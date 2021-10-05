Oneonta girls defeat Norwich 5-2; Schenevus, Franklin win big

The Oneonta girls scored four times in the first half as the Yellowjackets defeated Norwich 5-2 in Tuesday’s soccer game.
Veronika Madej had a four-point night for OHS with two goals and two assists while Grace Slesinsky, Josie Scanlon, and Julia Joyner all found the back of the net as well. Slesinksy and Emma Peters both had one assist.
Emily Evans and Devin Flanagan were the goal scorers for Norwich.
Oneonta’s Liz Brantley made seven saves in goal while Norwich’s Brianne Miner finished with 16.
Oneonta will conclude its regular season on Thursday at home against Windsor.
Schenevus 7, Edmeston 0
The Dragons rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Panthers in a Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.
Angie Competiello and Taylor Knapp both registered hat tricks for Schenevus, while Serenity Hopkins also scored a goal. Lily Competiello provided two assists and Sam Osborne and Hannah Sulas notched one apiece.
Edmeston’s Emma Debreau finished with 18 saves. Kelsey Burton, Sam Barrett, and Knapp made one save apiece for the Dragons.
Schenevus also received strong defense from Kayleigh Bryant, Liana Darling, and Kaylynne Jones. Schenevus will face Laurens at home on Friday.
Franklin 10,
Richfield Springs 0
The Purple Devils scored seven goals in the second half en route to a 10-0 victory over the Indians in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Shannon Kingsbury scored four goals to lead Franklin, while Patricia Rodriguez-Matias netted three and Kayla Campbell notched two goals and two assists. Andrea Alvarez also scored a goal while Marissa Campbell and Valentina Temple provided an assist apiece.
Richfield Springs keeper Emma White finished with 25 saves.
Sidney 2, Walton 1
Sidney’s aggressive offense was the difference in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Walton.
For Sidney, Abdielez LaBoy and Emma Simmonds each scored a goal. Ceara Robinson scored Walton’s lone goal.
Goalkeeper Meadow Wood saved an impressive 20 shots for Walton, while Courtney Mondere blocked three shots for Sidney.
Delhi 6, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Delhi defeated Bainbridge-Guilford in a 6-0 contest on Tuesday.
For the Bulldogs, Abbie Leahy led the scoring with two goals and two assists, Lauren Packard notched a goal and two assists, and Camille Mueller, El Wagner, and Sylvia Liddle each scored a goal.
In net, Sylvia Liddle and Natalie Vredenburgh blocked three and four shots, respectively, for Delhi.
Downsville 6, Stamford 2
Downsville defeated Stamford in on Tuesday, with Rebecca Grashinki leading the scoring for the Eagles with three goals scored and one assist.
Jesslyn Gifford notched two goals, Emily Curry scored one goal and McKenzy Brown provided one assist.
For Stamford, Seneca Schafer and Emily Clark each notched a goal, and Georgia Lynch had one assist.
Goalkeeper Kristina Davis saved one shot for the Eagles, and McKenna White blocked 11 shots for Stamford.
Stamford will travel to play Windham on Thursday.
Laurens 2, Gilbertsville-
Mount Upton 0
The Leopards blanked the Raiders 2-0 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Eowyn Chickerell and Tara Bookhout scored a goal apiece for Laurens with Jaidon Brodie and Livvy Cox providing assists.
Laurens outshot GMU 13-0 in the victory. Mackenzie Barnes finished with nine saves in goal for GMU.
Laurens (7-5) will host Edmeston on Thursday.
Margaretville 5, Windham 1
Margaretville won its matchup with Windham on Tuesday 5-1.
For the Blue Devils, Marisol Flores scored two goals, Netalia Herrera scored a goal and two assists, Anna Gavette and Olivia Suyama each scored a goal, and Livia Fronckowiak provided an assist.
Serena Beckmann scored the lone goal unassisted for Windham.
In net, Cassandra Coe saved 13 shots for Windham, and Kayla Clark blocked two for Margaretville.
Unatego 1, Susquehanna Valley 0 (Monday)
The Spartans earned a close victory over Susquehanna Valley on Monday.
Kylie Mussaw broke the scoreless tie in the second half to give Unatego the win. Unatego won despite being outshot in the game 12-6.
Goalie Chelsi VanDeusen was great all game long, recording 12 saves and the shutout.
Susquehanna Valley’s Emma Binde finished with three stops.
Untageo will visit Delhi on Thursday.
