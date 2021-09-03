The Oneonta girls soccer team claimed a decisive 5-1 win over Windsor on Friday, as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 on the young season.
Veronica Madej led the way with three goals scored for the Yellowjackets, with teammates Julia Joyner and Emma Peters each netting a goal and an assist. Grace Stensinky and Brooke Burrows both provided additional assists while goalie Liz Brantley blocked three shots.
For Windsor, Ella Peterson scored a goal and goalie Kimmy Wentzell saved 13 shots.
Friday’s victory came after Oneonta opened its season with a 1-0 win over Chenango Forks on Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets will play Chenango Valley at home next Wednesday.
Roxbury 5, South Kortright 1
South Kortright dropped its season opener to Roxbury on Friday at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Kylie DeMaio scored twice for the Rockets while Courney DeMaio, Mya Johnston, and Kimora Brown all found the back of the net as well.
Madison Coberly scored the Rams’ lone goal of the game.
“I was pleased with our effort on the field for the entire match,” South Kortright coach Josh Burrough said via email. “We played hard and did many things well against a solid team. It was a tough first test for our group, but we definitely will use it to grow.”
Richfield Springs 3, Brookfield 1
Camryn Marshall scored twice to lift the Indians past Brookfield on Friday.
Among many opportunities for Richfield Springs, Marshall scored a goal in the first half, but Brookfield held strong on defense to keep the score 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Stephanie Brean tied the game up with a goal for Brookfield but was answered by Marshall’s second goal shortly after. With under ten seconds on the clock, a final goal for Richfield Springs was scored by Danica Farley to secure the win.
Richfield Springs will travel to play Schenevus on Wednesday.
Franklin 11, Gilboa-Conesville 0 (Thursday)
Franklin’s season debut at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup ended in a resounding 11-0 win over Gilboa-Conesville on Thursday.
Shannon Kingsbury led the Purple Devils with five goals and two assists while Kayla Campbell added three goals and an assist. Also finding the back of the net for Franklin were Valentina Temple (twice), Patricia Rodriguez-Matias, Zoe Warren, and Tamara Wright.
Franklin outshot Gilboa-Conesville 29-0 in the contest. Kristin Brandow made 13 saves for Gilboa-Conesville in the loss.
Franklin will play either Margaretville or Delhi on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mayor’s Cup.
Oxford 4, Unadilla Valley 3 (Thursday)
Taylor Smith scored two goals including the game-winner in overtime to lift Oxford past Unadilla Valley on Thursday.
Smith opened the game’s scoring midway through the first half and then potted what turned out to be the decisive goal in the ninth minute of the second overtime period.
Hailey Fleury and Bailey Chesebro also scored for Oxford. Blackhawks goalie Madison Long made 13 saves in the victory.
Kadence York, Jaiden Schrag, and Gracie Gorrell found the back of the net for Unadilla Valley.
