The Oneonta girls soccer team defeated rival Norwich on the road, 5-1 on Thursday, April 15 in the Yellowjackets final road game of the year.
Norwich’s Sydney Coggins opened the scoring at 35:35 minutes to give Norwich the lead.
“After that we settled down and controlled much of the game and did a great job of generating corners and scoring on a couple,” Oneonta head coach Jerry Mackey said via email.
“Really nice comeback win for our last away game with out six seniors,” Mackey added.
Oneonta’s six seniors are Yuliah Johnson, Macky Catan, Autumn Nealis, Jenna Gaisford, Anika Buzzy and Hannah Johnson.
“What great girls and what great players and so enjoyable to have coached over these last few years, and last five years for Anika and Hannah,” Mackey said. “We and I will miss them dearly.”
Catan scored to tie the game at 33:31 minutes.
Buzzy scored at 29:39 minutes and 10:18 minutes off of assists from Johnson and Veronica Madej, respectively to give the Yellowjackets a 3-1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Emma Peters and Emma Bitterman each added a goal for the Yellowjackets to help them put the game out of reach.
Oneonta had 16 shots and eight corner kicks to Norwich’s five shots and zero corners.
Liz Brantley made four saves for Oneonta and Bree Minor made eight saves for Norwich.
Oneonta 5, Norwich 1
at Norwich – April 15
Oneonta …. 3 2 – 5
Norwich …. 1 0 – 1
Oneonta: Anika Buzzy 2-1, Macky Catan 1-0, Emma Peters 1-0, Emma Bitterman 1-0, Veronica Madej 0-2, Hannah Johnson 0-1.
Norwich: Sydney Coggins 1-0.
Shots-Corners: O 16-8; N 5-0.
Goalies: Liz Brantley (O) 4; Bree Minor (N) 8.
ONEONTA 7, NORWICH 3
The Oneonta girls soccer team defeated visiting Norwich, 7-3 at home under the lights on Monday, April 12.
“(It) was a crazy game up and down, and back and forth,” Oneonta head coach Jerry Mackey said via email.
Oneonta took the lead on a Hannah Johnson goal at 29:57 minutes, but Norwich answered back with goals by Sydney Coggins and Sarah Davis to take a 3-1 lead.
Anika Buzzy scored at 6:19 minutes off of a Johnson assist and Grace Slesinky scored at 2:18 minutes off of a Buzzy assist to give the Yellowjackets a 3-1 halftime lead.
Norwich tied the game in the second half as Coggins scored her second of the game.
“Nice job by the girls continuing to battle even as the score kept changing and finally settling in and adjusting,” Mackey said.
“Very proud of their efforts and communication especially in the second half,” he added.
Autumn Nealis scored at 29:21 minutes on a Johnson assist to give Oneonta the lead for good.
Johnson, Veronica Madej and Buzzy scored add-on goals to help Oneonta put the game out of reach.
Oneonta outshot Norwich 31-11.
Liz Brantley made six saves for Oneonta and Bree Minor made 13 saves for Norwich.
Oneonta 7, Norwich 3
at Oneonta – April 12
Norwich …. 2 1 – 3
Oneonta …. 3 4 – 7
Norwich: Sydney Coggins 2 – 0, Sarah Davis 1 – 0.
Oneonta: Hannah Johnson 2-2, Anika Buzzy 2-1, Autumn Nealis 1-3, Grace Slesinsky 1-0, Veronica Madej 1-1.
Shots-Corners: N 11-3; O 31-8.
Goalies: Bree Minor (N) 13; Liz Brantley (O) 6.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 4, SHARON SPRINGS 0
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer team defeated visiting Sharon Springs, 4-0, on senior night on Wednesday, April 14.
Cherry Valley-Springfield honored its five seniors: Mia Horvath, Zoe Climenhaga, Sarah Lewis, Jaelyn Jaquay and Allison Lennebacker.
After a scoreless first half, Climenhaga opened the scoring for the Patriots with a 25-yard shot at 26:54 reaming in the second half.
“(We) started the first half slow and had difficulty finding the net,” Cherry Valley-Springfield head coach Denis DeRider said via email.
Ten minutes later, Sharon Springs goalkeeper Miranda Mabie bobbled a Jaquay shot and Cherry Valley-Springfield freshman Kailey Barnes scored on the rebound.
Lewis capped of the Patriots scoring with two goals in the last eight minutes of the game.
Lewis’ first goal came off of a Climenhaga cross; her second came off of a Jaquay cross that was deflected in the box and tapped in.
Miranda Mabie made 15 saves for Sharon Springs and Karijke Kroon made one save for Cherry Valley-Springfield.
“Mabie had a standout game in net,” DeRider said.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Sharon Springs 0
at Cherry Valley-Springfield – April 14
Sharon Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 0 4 – 4
Sharon Springs: None.
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Kailey Barnes 1-0, Sarah Lewis 2-0, Zoe Climenhaga 1-1, Jaelyn Jaquay 0-1.
Shots-Corners: SS 3-2; CV-S 28-4.
Goalies: Miranda Mabie (SS) 15; Karijke Kroon (CV-S) 1.
