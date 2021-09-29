After a scoreless first half, the Oneonta girls soccer team scored three times in the second half to defeat Susquehanna Valley 3-0 on Wednesday.
Veronica Madej netted two goals and an assist for the Yellowjackets while Grace Slesinsky had a goal and an assist of her own.
OHS goalie Liz Brantley made five saves in the shutout victory. Susquehanna’s Emma Bindle finished with 12 stops.
Oneonta will host Windsor on Friday.
Schenevus 8, Worcester 0
Schenevus beat Worcester in their Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Leading the scoring for the Dragons was Lily Competiello with three goals. Also scoring for Schenevus was Taylor Knapp with two goals and one assist, Angie Competiello and Shawna Whiteman each with one goal and one assist, Sam Osborne with one goal, and Hannah Sulas and Cassie Miller each with one assist.
Schenevus keeper Kelsey Burton made three saves while Worcester’s Maci Milavec finished with 20.
Schenevus (10-0 overall, 7-0 league) will host Franklin on Friday.
Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2
The Hawkeyes rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat Hamilton 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday.
Ireland Gable scored the OT winner for Cooperstown off an assist from Dani Seamon. Gabby Woeppel and Tori France were the other goal scorers for the Hawkeeys.
Kiley Delaney and Reagan Hope found the back of the net for Hamilton.
Cooperstown goalie Sam Vezza made three saves in the win. Hamilton’s Emily Neunschwander finished with 14.
Unatego 5, Walton 0
The Unatego girls beat Walton 5-0 on Wednesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Scoring for Unatego were Bailey McCoy with one goal and one assist, Tatum Codington, Hannah Brandow and Lilyanna Barnes each with one goal, and Natasha Swift with one assist.
Unatego’s first three goals — coming from Codington, Mussaw, and McCoy — all came within the first six minutes of the game.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 7,
Richfield Springs 1
The Patriots rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Indians in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Richfield Springs opened the scoring thanks to a CVS own goal, but the Patriots would score three times in the first half and four more in the second.
Aris Bosc netted a hat trick as well as an assist for CVS, while Kyra Druse, Mia Dubben, Morgan Huff, and Brin Whiteman all found the back of the net as well.
Patriots goalie Marijke Kroon made four saves in the victory while Richfield’s Emma White stopped 11 shots.
Richfield Springs will visit Laurens on Friday.
Unadilla Valley 8, Greene 1
Unadilla Valley prevailed over Greene in its senior recognition game on Wednesday, as the Storm honored seniors Katrina Smith, Chloe Patrick, and Morgan Hodge.
For Unadilla Valley, Smith scored three goals and had one assist, Kadence York and Jaiden Schrag each had two goals and two assists, Gracie Gorrell had one goal and one assist, and Isabella Potter provided three assists.
For Greene, Cassie Butler got her team on the scoreboard with one goal.
Goalkeeper Molly Cornell saved 10 shots for Greene, and Brynn Grant blocked one shot for Unadilla Valley.
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 0
OHS: Grace Slesinksy 1-1, Veronica Madej 2-1
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 21-3, SV 5-5
Goalies: Liz Brantley (OHS) 5, Emma Bindle (SV) 12
Schenevus 8, Worcester 0
Schenevus: Lily Competiello 3-0; Taylor Knapp 2-1; Angie Competiello 1-1; Shawna Whiteman 1-1; Sam Osborne 1-0; Hannah Sulas 0-1; Cassie Miller 0-1
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Schenevus 33-3; Worcester 5-0
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 3; Maci Milavec (W) 20
Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2
Cooperstown: Tori France 1-0, Gabby Woeppel 1-0, Ireland Gable 1-0, Meah Boyles 0-1, Dani Seamon 0-1
Hamilton: Kiley Delaney 1-0, Reagan Hope 1-0, Amaya Martin 0-1, Autumn Hames 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 23-6, H 7-1
Goalies: Sam Vezza (C) 3, Emily Neunschwander (H) 14
Unatego 5, Walton 0
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 1-1, Tatum Codington 1-0, Kylie Mussaw 1-0, Hannah Brandow 1-0, Lilyanna Barnes 1-0, Natasha Swift 0-1
Walton: none
Shots-Corner kicks: Unatego 11-6; Walton 5-0
Goalies: not provided
Cherry Valley-Springfield 7, Richfield Springs 1
CVS: Ari Bosc 3-1, Kyra Druse 1-0, Mia Dubben 1-0, Morgan Huff 1-1, Brin Whiteman 1-0, Joleen Lusk 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CVS 18-6, RS 5-1
Goalies: Marijke Kroon (CVS) 4, Emma White (RS) 11
Unadilla Valley 8, Greene 1
UV: Katrina Smith 3-1, Kadence York 2-2, Jaiden Schrag 2-2, Gracie Gorrell 1-1, Isabella Potter 0-3
G: Cassie Butler 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 20-4, G 2-0
Goalies: Molly Cornell (G) 10, Brynn Grant (UV) 1, Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 0
VOLLEYBALL
Norwich 3, Oneonta 1 (Tuesday)
Oneonta’s volleyball team lost in four sets to Norwich on Tuesday by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15.
Haley Utter led the Yellowjackets with 10 digs, seven kills, and three aces. Maddie Denning had a team-best 14 assists while Abbie Platt added two blocks.
Lauren Squires paced Norwich with 20 kills, six aces, and one block.
Maddy Morris (12 assists) and Miranda Cole (six digs) also contributed in the victory.
Oneonta (4-3 overall, 3-3 league) will be off until Tuesday when it visits Windsor.
Oxford 3, Unadilla Valley 1 (Tuesday)
The Blackhawks rebounded after dropping the first set to defeat the Storm in four sets on Tuesday by the score of 27-29, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23.
Madalyn Barrows did a bit of everything for Oxford, notching 11 digs, 10 kills, four aces, and one block in the victory. Elsewhere, Mallory Olsen-Nichols had a team-high 20 assists, Tamera Hurlburt had seven aces and five digs, and Jadyn Ruff had five digs, four aces, and four kills.
Leading Unadilla Valley was Kate Conway, who recorded 17 assists, six aces, six digs, and one block. Also contributing were Maddie Sayles (12 digs, eight aces), Erica Mumbulo (seven kills, one block), and Makaylie Canfield (six kills, one block).
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday: Unadilla Valley visits Delhi while Oxford will visit Afton/Harpursville.
Norwich 3, Oneonta 1 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15
Norwich: Lauren Squires 6 aces, 1 block, 20 kills; Maddy Morris 12 assists; Miranda Cole 6 digs
Oneonta: Haley Utter 7 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Abbie Platt 2 blocks; Maddie Denning 14 assists
Oxford 3, Unadilla Valley 1 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 27-29, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
Oxford: Tamera Hurlburt 7 aces, 5 digs; Madalyn Barrows 4 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Jadyn Ruff 4 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Hailey Richardson 4 kills; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 20 assists
Unadilla Valley: Maddie Sayles 8 aces, 12 digs; Kate Conway 6 aces, 6 digs, 1 block, 17 assists; Erica Mumbulo 7 kills, 1 block; Makaylie Canfield 6 kills, 1 block
