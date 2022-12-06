The Oneonta girls basketball team fell at home to Chenango Forks 61-35 on Tuesday.
Jordan Bellinger was Oneonta’s leading scorer in the loss with 10 points while Abbie Platt scored seven and Thalia Wellman managed six.
Maggie Warpus was the game’s top scorer with 21 points for Chenango Forks.
Oneonta is at home again on Wednesday against Whitney Point.
Edmeston 62, Schenevus 53
Molly Rifanburg and Haylie Lund helped lead Edmeston to a 62-53 Tri-Valley League victory over Schenevus on Tuesday.
Rifanburg scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Panthers while Lund finished with 21 points of her own.
Sam Osborne had a big game on the other side for Schenevus, finishing with 29 points. Amber Burton also finished in double figures with 13 points.
Edmeston visits Milford next Tuesday. Schenevus travels to face Morris on Friday.
Laurens 46, Roxbury 18
The Leopards raced out to a 16-2 first-quarter lead on their way to a 46-18 non-league victory over Roxbury on Tuesday.
Gabby Andrades hit four three-pointers as part of a 20-point performance for Laurens. Kyrah Andrades added 14 points of her own in the win.
For Roxbury, Kylie DeMaio led the way with seven points.
Laurens is off until next Tuesday when it visits Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 55, Downsville 19
A big night from Hannah Bonczkowski helped the G-MU girls to a 55-19 win over Downsville on Tuesday.
Bonczkowski hit six three-pointers en route to a 32-point performance in the victory for the Raiders.
McKenzy Brown led the scoring for Downsville with 10 points.
G-MU will be at Stamford/Jefferson on Friday.
Morris 64, Madison 36
The Morris girls opened their season with a 64-36 non-league win over Madison on Tuesday.
Carissa Richards had a huge game for the Mustangs, pouring in 36 points in the victory in addition to eight steals. Hannah Wist had a strong performance as well with 17 points.
Cameryn Stanfield led Madison with 12 points.
Morris will be at home against Schenevus on Friday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 52, Laurens 48 (Saturday)
Bainbridge-Guilford edged Laurens 52-48 on Saturday to win the Pat Grasso Tournament.
Celeste Baldwin earned tourney MVP honors by scoring 21 points in the title game. Johnna Henderson joined her on the all-tourney team with 14 points.
Gabby Andrades scored 32 points to lead the Leopards as she and Kendra Dunham earned spots on the all-tourney team. Kyrah Andrades had 10 points in the final.
Chenango Forks 61, Oneonta 35
CF … 8 18 21 14 — 61
OHS … 11 6 8 10 — 35
CF: Jaylyn Dobish 0 0-0 0, Maggie Warpus 8 2-2 21, Lexi Scott 2 0-0 4, Trinity Parks 4 1-2 9, Lauren Paske 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Bough 2 0-0 4, Helena Willis 3 2-2 9, Alyssa Specchio 4 2-2 10, Ali Borelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 7-8 61
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 3 3-5 10, Natalie VanZandt 0 2-2 2, Megan Cleveland 2 0-0 5, Selene Wellman 1 0-0 3, Thalia Wellman 2 0-0 6, Abbie Platt 3 1-4 7, Isabella Giacomelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-11 35
Three-point baskets: CF 4 (Warpus 3, Willis); OHS 5 (Bellinger, Cleveland, S. Wellman, T. Wellman)
Edmeston 62, Schenevus 53
E … 20 21 15 6 — 62
S … 13 15 15 10 — 53
E: Maeve Robinson 1 0-0 2, Arissa Bolton 1 0-0 2, Abby White 3 0-0 6, Haylie Lund 10 1-6 21, Molly Rifanburg 11 8-11 31. Totals: 26 9-17 62
S: Autumn Burton 1 0-0 3, Amber Burton 6 0-0 13, Cady Ritton 1 0-0 2, Lily Competiello 1 0-0 2, Sam Osborne 12 4-7 29, Taylor Knapp 1 0-0 2, L. Drudago 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 6-9 53
Three-point baskets: E 1 (Rifanburg); S 3 (Au. Burton, Am. Burton, Osborne)
Laurens 46, Roxbury 18
L … 16 10 8 12 — 46
R … 2 5 3 8 — 18
L: K. Andrades 7 0-0 14, G. Andrades 7 2-2 20, E. Allen 2 0-0 4, K. Dunham 0 0-0 0, B. Mann 2 0-0 6, N. Stanley 1 0-0 2, A. John 0 0-0 0, A. Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-2 46
R: R. Goodchild 0 0-0 0, K. Brown 1 2-5 4, Grieco 0 0-0 0, K. DeMaio 2 2-4 7, M. Hynes 0 0-0 0, A. Hynes 0 0-0 0, S. Petterson 1 0-0 2, A. Stengel 0 0-0 0, M. Wright 1 0-0 2, L. DeMaio 1 0-0 3. Totals: 6 4-9 18
Three-point baskets: L 6 (G. Andrades 4, Mann 2); R 2 (K. DeMaio, L. DeMaio)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 55, Downsville 19
G-MU … 14 13 7 21 — 55
Downs … 0 2 10 7 — 19
G-MU: Morgan Williams 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 0-0 4, Kyra Demmon 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bonczkowski 13 0-0 32, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 2 1-2 5, Kendra Hammond 2 0-0 4, Mackenzi Marron 2 0-0 4, Abigail Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 1-2 55
D: Mckenzy Brown 3 3-8 10, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Hailey Card 0 0-0 0, Calla Conklin 0 0-0 0, Riley Furman 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Foote 0 0-0 0, Syriana Butler 3 1-1 7, Courtney Murphy 1 0-0 2, Maisyn Thomson 0 0-0 0, Hailey Emerich 0 0-0 0, Tehya Colao 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-9 19
Three-point baskets: G-MU 6 (Bonczkowski 6); D 1 (Brown)
Morris 64, Madison 36
Mor … 12 20 20 12 — 64
Mad … 8 10 8 10 — 36
Mor: C. Richards 15 3-3 36, H. Wist 7 3-4 17, M. Moore 0 0-0 0, A. Ray 0 0-0 0, Sam. Coyle 1 0-0 3, Sav. Coyle 0 0-0 0, T. McAdams 0 0-0 0, A. Ross 1 0-0 2, M. Hoyt 1 0-0 2, B. McKinney 0 0-0 0, B. Barringer 0 0-0 0, M. Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 6-7 64
Mad: R. Strong 2 1-2 5, J. Coleman 0 0-0 0, M. LaMunion 2 0-0 4, C. Parmon 2 2-3 6, C. Stanfield 3 5-6 12, M. Cotter 2 0-0 4, C. McBride 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 8-11 36
Three-point baskets: Mor 4 (Richards, Sam. Coyle); Mad 2 (Stanfield, McBride)
Bainbridge-Guilford 52, Laurens 48 (Saturday)
B-G … 14 12 12 14 — 52
L … 12 11 16 9 — 48
B-G: Kasmierski 1 2-2 5, Umbra 2 0-0 6, Baldwin 10 0-1 21, Jos. Henderson 1 0-4 2, Joh. Henderson 7 0-0 14, Parsons 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 2-7 52
L: K. Andrades 5 0-0 10, G. Andrades 11 8-12 32, Allen 0 0-0 0, Dunham 0 0-0 0, Mann 1 4-8 6, Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-20 48
Three-point baskets: B-G 4 (Kasmierski, Umbra 2, Baldwin); L 2 (G. Andrades 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.