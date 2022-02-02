The Oneonta girls rolled past Cobleskill-Richmondville 54-29 on the road on Wednesday.
Leading the scoring for Oneonta was And McGraw, who totaled 21 points and had eight steals and seven rebounds, while Emma Peeters scored 19 points and made five three-pointers. Elsewhere, Megan Cleveland finished with six points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
The Yellowjackets will host Norwich on Friday.
Worcester 58, Stamford/Jefferson 54
On a night when both teams were shooting it well, Worcester was just a bit better as the Wolverines defeated Stamford/Jefferson 58-54 on Wednesday.
Hailey Shalor made six of Worcester’s eight three-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points. Elizabeth Odell added 17 points in the winning effort while Anna Serdy finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Stamford/Jefferson, meanwhile, hit seven three-pointers, with Georgia Lynch making four en route to 18 points and Emily Clark making three treys for 15 points. McKenna Hoyt also finished with 15 points. Lynch added seven assists while Andromeda Shultz pulled down 11 rebounds.
Stamford/Jefferson will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
The Patriots defeated the Raiders 59-45 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley league game thanks to a tremendous performance by Joleen Lusk.
Lusk pulled off a triple-double for CV-S with 16 points, 19 rebounds and 13 blocks. Teammate Morgan Huff, meanwhile, matched her scoring with 16 points, and Daphnee West scored 11 points with seven rebounds.
For G-MU, Ashlyn Marron scored a game-high 17 points, with Hannah Bonczkowski close behind with 13 points.
CV-S will travel to play Sharon Springs on Thursday.
Oxford 51, Unadilla Valley 43 (Tuesday)
An outstanding performance by Madalyn Barrows lifted the Oxford girls past Unadilla Valley 51-43 on Tuesday.
Barrows scored 37 points in the victory thanks in large part to a 12-for-14 performance from the free throw line. Barrows scored 23 of her points in the second half alone.
Jaiden Schrag led the Storm with 11 points with Madison Sayles following close behind with 10 points.
Oneonta 54, Cobleskill-Richmondville 29
OHS … 11 17 8 18 — 54
C-R … 6 6 2 15 — 29
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 0-0 2, Ang McGraw 8 3-4 21, Natalie VanZandt 2 0-0 4, Megan Cleveland 2 1-2 6, Emma Peeters 5 4-4 19, Hayden Lefever 1 0-0 2, Emily Zeh 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 8-12 54
C-R: C. Walrath 3 0-2 6, A. Rightmyer 0 0-0 0, A. Rice 1 0-0 2, A. Mummenthey 4 1-3 9, M. Ellis 5 1-1 12. Totals 13 2-6 29
Three-point baskets: OHS 8 (Peeters 5, McGraw 2, Cleveland); C-R 1 (Ellis)
Worcester 58, Stamford/Jefferson 54
W … 9 14 17 18 — 58
S/J … 9 13 11 21 — 54
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2 4-6 8, Iriyah Haley 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Odell, 7 3-3 17, Hailey Shalor 7 4-4 24, Anna Serdy 2 2-2 8. Totals: 18 14-17 58
S/J: Georgia Lynch 7 0-0 18, Chloe Mead 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 6 0-0 15, McKenna Hoyt 6 3-6 15, Andromeda Shultz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 3-6 54
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Shalor 6, Serdy 2); S/J 7 (Lynch 4, Clark 3)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
CV-S … 8 9 19 23 — 59
G-MU … 13 12 11 9 — 45
CV-S: Daphnee West 4 3-4 11, Morgan Huff 8 0-2 16, Emma Whiteman 3 0-0 7, Lydia Lusk 3 0-0 6, Mia Dubben 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 6 3-4 16, Brin Whiteman 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 7-12 59
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 5 2-4 13, Ashlyn Marron 7 1-2 17, Mackenzie Barnes 3 0-0 6, Kendra Hammond 2 0-0 5, Megan Perrine 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 3-6 45
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (E. Whiteman, J. Lusk); G-MU 4 (Marron 2, Bonczkowski, Hammond)
Oxford 51, Unadilla Valley 43 (Tuesday)
O … 9 13 13 16 — 51
UV … 8 15 10 10 — 43
Oxford: Naomi Smith 0 1-2 1, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 2 0-0 4, Madalyn Barrows 12 12-14 37, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Ella Kelsey 0 0-0 0, Ava Benjamin 0 2-2 2, Bailey Cheesbro 0 2-4 2, Madison Long 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 17-22 51
UV: Isabella Potter 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Schrag 4 2-2 11, Kadence York 2 3-6 8, Madison Sayles 5 0-0 10, Keona Courtright 3 0-0 6, Kiara Foster 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hodge 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 5-8 43
Three-point baskets: O 2 (Barrows, Long); UV 2 (Schrag, York)
BOWLING
The Sidney bowling team swept Greene/Oxford 4-0 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Caidyn Lambrecht led the Warriors by posting a series of 225-197-236-658. Also posting solid scores were Ryan Schalk (519), Aaron Sowersby (480), and Kyle Smith (468).
Nick Flynn led Greene/Oxford with a final score of 237-170-194-601.
Sidney 4, Greene/Oxford 0
Sidney (2627): Caidyn Lambrecht 225-197-236-658, Ryan Schalk 155-183-181-519, Aaron Sowersby 148-181-151-480, Kyle Smith 133-169-166-468, Trevor Ottoson 181-166-347, Thomas Spindler 155
Greene/Oxford (2275): Nick Flynn 237-170-194-601, Logan Yoddow 151-163-137-451, Colten Smith 112-142-160-414, Aiden Carter 112-152-144-408, Aiden Roth 158-141-299, Charlie Heire 102
SKIING
The Margaretville boys and Windham-Ashland-Jewett girls ski teams were victorious in a slalom race held at Hunter Mountain on Wednesday.
Piper Cohane of Windham was the top girls finisher with a time of 39.10. Teammate Sophia Dyjak finished second with a time of 39.10. Finishing third was Hunter-Tannersville’s Olivia Gilbert, while Erin Klein of Windham placed fourth and Bella Poniros of Roxbury finished fifth.
Ryan McVitty finished first overall to lead the Blue Devil boys with a time of 39.29. Rounding out the top five in order were J.P. Klein of Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Tristan McVitty of Margaretville, William Schneider of Hunter-Tannersville, and Nick Uhrik of Hunter-Tannersville.
Boys team
1. Margaretville 82.25
2. Hunter-Tannersville 87.20
3. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 87.56
4. Roxbury 92.62
Boys individual
1. Ryan McVitty (M), 39.29
2. J.P. Klein (WAJ), 40.03
3. Tristan McVitty (M), 42.96
4. William Schneider (H-T), 43.00
5. Nick Uhrik (H-T), 44.20
Girls team
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 80.88
2. Hunter-Tannersville 91.77
3. Roxbury 104.84
Girls individual
1. Piper Cohane (WAJ), 39.10
2. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ), 41.78
3. Olivia Gilbert (H-T), 43.11
4. Erin Klein (WAJ), 44.19
5. Bella Poniros (R), 46.61
