The Oneonta girls basketball team fell behind Chenango Valley 13-1 in the first quarter and were never able to recover in a 52-26 loss on Wednesday.
Jordan Bellinger, Selene Wellman, and Isabella Giacomelli each scored six points for Oneonta. Leading Chenango Valley was Madeline Trisket with 11 points.
Oneonta will be at Susquehanna Valley on Friday.
South Kortright 46, Stamford/Jefferson 32
South Kortright held off Stamford/Jefferson for a 46-32 Delaware League victory at home on Wednesday.
Caitlyn Deysenrtoh finished with 12 points and six rebounds, Addy Eckert had 10 points, eight rebounds, and four steals, and Madison Coberly notched six points and nine steals.
McKenna Hoyt paced Stamford/Jefferson with 14 points.
SK is scheduled to host Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Friday, weather permitting.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 51, Gilboa 18
The Windham-Ashland-Jewett girls raced out to a 27-2 first-quarter lead on Wednesday en route to a 51-18 victory against Gilboa.
Amanda Nilsen finished with 20 points in the win for the Warriors while Ashtyn Hansen had 14 points.
Leading Gilboa was Caitlyn Ciaravino with 11 points.
Chenango Valley 52, Oneonta 26
CV … 13 16 11 12 — 52
OHS … 1 12 3 10 — 26
CV: Tessa McEnaney 2 1-7 5, Gabrielle Cashman 0 0-0 0, Jessie Gates 0 0-0 0, Logan Lomonaco 3 0-0 6, Merrell Ruoff 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Hoyt 4 0-0 8, Madeline Trisket 5 1-1 11, Jenna Schaefer 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Hayes 4 0-0 9, Sophia Ashman 4 0-1 9, Isabella Pottios 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-9 52
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 2 2-3 6, Natalie VanZandt 0 1-2 1, Madyson Imperato 0 0-2 0, Selene Wellman 2 1-2 6, Thalia Wellman 1 0-0 2, Abbie Platt 2 1-3 5, Isabella Giacomelli 2 2-2 6. Totals: 9 7-14 26
Three-point baskets: OHS 1 (S. Wellman); CV 2 (Hayes, Ashman)
South Kortright 46, Stamford/Jefferson 32
SK … 14 10 11 11 – 46
S/J … 11 6 7 8 – 32
SK: L. Dengler 0 0-0 0, C. Chakar 0 0-0 0, M. Coberly 3 0-0 6, K. Reinshagen 2 0-0 4, A. Finkle 0 0-0 0, C. Deysenroth 5 2-4 12, A. Eckert 5 0-0 10, A. Haynes 0 0-0 0, C. Dropp 6 1-2 14, M. Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-6 46
S/J: Paige VanEtten 0 0-0 0, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Tryhnati Donato 4 0-0 8, Tierney Turner 1 0-0 2, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 0 0-0 0, Alayna Stannard 3 0-0 8, Rylie Brewster 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 6 1-4 14. Totals 14 1-4 32.
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Dropp); S/J 3 (Stannard 2, Hoyt)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 51, Gilboa 18
WAJ … 27 5 15 4 — 51
G … 2 6 7 3 — 18
WAJ: Nilsen 6 5-7 20, Caeley Coe 0 0-0 0, Li 1 0-0 2, Hansen 7 0-0 14, Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Carroll 1 0-0 2, Drum 2 2-2 6, Tuttle 2 0-0 7, Douglas 0 0-0 0, Catherine Coe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-9 51
G: Sutton 1 0-0 3, Breigle 0 0-0 0, Ross 1 0-2 2, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Ciaravino 5 1-2 11, A. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-4 18
Three-point baskets: WAJ 2 (Nilsen, Tuttle); G 1 (Sutton)
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 60, Sidney 15
The Unatego/Unadilla Valley wrestling team defeated Sidney in Wednesday’s dual meet by a score of 60-15.
Winning by pin for U/UV were Gavin Nordberg (110 pounds), Trevor Thayer (118), Caleb Cole (126), Abdul Zaggout (132), Ashton Gore (138), and Shane Howell (145).
Sidney’s Lucas DeMott, meanwhile, earned a 5-3 decision at 152 pounds.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley claimed four matches by forfeit while Sidney claimed one.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley will be at the Lewis Johnson Duals at Ravena-Coeymans on Saturday. Sidney, meanwhile, will be in Walton for the Cuneen Doane Tournament the same day.
Duanesburg-Schoharie 36, Oneonta 20 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta wrestling team lost its match on Tuesday to Duanesburg-Schoharie 36-20.
For the Yellowjackets, Tanner Tubia won by pin at 126 pounds, Beckett Holmes won by decision at 138, and Mateo Goodhue won by technical fall at 189.
Oneonta will be in action at the Granville Tournament on Saturday.
Morrisville-Eaton 60, Cooperstown/Milford 6 (Tuesday)
Cooperstown/Milford fell to Morrisville-Eaton 60-6 in a match on Tuesday.
TJ O’Connor registered C/M’s lone win with a pin at 152 pounds over Tyler Schlotzhauer in 1:38.
Cooperstown/Milford will visit Adirondack on Friday.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 60, Sidney 15
Matches began at 102
102: Caden Higley (S) won by forfeit
110: Gavin Nordberg (U/UV) pinned Owen Mott, 1:15
118: Trevor Thayer (U/UV) pinned Caden MacPherson, 0:21
126: Caleb Cole (U/UV) pinned Levi Brazee, 0:19
132: Abdul Zaggout (U/UV) pinned Lucas Mott, 0:52
138: Ashton Gore (U/UV) pinned Matthew Greene, 4:36
145: Shane Howell (U/UV) pinned Corbin Cash, 0:43
152: Lucas DeMott (S) decisioned Wyatt Meade, 5-3
160: Abdeen Zaggout (U/UV) won by forfeit
172: Trevor Harrington (S) pinned Zach Sousa, 1:02
189: Caleb Wildenstein (U/UV) won by forfeit
215: Nate Ackerley (U/UV) won by forfeit
285: Deven Stilson (U/UV) won by forfeit
Duanesburg-Schoharie 36, Oneonta 20 (Tuesday)
Matches began at 145
102: Double forfeit
110: Double forfeit
118: Marshall Mahar (OHS) won by forfeit
126: Tanner Tubia (OHS) pinned Carolina Ash, 1:43
132: Scott Nicolella (D-S) pinned Nathan Hyde, 1:06
138: Beckett Holmes (OHS) decisioned Tyler Lewandowski, 9-5
145: Zoey Lints (D-S) decisioned Reilly Waltz, 10-4
152: Jacob Schweigard (D-S) pinned Brighton Logue, 2:15
160: Daniel Stealey (D-S) pinned Gideon Hendricks, 1:51
172: Landon Straight (D-S) pinned AlanMichael Rubin, 3:43
189: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) technical fall over Mason Welch, 17-1
215: Dalton Cooper (D-S) decisioned Jayden Zakala, 11-4
285: Tyler Lloyd (D-S) pinned Nason Renne, 0:16
Morrisville-Eaton 60, Cooperstown/Milford 6 (Tuesday)
Matches began at 102
102: Wyatt Hitchcock (M-E) won by forfeit
110: Jacob Jones (M-E) won by forfeit
118: Davin Peck (M-E) won by forfeit
126: Double forfeit
132: Kyle Peavey (M-E) pinned Sayer Croft, 3:53
138: Greg Dake (M-E) won by forfeit
145: Shawn Murray (M-E) won by forfeit
152: TJ O’Connor (C/M) pinned Tyler Schlotzhauer, 1:38
160: Blake Perry (M-E) won by forfeit
172: Cameron Winn (M-E) pinned Brent Chase, 1:47
189: Double forfeit
215: Cale Marland (M-E) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 0:25
285: Tim Eaton (M-E) pinned Lucas Clements, 0:39
Sidney 2409, Downsville 1094 (Tuesday)
Sidney’s bowling team defeated Downsville by a score of 2409-1094 on Tuesday at East Main Lanes.
Kyle Smith was the high roller for the Warriors with an overall score of 581. Reece Yeomans followed close behind with a 548 while Noah Hutter (357) and Aaron Sowersby (326) each topped 300.
Michael Mills led Downsville with a series of 245.
Sidney 2409, Downsville 1094 (Tuesday) At East Main Lanes
Sidney: Kyle Smith 200-223-158-581, Reece Yeomans 153-189-206-548, Noah Hutter 200-157-357, Aaron Sowersby 180-146-326, Paul Shelton 126-123-249, Zach Jones 122, Nathan Margeson 117, Ethan Beardslee 109
Downsville: Michael Mills 79-69-97-245, Zak Keesler 96-79-69-241, Cory Reed 55-79-72-206, Josh Foote 69-77-57-203, Quinn Fritz 70-74-55-199
