digs, and one block. Cadence Stanton added six kills and five aces while Katelynn Gregory had four assists.
For Unatego, Ava Hilton had five aces, five digs, and three kills, Cassidy Barber had three kills, and Mallory Hafele provided three assists.
Walton 3, Unatego 1 (Friday)
Game Scores: 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 25-8
Walton: Katelynn Gregory 4 assists; Caroline Gorence 5 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Cadence Stanton 5 aces, 6 kills
Unatego: Ava Hilton 5 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs; Cassidy Barber 3 kills; Mallory Hafele 3 assists
CROSS COUNTRY
Several local teams competed in the EJ Herrmann Invitational at Proctor Park in Utica on Saturday.
The Delhi boys placed second overall thanks to a pair of top-10 performances by Vincent VanMaaren and Alton Francisco.
VanMaaren finished fourth in 17:17.40 while Francisco was sixth in 17;26.10. Nelson VanMaaren, meanwhile, finished 22nd in 19:05.20.
The Oneonta boys followed right behind the Bulldogs at third overall. Brandon Gardner (12th, 18:21.90), Jackson Forbes (17th, 18:49.70), Colin Fletcher-Foster (19th, 18:52.30), and Keyon Ziare (21st, 19:03.90) were the top performers for OHS.
Elsewhere on the boys side, Carter Stevens finished seventh (17:29.40) to lead Cooperstown/Milford to an eighth place finish.
On the girls side, Ellie Lees and Gretel Hilson-Schneider helped Delhi place fourth overall. Lees finished third in a time of 20:07.00 while Hilson-Schneider placed fourth in 20:34.00. Teammate Abi Tessier (21st, 22:43.00) also ran a nice race.
Simone Schuman (fifth, 20:38.20) and Anya Sloth (25th, 23:14.50) were the top runners for Oneonta, while Margaret Raffo (28th, 23:26.20) led Cooperstown/Milford.
