SOFTBALL
Deposit-Hancock 9, Oneonta 4
Oneonta's softball team fell to Deposit-Hancock 9-4 on Friday as the Eagles scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings to pull away for the win.
Laycee Drake went 3-for-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs to lead the Deposit-Hancock offense. Haleigh Wayrauch added a 2-for-4 day. Danielle Seymour was the winning pitcher after striking out six and allowing just one walk and four hits.
Brooke Burrows went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs for the Yellowjackets. Emma Burr and Makenzie Pierce had Oneonta's other two base hits. Jenna Gaisford had seven strikeouts and two walks in the losing effort on the mound.
Sidney 8, Unatego 3
Sidney prevailed over Unatego on Friday as the Warriors celebrated Senior Recognition Night.
Senior Olivia DeMott struck out 10 batters at the mound while also hitting a home run at the plate. Other notable senior performances include Kaitlin Bookhout and Savannah Baldwin, who both registered three hits and two runs for the Warriors.
Kayla McEwan hit a triple for Sidney, while Madison Couperthwait had two hits for Unatego.
Sidney ends its league play with an 8-2 record as it awaits Sectionals.
Greene 6, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
Olivia Kennedy pitched a complete game two-hitter for Greene as the Trojans defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 6-2 on Friday.
Kennedy won her 10th game of the season after striking out 11 batters in the game. Mckenzie Scott led Greene's offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, and 2 RBIs.
Greene finishes the regular season with a record of 10-2.
Milford 27, Laurens 13 (Thursday)
The Wildcats outlasted the Leopards in a 27-13 shootout on Thursday in the Tri-Valley League.
Kara Mertz had four hits including a triple and Tia Vagliardo also had four hits to lead Milford. Tionna Stone notched a triple and Kaitlyn Finch added a double. Leeanna West was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats.
Gabby Andrades had a triple and a double at the plate for Laurens.
Milford finishes the season with a record of 8-5.
Deposit-Hancock 9, Oneonta 4
OHS … 001 100 2 – 4 4 3
DH … 004 401 X – 9 9 1
OHS: Jenan Gaisford (L), and M. Catan, C. Erbe
DH: D. Seymour (W), and H. Weyrauch
3B: L. Drake (DH)
Sidney 8, Unatego 3
U … 001 010 1 – 3 3 2
S … 320 003 X – 8 13 2
U: Madison Couperthwait (L)
S: Olivia DeMott (W)
HR: Olivia DeMott (S)
3B: Kayla McEwan (S)
Greene 6, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
BG … 020 000 0 – 2 2 1
G … 320 010 X – 6 6 1
BG: B. Colozzo (L), and Barber
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), and Mckenzie Scott
2B: Mckenzie Scott 2 (G)
Milford 27, Laurens 13
L … 100 543 0 – 13 3 6
M … 376 065 X – 27 23 7
L: Skylar White, Solovitch (L), and Collins
M: Leeanna West (W), McKenzie Burrello, Tia Vagliardo
3B: Gabby Andrades (L), Kara Mertz (M), Tionna Stone (M)
2B: Gabby Andrades (L), Kaitlyn Finch (M)
