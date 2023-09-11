The Oneonta girls soccer team blanked Susquehanna Valley 6-0 at home Monday.
Veronika Madej led the way for the Yellowjackets with three goals and three assists.
Grase Slesinsky, Josie Scanlon and Carly Stamas each scored a goal, while Scanlon, Stamas and Claire Seguin each tallied an assist in the win.
Lilli Rowe had seven saves in goal in the shutout.
Oneonta will visit Norwich Wednesday.
Milford 6, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1
Milford defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 6-1 at home Monday.
Windham scored an early goal but Milford scored five unanswered to end the first half and never looked back.
Kara Mertz led the way with three goals while Brooke Stanley, Lily Cohn and Lexi Sutphin each scored a goal for Milford.
Allison Munson tallied a pair of assists while Bella Garlick, Julia Barown and Stanley each had one. Bella Qua tallied six saves in goal in the win.
Milford will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Tuesday.
Franklin 7, Stamford/Jefferson 0 (Saturday)
Franklin cruised to a 7-0 win over Stamford/Jefferson in the semifinal round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Saturday.
Valentina Temple had three goals and an assist while Shannon Kingsbury had two goals and two assists in the win and Katie Sanford and Sydney Elmendorf each scored a goal in the win.
Irene Cox had a pair of assists while Sara Rosenbusch had an assist for the Purple Devils.
McKenna Hoyt had 12 saves for S/J.
Franklin will host Edmeston/Morris Tuesday before they take on Laurens in the final Saturday.
Oneonta 8, Sidney 1 (Saturday)
Oneonta defeated Sidney 8-1 Saturday at home.
Grace Slesinsky scored four goals and had an assist while Veronika Madej had a pair of goals and Carly Stamas and Natalie Wilde each scored a goal in the win.
Josie Scanlon had a pair of assists while Stamas and Claire Seguin each had one.
Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz scored for Sidney on a goal assisted by Zoe Sullivan
Lilli Rowe had five saves for the Yellowjackets while Paige Duchnowski also had five saves for the Warriors.
Charlotte Valley 4, Roxbury 0 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley blanked Roxbury 4-0 Saturday at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Brinlee Wright scored twice for the Wildcats while Natalie Amadon and Cadence Losie had a goal apiece.
Rhian Bush made four saves to earn the shutout for Charlotte Valley while Roxbury’s Liz Losee finished with 10 stops.
Milford 3, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
Milford defeated Unadilla Valley 3-1 Saturday in the championship game of the NY Pizzeria Tournament.
Delaney Maison, Alexis Sutphin and Kara Mertz each scored in the win. Shelby Rose scored a goal assisted by Jaiden Schrag in the loss.
Bella Qua had nine saves for Milford while Kalie Fernandez-Naughton had five for UV.
Milford’s Julia Barown was named tournament MVP.
The Wildcats will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Tuesday while the Storm will visit Oxford on the same day.
Delhi 4, Walton/Downsville 0 (Friday)
Delhi blanked Walton/Downsville 4-0 Friday in the Jane Flannery Tournament in Downsville.
Eleanor Wagner scored twice for the Bulldogs while adding an assist. Kiley Cheshire and Natalie Vredenburgh also scored in the win for the Bulldogs.
In net, Peyton Garcia made two stops in the shutout victory. Walton/Downsville’s Eve Foster finished with eight saves.
Laurens 1, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0, OT (Friday)
Laurens defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 1-0 in overtime in Friday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Jaidon Brodie finally broke the deadlock with just 31 seconds left in the overtime period to give the Leopards the win.
Ryleigh Williams made four saves in the shutout while Daphnee West had 16 stops for CV-S.
CV-S will visit Sharon Springs Tuesday.
Oneonta 6, Susquehanna Valley 0
OHS … 4-2-6
SV … 0-0-0
OHS: Veronika Madej 3-3, Grace Slesinsky 1-0, Josie Scanlon 1-1, Carly Stamas 1-1, Claire Seguin 0-1
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 22-4, SV 10-5
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 7, Norah Schneider (SV) 12
Milford 6, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1
M … 5-1-6
W-A-J … 1-0-1
M: Kara Mertz 3-0, Brooke Stanley 1-1, Lily Cohn 1-0, Lexi Sutphin 1-0, Ally Munson 0-2, Bella Garlick 0-1, Julia Barown 0-1
W-A-J: Zeta Pitti 1-0
Goalies: Bella Qua (M) 6, W-A-J 6
Franklin 7, Stamford/Jefferson 0 (Saturday)
F … 5-2-7
S/J … 0-0-0
F: Valentina Temple 3-1, Shannon Kingsbury 2-2, Katie Sanford 1-0, Sydney Elmendorf 1-0, Irene Cox 0-2, Sara Rosenbusch 0-1
S/J: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 23-5, S/J 0-1
Goalies: Macey Beers/Maddie Hyzer (F) 0, McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 12
Oneonta 8, Sidney 1 (Saturday)
OHS … 6-2-8
S … 0-1-1
OHS: Grace Slesinsky 4-1, Veronika Madej 2-0, Carly Stamas 1-1, Natalie Wilde 1-0, Josie Scanlon 0-2, Claire Seguin 0-1
S: Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz 1-0, Zoe Sullivan 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 16-3, S 10-1
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 5, Paige Duchnowski (S) 5
Charlotte Valley 4, Roxbury 0 (Saturday)
CV: Brinlee Wright 2-0, Natalie Amadon 1-0, Cadence Losie 1-0
R: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 14-6, R 4-3
Goalies: Rhian Bush (CV) 4, Liz Losee (Rox) 10
Milford 3, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
M … 1-2-3
UV … 0-1-1
M: Delaney Maison 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 1-0, Kara Mertz 1-0
UV: Shelby Rose 1-0, Jaiden Schrag 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 7-5, UV 19-6
Goalies: Bella Qua (M) 9, Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 5
Delhi 4, Walton/Downsville 0 (Friday)
DA … 2-2-4
W/D … 0-0-0
DA: Eleanor Wagner 2-1, Kiley Cheshire 1-0, Natalie Vredenburgh 1-1
W/D: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 14-8, W/D 2-4
Goalies: Peyton Garcia (DA) 2, Eve Foster (W/D) 8
Laurens 1, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0, OT (Friday)
L … 0-0-1-1
CV-S … 0-0-0-0
L: Jaidon Brodie 1-0
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 18-6, CV-S 6-3
Goalies: Ryleigh Williams (L) 4, Daphnee West (CV-S) 16
Sidney 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0 Sidney 4, Greene 3, 2OT (Saturday)
The Sidney field hockey team improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins in a three-day stretch, blanking Sherburne-Earlville 9-0 Monday and edging Greene 4-3 in double overtime Saturday.
Makayla Bales led the way in Monday’s shutout with three goals and three assists. India Insinga also recorded a hat-trick.
Ava Cirigliano and Dejah Taylor each added a goal. Sidney’s defense held Sherburne-Earlville without a shot in the game.
On Saturday, Emily Russo scored the game-winner with 24 seconds left in the second overtime after tipping in a shot by Cirigliano.
Cirigliano finished with two goals and an assist in the win while Bales added another goal for Sidney. Liv Gavin finished with 10 saves in net.
Sidney will visit Whitney Point Wednesday.
Sidney 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0
Sid … 5-1-2-1-9
S-E … 0-0-0-0-0
Sid: Makayla Bales 3-3, India Insinga 3-0, Ava Cirigliano 1-1, Emily Russo 1-0, Dejah Taylor 1-0, Maya Paul 0-1, Dylan Casey 0-1, Abby Boyce 0-1
S-E: none
Shots-Corners: Sid 11-7, S-E 0-0
Goalies: Liv Gavin (Sid) 0, Bethany Garrison (S-E) 2
Sidney 4, Greene 3, 2OT (Saturday)
S … 1-1-1-0-0-1-4
G … 1-1-0-1-0-0-3
S: Ava Cirigliano 2-1, Makayla Bales 1-0, Emily Russo 1-0, Cooper Casey 0-1
G: n/a
Shots-Corners: S 13-6, G 12-9
Goalies: Liv Gavin (S) 10, Blakeslee/Wells (G) 9
Delhi 3, Greene 0
The Delhi volleyball team swept Greene in Monday’s match by scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-13.
Victoria Verspoor had 12 aces, Daniella Ghersi notched two kills and Rebecca Verspoor provided four assists.
Delhi will be at Unatego Thursday.
Delhi 3, Greene 0
Game scores: 25-10, 25-15, 25-13
DA: Victoria Verspoor 12 aces; Daniella Ghersi 2 kills; Rebecca Verspoor 4 assists
Greene: n/a
