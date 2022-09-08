The Oneonta girls soccer team rolled to a 3-0 road victory over Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Veronika Madej scored twice for the Yellowjackets, with Julia Joyner adding a goal and an assist in the win. Goalkeeper Lilli Rowe was stellar in the victory, recording eight saves to earn the shutout. Susquehanna Valley’s Emma Binde finished with 10 stops.
Oneonta will be at home against Norwich on Tuesday.
Margaretville 4, Stamford/Jefferson 0
The Margaretville girls blanked Stamford/Jefferson 4-0 on Thursday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup, with all four goals coming in the first half.
Olivia Suyama netted a hat trick for the Blue Devils while Ashley Camano also found the back of the net. Livia Fronchwiak added an assist.
In goal, Margaretville’s Kayla Clark made two saves while McKenna Hoyt stopped four shots for Stamford/Jefferson.
Both teams will be back in action in the Mayor’s Cup on Saturday: Stamford//Jefferson will face Gilboa at 10 a.m. while Margaretville will face Roxbury at 5 p.m.
Cooperstown 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
Cooperstown grabbed a 2-1 victory over Frankfort-Schuyler at home on Thursday.
Claire Jensen and Rory Nelen each scored a goal for Cooperstown, with Jensen and Cecelia Frank giving assists. Ava Werczynski scored the lone goal for F-S.
Cooperstown travels to play Hoosick Falls on Saturday.
Walton/Downsville 1, Sullivan West 1
Walton/Downsville won on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw against Sullivan West at the Downsville Tournament on Thursday.
Scoring for Walton/Downsville was Mckenzy Brown. The team would make four of its penalty kicks to secure the win.
Violla Shami scored for Sullivan West, assisted by Sophie Flynn.
In the net for Walton/Downsville was Eve Foster who made 15 saves.
Laurens 4, Delhi 0 (Wednesday)
The Lady Leopards cruised to a 4-0 victory over Delhi on Wednesday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Gabby Andrades finished with a goal and two assists to lead the Laurens attack. Elsewhere, Eowyn Chickerell had a goal and an assist while Emerson Allen and Jade Moxley each scored a goal.
Ryleigh Williams made four saves for Laurens to earn the shutout. Hannah Ransford, meanwhile, stopped 15 shots for Delhi.
