Oneonta girls edge Norwich; Schenevus blanks GMU

The Oneonta girls soccer team edged Norwich 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a late goal by Julia Joyner.
Grace Slesinsky opened the scoring for the Yellowjackets in the first half off of an assist from Veronica Madej. Norwich was able to tie things up later in the half on a goal from Emily Evans.
Joyner was finally able to break the stalemate with less than 10 minutes left when she angled a corner kick through traffic to give OHS the lead and eventually the win.
Oneonta keeper Liz Brantley made seven saves in the winning effort, while her opposite number Brianne Miner made 11 stops for Norwich.
Oneonta (4-0) will host Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday.
Schenevus 9,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
The Schenevus girls used a seven-goal first half to propel themselves to a 9-0 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Tuesday in the Tri-Valley League.
Shawna Whiteman, Val Beardslee, and Samantha Barrett all scored twice for the Dragons. Schenevus’ other goal scorers were Angie Competiello, Liana Darling, and Taylor Knapp.
The GMU goalie duo of MacKenzie Barnes and Kendra Hammond combined to make 27 saves in the game.
Schenevus will be at McGraw on Friday.
Franklin 5, Laurens 2
After taking a 3-2 lead into the half, the Purple Devils used a pair of second-half goals to pull away from the Leopards in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Kayla Campbell led Franklin with two goals. Zoe Warren, Kaitlin Ogborn, and Shannon Kingsbury were the other goal scorers for the Purple Devils.
Eowyn Chickerell provided both goals for Laurens.
Franklin outshout Laurens 27-8 in the victory. Maddie Hyzer came up with five saves for the victors, while Laurens’ Jadyn Simon recorded 15 stops.
Laurens (3-3) will face Morris on Tuesday.
Westmoreland 2, Cooperstown 0
The Hawkeyes suffered a tough 2-0 loss to Westmoreland on Tuesday in a game where they outshot their opponents and had the majority of the possession.
Brooke Frawley and Nya Marsh were the two goal scorers for Westmoreland.
Cooperstown outshot Westmoreland 19-12, but Westmoreland keeper Emily Gubbins registered 13 saves in the shutout victory. The Hawkeyes’ Samantha Vezza finished with six saves.
Roxbury 6, Stamford 1
Roxbury defeated Stamford on Tuesday with Kylie DeMaio lighting up the scoreboard for the Rockets.
DeMaio scored three goals, with one assisted by Paige DeMaio. Riley Goodchild, Ayla Vorisek, and Courtney DeMaio each notched a goal.
For Stamford, Annie Schulz scored the lone goal assisted by Georgia Lynch.
Goalkeeper McKenna White saved 13 shots for Stamford, while Brianna Meehan blocked two shots for Roxbury.
The Rockets will travel to play Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Margaretville 7, Hunter-Tannersville 0
Three different Blue Devils players recorded multi-goal games in Tuesday’s shutout win over Hunter-Tannersville in the Delaware League.
Netalia Herrera netted a hat trick for Margaretville while Marisol Flores and Ashley Camano scored two goals apiece.
Margaretville outshot the Wildcats 24-0, with H-T goalie Melody Burke making 12 stops.
The Blue Devils (3-2) will visit South Kortright on Monday.
Unadilla Valley 4, Delhi 3
The Storm edged the Bulldogs 4-3 in a back-and-forth contest in the Midstate Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
Cadence Wakin scored twice for Delhi with Lauren Packard tallying the third goal. Packard and Amanda Nealis both registered assists.
No statistics were provided for Unadilla Valley.
Sharon Springs 3, Richfield Springs 1
The Spartans pulled away from the Indians on Tuesday, with a 1-1 score at halftime giving way to Sharon Springs pulling ahead in the second half.
Richfield’s Aedan Osbourne first scored off an assist from Camryn Marshall, but an own goal in the first half tied the game up.
In the second half, Rachel Rorick scored two goals for Sharon Springs to seal the win.
In goal, Emma White saved seven shots for Richfield and Ava Jump blocked five for Sharon.
Richfield will play home against Edmeston on Wednesday, and Sharon Springs will host Worcester on Thursday.
Windham 3, Gilboa 0
Windham claimed victory over Gilboa on Tuesday, as it was able to pull away in the second half.
Serena Beckman scored two goals for Windham, with Priya Beckman assisting and scoring a goal of her own. Ari Sims blocked five shots for Gilboa, and Cassandra Coe saved two shots for Windham.
Gilboa will travel to play Stamford Friday.
Oneonta 2, Norwich 1
Oneonta: Grace Slesinsky 1-0, Julia Joyner 1-0, Veronica Madej 0-1
Norwich: Emily Evans 1-0, Sarah Davis 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 16-5, N 9-6
Goalies: Liz Brantley (OHS) 7, Brianne Miner (N) 11
Schenevus 9, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 2-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Val Beardslee 2-0, Samantha Barrett 2-0, Liana Darling 1-1, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Kayleigh Bryant 0-1, Hannah Sulas 0-1
GMU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 40-8, GMU 0-0
Goalies: Kelsey Burton/Samantha Barrett (S) 0, MacKenzie Barnes (GMU) 14, Kendra Hammond (GMU) 13
Franklin 5, Laurens 2
Franklin: Zoe Warren 1-0, Kayla Campbell 2-0, Kaitlin Ogborn 1-0, Shannon Kingsbury 1-0
Laurens: Eowyn Chickerell 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 27-11, L 8-1
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 5, Jadyn Simon (L) 15
Westmoreland 2, Cooperstown 0
Westmoreland: Brooke Frawley 1-0, Nya Marsh 1-0
Cooperstown: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 12-1, C 19-1
Goalies: Emily Gubbins (W) 13, Samantha Vezza (C) 6
Roxbury 6, Stamford 1
R: Kylie DeMaio 3-0, Courtney DeMaio 1-0, Riley Goodchild 1-0, Ayla Vorisek 1-0, Paige DeMaio 0-1
S: Annie Schulz 1-0, Georgia Lynch 0-1
Shots Corner Kicks: R 16-7 S 3-2
Goalies: Brianna Meehan (R) 2, McKenna White (S) 13
Margaretville 7, Hunter-Tannersville 0
Margaretville: Marisol Flores 2-1, Ashley Camano 2-0, Netalia Herrera 3-0
HT: none
Shots-Corner Kicks; M 24-5, HT 0-3
Goalies: Kayla Clark (M) 0, Melody Burke (HT) 12
Unadilla Valley 4, Delhi 3
UV: not provided
DA: Amanda Nealis 0-1, Cadence Wakin 2-0, Lauren Packard 1-1
Sharon Springs 3, Richfield Springs 1
SS: Rachel Rorick 2-0
RS: Aedan Osborne 1-0, Camryn Marshall 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SS 10-2, RS 5-1
Goalies: Emma White (RS) 7, Ava Jump (SS) 5
Windham 3, Gilboa 0
W: Serena Beckman 2-0, Priya Beckman 1-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 12-3, G 3-0
Goalies: Cassandra Coe (W) 2, Ari Sims (G) 5
