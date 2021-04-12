The visiting Oneonta girls soccer team scored three second-half goals to defeat Owego, 4-1 on Thursday, April 8.
Anika Buzzy opened the scoring for the Yellowjackets on a Hannah Johnson assist at 13:19 in the first half to give Oneonta a 1-0 halftime lead.
“We struggled in the first half and some of that is a testament to Owego and some of that was simply on us,” Oneonta head coach Jerry Mackey said via email.
“The girls did a great job of regrouping at halftime and girls like Hannah, Anika and Autumn really helped set the tone for us early in that second half as we steadily took control of the game,” he added.
Johnson opened the second half with a goal at 29:14 on a Buzzy assist.
The duo connected again at 15:08 for Buzzy’s second goal of the game with a header on a Johnson free kick.
Emma Scanlon added a goal at 13:41 to help the Yellowjackets put the game out of reach.
“All the credit goes to our girls and the team leadership and ownership they all took,” Mackey said.
E. McDonald scored Owego’s lone goal with 9:12 remaining in the second half.
Liz Brantley made seven saves for the Yellowjackets who outshot Owego 22-8.
D. Carigg made 12 saves for Owego.
Oneonta 4, Owego 1
at Owego – April 8
Oneonta …. 1 3 – 4
Owego …. 0 1 – 1
Oneonta: Anika Buzzy 2-1, Hannah Johnson 1-2, Emma Scanlon 1-0.
Owego: E. McDonald 1-0.
Shots-Corners: On 22-8; Ow 8-3.
Goalies: Liz Brantley (On) 7; D. Carigg (Ow) 12.
MILFORD 3, MORRIS 0
The Milford girls soccer team defeated visiting Morris, 3-0, on Saturday, April 10.
Tia Vagliardo scored on a corner kick that hooked into the goal to give Milford a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Delaney Maison scored the Wildcats second goal on a Mariah Saggese free kick and Vagliardo scored a second goal to help Milford put the game out of reach.
Gabriella Saggese and Leanna West made three and two saves respectively for Milford, who outshot Morris 15-8.
Maddie Coleman made five saves for Morris.
Milford 3, Morris 0
at Milford – April 10
Milford …. 1 2 – 3
Morris …. 0 0 – 0
Milford (3-1): Tia Vagliardo 2-0, Delaney Maison 1-0, Mariah Saggese 0-1.
Morris: None.
Shots-Corners: Mi 15-4; Mo 8-2.
Goalies: Leanna West (Mi) 2; Gabriella Saggese (Mi) 3; Maddie Coleman (Mo) 5.
UNATEGO 3, UNADILLA VALLEY 0
The Unatego girls soccer team scored three goals in the second half to defeat Unadilla Valley, 3-0 on Saturday, April 10.
B. McCoy scored at 37:15 minutes in the second half to give the Spartans the lead.
M. Perry scored back-to-back goals seven minutes apart, one off of an A. Rommer assist, to help Unatego put the game out of reach.
M. Perry made four saves to lead Unatego and Kalie Naughton made eight saves to lead Unadilla Valley.
Unatego 3, Unadilla Valley 0
at Unadilla Valley – April 10
Unatego …. 0 0 - 0
Unadilla Valley …. ? ? - ?
Unatego: None.
Unadilla Valley: B. McCoy 1-0, M. Perry 2-0, A Rommer 0-1.
Shots-Corners: U 15-4; UV 5-4.
Goalies: M. Perry (U) 4; H. Buron (U) 1; Kalie Naughton (UV) 8.
EDMESTON 7, LAURENS 0
Arissa Bolton scored three goals and had one assist to lead the visiting Edmeston girls soccer team to a 7-0 rout of Laurens, on Saturday, April 10.
Sydney Bateman, Avery Bolton, Emma White and Logan Lund each added a goal for the Panthers who outshot Laurens 23-3.
Campbell Savage made two saves to lead Edmeston and Victoria Stevens made 12 saves for Laurens.
Edmeston 7, Laurens 0
at Laurens – April 10
Edmeston …. 3 4 – 7
Laurens …. 0 0 – 0
Edmeston: Arissa Bolton 3-1, Sydney Bateman 1-0, Avery Bolton 1-0, Emma White 1-0, Logan Lund 1-0.
Laurens: None.
Shots-Corners: E 23-4; L 3-0.
Goalies: Campbell Savage (E) 2; Amy White (E) 1; Victoria Stevens (L) 12.
UNATEGO 4, SIDNEY 0
The Unatego girls soccer team defeated visiting Sidney, 4-0 on Monday, April 12.
Dana Stepp, Jenna Faulkner and Bailey McCoy all scored one goal in Uantego’s balanced attack.
Morgan (?) led the Spartans with three assists and teammate Natasha Swift added one assist.
Unatego outshot Sidney 10-1.
Meghan Perry made one save for Unatego.
Courtney Mondore and Savannah Baldwin made 15 and 10 saves respectively for Sidney.
Unatego 4, Sidney 0
at Unatego – April 12
Sidney …. 0 0 – 0
Unatego …. 1 3 – 4
Sidney: None.
Unatego: Dana Stepp 1-0, Jenna Faulkner 1-0, Bailey McCoy 1-0, Tatum Codington 1-0, Morgan ? 0-3, Natasha Swift 0-1.
Shots-Corners: Sidney 1-0; Unatego 10-13.
Goalies: Courtney Mondore (S) 15; Savannah Baldwin (S) 10; Meghan Perry (U) 1; Haleigh Burton (U) 0.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 5, RICHFIELD SPRINGS 1
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer team defeated Richfield Springs, 5-1 on the road on Monday, April 12.
Zoe Climenhaga scored two goals and had one assist to lead Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Sarah Lewis added two goals for the Patriots and teammate Jaelyn Jaquay scored one goal.
Cherry Valley-Springfield outshot Richfield Springs 24-6.
Marijke Kroon made two saves for Cherry Valley-Springfield and Maggie Worobey made 15 saves for Richfield Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5, Richfield Springs 1
at Richfield Springs – April 12
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. ? ? - 5
Richfield Springs …. ? ? - 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Zoe Climenhaga 2-1, Sarah Lewis 2-0, Jaelyn Jaquay.
Richfield Springs: Amy Seamon.
Shots-Corners: CV-S 24-3; RS 6-2.
Goalies: Marijke Kroon (CV-S) 2; Maggie Worobey (RS) 15.
LAURENS 2, GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 2
The Laurens and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls soccer teams ended in a 2-2 tie at G-MU on Monday, April 12.
Jaidon Brodie and Kya McNicol each scored for Laurens on assists from Athena Saggese and Gabby Andrades.
Hannah Bonczkowski and Nicole Meyers each scored for G-MU on Aubree Palmer and Meyers assists.
Victoria Stevens made 10 saves for Laurens and Mackenzie Barnes made nine saves for G-MU.
The two teams each had 16 shots on goal.
Laurens 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton – April 12
Laurens …. 0 2 – 2
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 2 0 – 2
Laurens: Jaidon Brodie 1-0, Kya McNicol 1-0, Athena Saggese 0-1, Gabby Andrades 0-1.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Hannah Bonczkowski 1-0, Nicole Meyers 1-1, Aubree Palmer 0-1.
Shots-Corners: L 16-7; G-MU 16-2.
Goalies: Victoria Stevens (L) 10; Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 9.
FRANKLIN 6, GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 0
The Franklin girls soccer team defeated visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6-0 on Monday, April 12.
Kayla Campbell scored three goals to lead Franklin.
Marissa Campbell, Lucia Temple and Patricia Rodriguez-Matias also added goals for the Purple Devils.
Franklin 6, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
at Franklin – April 12
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 0 0 – 0
Franklin …. 5 0 – 0
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: None.
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 3-1, Marissa Campbell 1-1, Lucia Temple 1-1, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 1-1.
Shots-Corners: G-MU 3-1; Franklin 16-6.
Saves: Lauren Radwan (G-MU) 9; Maddie Hyzer (F) 1; Lindsey VanDyke (F) 1; Maddie McLaughlin (F) 1.
EDMESTON 7, MORRIS 1
The Edmeston girls soccer team defeated visiting Morris, 7-1 on Monday, April 12.
Emma Ough scored three goals to lead Edmeston and Logan Lund added two goals.
Arissa Bolton added one goal and three assists.
The Panthers also received a goal from Emma Dabreau.
Edmeston 7, Morris 1
at Edmeston – April 12
Morris …. ? ? - 1
Edmeston …. ? ? - 7
Morris: Hannah Wist 1-0.
Edmeston: Emma Ough 3-1, Logan Lund 2-0, Arissa Bolton 1-3, Emma Dabreau 1-0, Avery Bolton 0-1.
Shots-Corners: E 27-?; M 3-?
Goalies: Maddie Coleman (M) 17; Campbell Savage (E) ?; Abby White (E) ?.
DELHI 3, WALTON 1
The Delhi girls soccer team defeated visiting Walton, 3-1, on Monday, April 12.
Lauren Packard led Delhi with two goals and Sophia Wakin added one goal and one assist.
Jody Bray and Eleanor Wagner also added assists for the Bulldogs.
Delhi outshot Walton 19-4.
Ellissa Beach made 16 saves for Walton and Sylvia Liddle made three saves for Delhi.
Delhi 3, Walton 1
at Delhi – April 12
Walton: Ceara Robinson 1-0.
Delhi: Sophia Wakin 1-1, Lauren Packard 2-0, Jody Bray 0-1, Eleanor Wagner 0-1.
Shots-Corners: W 4-2; DA 19-4.
Goalies: Ellissa Beach (W) 16; Syliva Liddle (DA) 3.
FIELD HOCKEY
SIDNEY 1, NEWARK VALLEY 0
The Sidney field hockey team defeated visiting Newark Valley, 1-0 on Saturday, April 10.
Emma Simmons scored Sidney’s lone goal off of an Olivia DeMott assist.
The Warriors outshot Newark Valley 9-3.
Ky Phillips made three saves for Sidney and Sandra Vaughn made seven saves for Newark Valley.
Sidney 1, Newark Valley 0
at Sidney – April 10
Sidney …. 0 1 0 0 – 1
Newark Valley …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney: Emma Simmons 1-0, Olivia DeMott 0-1.
Shots-Corners: S 9-11; NV 3-5.
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 3; Sandra Vaughn (NV) 7.
SIDNEY 7, WALTON 0
The Sidney girls field hockey team defeated visiting Walton, 7-0 on Monday, April 12.
Kayle McEwan, Olivia DeMott, Tiana Savino, Bailey Gifford, Makayle Bales, Adrienna Paternoster and Faith Wheeler all scored for Sidney.
Ky Phillips made one save for Sidney and Cora Young made 12 saves for Walton.
Sidney 7, Walton
at Sidney – April 12
Sidney …. 0 1 2 4 – 7
Walton …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney: Kayle McEwan 1-1, Olivia DeMott 1-1, Tiana Savino 1-0, Emma Constable 0-1, Bailey Gifford 1-0, Makayle Bales 1-0, Adrienna Paternoster 1-0, Faith Wheeler 1-0.
Walton: None.
Shots-Corners: S 19-6; W 1-2.
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 1; Cora Young (W) 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.