The Oneonta girls soccer team lost a hard-fought 2-0 contest to Chenango Valley on Monday.
Nadia Wojcik scored both goals for Chenango Valley, with the two tallies coming less than two minutes apart midway through the second half.
OHS goalie Liz Brantley finished with 15 saves in the game, while CV’s Madeline Trisket registered 10 stops for the shutout.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Tuesday.
Morris 5, Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 1
Morris prevailed over Gilbertsville-Mt Upton on Monday, as a four-goal first half helped the Mustangs to victory.
For Morris, Hannah Wist scored one goal and three assists, while Carissa Richards, Maiya King, Hannah Sawyer, and Amira Ross each scored a goal.
GMU’s Alissa Sorochinsky scored a goal with Kaitlyn Finch providing an assist.
In net, Mackenzie Barnes and Kendra Hammond each blocked three shots for GMU, and Maddie Coleman saved five for Morris.
Morris is 8-4 and will travel to face Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Schenevus 10, Charlotte Valley 0
(Saturday)
Schenevus defeated Charlotte Valley thanks to a six-goal first half that allowed the Dragons to cruise to a 10-0 victory.
For the Dragons, Angie Competiello scored three goals, Taylor Knapp notched two goals and three assists, Shawna Whiteman scored two goals and had one assist, and Val Beardslee, Hannah Sulas, and Sam Barrett each scored a goal. Kayleigh Bryant, Kelsey Burton, Sam Osborne, Lily Competiello each provided an assist.
Goalkeeper Cadence Santiago saved 23 shots for Charlotte Valley, and Kelsey Burton blocked two for Schenevus.
Schenevus recognized the following seniors before the game: Kayleigh Bryant, Kelsey Burton, Lianna Darling, Kaylynne Jones, Alexandria Lincoln, Hannah Bella Terrano, Shawna Whiteman, and Amber Wyckoff.
Schenevus (11-0 overall, 8-0 league) will host Edmeston on Tuesday.
Laurens 1, Milford 0 (Saturday)
The Leopards edged the Wildcats 1-0 in Saturday’s Homecoming game.
Eowyn Chickerell scored the game’s only goal for Laurens in the second half to secure the victory.
Jaidyn Simon recorded the shutout in net for Laurens, saving four shots. Leeanna West also stopped four shots for Milford.
Oneonta 1, Delhi 0 (Friday)
The Yellowjackets defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 on Senior Recognition night on Friday.
Veronika Madej scored the game’s only goal with less than nine minutes to play in regulation to give OHS the victory.
Oneonta keeper Liz Brantley made three saves for the shutout. Delhi’s Syl Liddle finished with 17 stops.
Sharon Springs 4, Cherry Valley-Springfield 2 (Friday)
The Spartans defeated the Patriots in overtime by a score of 4-2 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Rachel Burke recorded a hat trick for Sharon Springs while Rachel Rorick also found the back of the net.
Kailey Barnes and Morgan Huff were the goal scorers for CVS.
VOLLEYBALL
Walton 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
(Saturday)
The Warriors earned a four-set victory over the Bobcats in Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match. Walton won by scores of 25-16, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19.
Ella Rhinehart led the Warriors with nine assists, three aces, three digs, and three kills.
Among the team’s other contributors were Natalie McClenon (four digs, three aces, one assist), Aubrie Butler (six aces, three digs, one kill), Keilie Dones (eight kills, two aces, two digs, one assist), Molly McClenon (six kills, three digs, three assists, two aces), and Madison Greene (three digs, one assist, one kill, one ace).
Walton 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 1 (Saturday)
Game Scores: 25-16, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19
Walton: Natalie McClenon 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist; Ella Rhinehart 3 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs, 3 kills; Aubrie Butler 6 aces, 3 digs, 1 kill; Keilie Dones 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs, 8 kills; Molly McClenon 2 aces, 3 digs, 3 assists, 6 kills; Madison Greene 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill, 1 ace
B-G: not provided
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country teams competed at the Whitesboro Invitational at Deerfield Wilderness Park on Saturday.
The OHS boys finished third out of 11 in the team competition with Korbin Jones leading the way. Jones finished fifth overall with a time of 18.18.8.
Brandon Gardner (12th, 19:00.4) and Jackson Forbes (17th, 19:41.6) also finished in the top 20 for the Yellowjackets.
Fumi Yatsuhashi (27:08.6) was the top finisher for the Oneonta girls.
