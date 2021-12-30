The Oneonta girls basketball team fell at home 52-36 to Johnson City on Thursday.
For Oneonta, Ang McGraw led the way with 11 points.
Maddy Garey and Marisa Smith each led Johnson City with 11 points, followed by Precious Gabriel with 10 points.
The Yellowjackets will visit Norwich on Wednesday.
Unatego 76, Deposit-Hancock 33
Four Spartans scored at least 14 points en route to a big 76-33 victory over the Eagles on Thursday.
After leading 46-21 at the half, Unatego pulled away with a 22-0 third quarter.
Alexa Lucia led the way with a game-high 21 points. Also finishing in double figures for Unatego were Maddie Wilsey with 16 points, Bailey McCoy with 15, and Kylie Mussaw with 14.
Madie Felter led Deposit-Hancock with 10 points.
Edmeston 50, Sidney 41
Edmeston defeated Sidney 50-41 in Thursday’s consolation game of the Edmeston Christmas Tournament.
Abby Bateman led Edmeston with 17 points scored, followed by Molly Rifanburg with 11 points.
Sidney was led by Ava Cirigliano with a game-high 20 points, with Emma Simmons following up with 16 points.
Stamford/Jefferson 53,
Milford 28
Stamford/Jefferson rolled to a 53-28 victory over Milford on Thursday as hosts of the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
McKenna Hoyt and Seneca Shafer both recorded double-doubles for S/J, with Hoyt finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds and Shafer notching 12 points and 15 rebounds. Emily Clark added 14 points in the victory.
Delaney Maison led Milford with eight points while Taylor Beckley had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Hoyt was named tournament MVP and was joined on the all-star team by Shafer, Clark, Kara Mertz (Milford), Gabby Andrades (Laurens), and Natasha Solovich (Laurens).
Oxford 54, Edmeston 45 (Wednesday)
Oxford earned a 54-45 victory on Wednesday in the first round of the Edmeston Christmas Tournament.
Oxford’s Madalyn Barrows led the way with a game-high 30 points.
Abby Bateman was the top scorer for Edmeston with 14 points, followed by teammate Molly Rifanburg with 11 points.
Johnson City 53, Oneonta 36
JC … 13 8 16 16 — 53
O … 6 9 9 12 — 36
Johnson City: Makala Sablich 1 0-0 2, Emma Phelan 4 1-2 11, Maddy Garey 2 0-0 6, Precious Gabriel 4 2-6 10, Marisa Smith 11 2-3 24. Totals 22 5-11 53
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 0-0 2, Ang McGraw 5 1-2 11, Megan Cleveland 1 1-4 3, Emma Peeters 3 0-0 8, Julia Joyner 0 0-2 0, Emily Zeh 1 3-4 5, Abbie Platt 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 6-14 36
Three-point baskets: JC 4 (Phelan 2, Garey 2); O 2 (Peeters 2)
Unatego 76, Deposit-Hancock 33
U … 27 19 22 8 — 76
D-H … 10 11 0 11 — 33
Unatego: B. McCoy 11 0-1 15, A. Lucia 9 2-2 21, K. Mussaw 7 0-2 14, D. Hopper 1 0-0 2, C. VanDeusen 1 0-2 2, M. Wilsey 8 0-0 16, N. Swift 0 1-2 1, T. Codington 3 0-0 5. Totals: 37 3-9 76
Deposit-Hancock: Felter 4 2-4 10, Makowski 2 0-2 4, Bruford 1 0-0 2, Ostrander 4 0-0 6, Carey 0 0-0 0, Gill 3 0-0 5 Singer 2 0-0 4, Wank 0 0-2 0, Christ 0 0-0 0, Vandermark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-8 33
Three-point baskets: U 5 (McCoy 3, Lucia, Codington); D-H 3 (Ostrander 2, Gill)
Edmeston 50, Sidney 41
E … 6 11 11 22 — 50
S … 6 13 12 10 — 41
Edmeston: Avery Bolton 1 0-0 2, Arissa Bolton 4 0-2 12, Abby Bateman 6 5-7 17, Molly Rifanburg 5 0-0 11, Emma DeBreau 4 0-2 8. Totals 20 5-11 50
Sidney: Emma Constable 0 0-4 0, Ava Cirigliano 7 4-4 20, Emma Simmons 3 8-14 16, Courtney Mondore 0 1-2 1, Emily Russo 1 2-2 4, Makayla Bales 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 15-28 41
Three-point baskets: E 5 (A Bolton 4, Rifanburg); S 4 (Cirigliano 2, Simmons 2)
Stamford/Jefferson 53, Milford 28
S/J … 10 14 23 6 — 53
M … 2 10 8 8 — 28
S/J: Seneca Shafer 4 4-4 12; Tryhnati Donato 2 0-0 4, Emily Clark 5 0-2 14, Breanna Wyble 2 0-0 4, McKenna Hoyt 9 1-2 19. Totals: 22 5-8 53
Milford: Taylor Beckley 3 0-0 7, Kara Mertz 2 1-2 5, Julia Barown 2 1-2 6, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 3 1-2 8, Bella Qua 0 0-2 0. Totals:
Three-point baskets: S/J 4 (Clark 4); M 3 (Beckley, Barown, Maison)
Oxford 54, Edmeston 45 (Wednesday)
O … 8 20 7 19 — 54
E … 8 9 14 14 — 45
Oxford: N. Smith 1 0-2 2, K. Kelsey-Jones 1 0-2 2, M. Barrows 11 7-7 30, F. Kelsey 6 1-2 14, A. Benjamin 1 2-4 4, M. Long 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-17 54
Edmeston: Avery Bolton 1 0-0 4, Arissa Bolton 1 1-2 3, Marissa Galley 0 1-2 1, Abby Bateman 6 2-2 14, Haylie Lund 1 0-0 2, Lena Greene 1 0-0 4, Brynn Rifanburg 1 0-2 2, Molly Rifanburg 4 2-2 11, Emma DeBreau 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-10 45
Three-point baskets: O 2 (Barrows, Kelsey); E 1 (M Rifanburg)
