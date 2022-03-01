Oneonta girls fall in sectional semifinals 43-38

The Oneonta girls basketball team’s season came to an end at home on Tuesday as the Yellowjackets fell to Chenango Valley 43-38 in the Section IV Class B Semifinals.
Megan Cleveland was Oneonta’s leading scorer with 15 points while also pulling down four rebounds. Abbie Platt also finished in double figures with 10 points to go along with eight rebounds and six steals.
Ang McGraw added seven points, five assists, and four steals while Jordan Bellinger finished with three points, five rebounds, three assists.
Chenango Valley’s Madeline Triskett was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Emily Goodstal added nine points in the victory.
Chenango Valley 43, Oneonta 38
CV … 8 10 14 11 — 43
OHS … 6 11 7 14 — 38
Chenango Valley: Tessa McEnaney 0 1-4 1, Emily Goodstal 3 3-4 9, Allison O’Connor 4 0-2 8, Chloe Osteen 0 0-0 0, Logan Lomonaco 1 1-2 3, Madeline Triskett 8 1-2 19, Madelyn Hayes 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 7-16 43
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 1-1 3, Ang McGraw 2 3-6 7, Natalie VanZandt 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 6 0-2 15, Emma Peeters 1 0-0 3, Abbie Platt 2 6-8 10. Totals: 12 10-17 38
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Triskett 2); OHS 4 (Cleveland 3, Peeters)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newfield 59, Delhi 41 (Saturday)
The Delhi boys lost their Section IV Class C Quarterfinal game against Newfield 59-41 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fell behind 16-4 in the first quarter and were never able to recover.
Leading the way for Delhi were Angelo Krzyston and Owen Haight with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Jalen Hardison of Newfield scored a game-high 17 points, while teammate Garrett Porter finished with 10 points.
Delhi ends its season 10-2 in league play and 15-7 overall.
Newfield 59, Delhi 41 (Saturday)
N … 16 14 14 15 — 59
DA … 4 11 15 11 — 41
Newfield: Zach Taylor 3 2-2 9, Jalen Hardison 4 7-10 17, Brady Jackson 2 2-2 8, Austin Jenney 1 2-3 4, Derek Pawlewicz 1 0-1 2, Trevor Sinn 1 0-0 3, Hezekiah McCoy 3 0-0 6, Greg Taylor 0 0-0 0, Zach Schwoeble 0 0-0 0, Garrett Porter 4 2-6 10. Totals 19 15-18 59
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 1 0-1 2, Owen Haight 4 1-1 10, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 2 0-0 4, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 4 4-6 12, Kenny Rasmussen 1 4-6 6, Rocco Schnabel 1 0-4 2, Luke Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-18 41
Three-point baskets: N 6 (Hardison 2, Jackson 2, Taylor, Sinn); DA 2 (Haight, Cheshire)
