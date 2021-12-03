Oneonta girls fall to Newark Valley in season opener at Drago Tournament

The Oneonta girls basketball team dropped its season opener against Newark Valley on Friday 58-41 in the Anthony Drago Tournament.
Ang McGraw led the Yellowjackets with a team-best 14 points. Megan Cleveland also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Taylor Benjamin led Newark Valley in scoring with 27 points.
OHS will play in the consolation game on Saturday.
Delhi 46, Cooperstown 34
The Delhi girls defeated Cooperstown 46-34 on Friday as hosts of the Dick Alwine Tournament.
Sylvia Liddle was dominant at both ends of the court for the Bulldogs, finishing with 24 points, eight blocks, and seven steals in the win. Alyssa Gioffe added 10 points for Delhi.
Leading Cooperstown was Gabby Woppel with 11 points.
Delhi will play in the tourney title game on Saturday.
Stamford 54, Margaretville 33
The Stamford girls notched a convincing victory over Margaretville on Friday in the Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament.
Emily Clark was Stamford’s leading scorer with 16 points. Trinity Donato had a solid all-around game, registering 13 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Seneca Shafer also scored 13 points.
Netalia Herrera (11 points) and Samantha VonBernewitz (10) both finished in double figures for the Blue Devils.
Stamford will face tourney host Schenevus on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 54, Gilboa 25
Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated Gilboa 54-25 in girls basketball Friday.
Amanda Nielsen scored a game-high 29 points for WAJ, with teammate Ashton Hansen following up with 18 points.
Kara Dumas led Gilboa with 11 points scored.
Unatego 51, Delhi 43 (Wednesday)
The Unatego girls opened their season with a win on Wednesday, defeating Delhi at home 51-43.
Kylie Mussaw paced the Spartans with 11 points while Elizabeth Craft added 10 point.
Sylvida Liddle led the Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points.
Newark Valley 58, Oneonta 41
NV … 15 25 9 9 — 58
OHS … 12 12 5 12 — 41
NV: Beebe 1 0-0 3, Graham 3 1-2 7, C. Gardner 3 1-2 7, Payne 3 0-0 6, Benjamin 11 2-3 27, Walker 1 0-2 2, G. Gardner 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 4-9 58
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 2 0-0 5, Ang McGraw 6 2-2 14, Megan Cleveland 3 3-3 10, Emma Peeters 1 0-0 3, Emily Zeh 1 2-4 4, Abbie Platt 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 8-11 41
Three-point baskets: NV 4 (Beebe, Benjamin 3); OHS 3 (Bellinger, Cleveland, Peeters)
Delhi 46, Cooperstown 34
DA … 16 17 9 4 — 46
C … 4 11 9 10 — 34
DA: Julia Baxter 0 2-2 2, Abby Leahy 0 0-0 0, Libby Lamport 1 1-2 4, Sylvia Liddle 10 0-1 24, Amanda Nealis 0 0-0 0, Cadence Wakin 1 0-0 2, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburg 1 0-0 3, El Wagner 0 0-0, Alyssa Gioffe 3 3-5 10, Vidya Samadrala 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 7-12 46
Cooperstown: Megan Niles 0 0-0 0, Gabby Woppel 3 5-8 11, Liana Williams 0 1-2 1, Sarah Feik 0 1-2 1, Abby Lewis 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Lauren Koffer 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 3 1-4 7, Dani Seamon 2 2-2 7, Delaney Merwin 0 0-0 0, Savannah Kirkby 0 1-2 1 Totals: 11 10-18 34
Three-point baskets: DA: 7 (Liddle 4, Lamport, Vredenburg, Gioffe); C 1 (Seamon)
Stamford 54, Margaretville 33
S … 13 13 13 15 — 54
M … 6 4 16 7 — 33
S: Seneca Shafer 5 3-6 13, Trinity Donato 3 6-8 13, Georgia Lynch 3 1-2 7, Chloe Mead 0 0-2 0, Emily Clark 6 2-5 16, Andromaeda Shulz 2 1-2 5.
M: Ashley Camano 1 0-0 2, Ava Tronkowiak 1 0-0 2, Netalia Herrera 4 3-6 11, Bailee Herrel 0 0-2 0, Samantha VonBernewitz 5 0-1 10, Jaylin Torres 2 0-0 4, Kayla Clarke 2 0-0 4.
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Clark 2, Donato); M 0
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 54, Gilboa 25
WAJ … 11 12 20 11 — 54
G … 8 2 11 4 — 25
WAJ: Amanda Nielsen 13 2-4 29, Ashton Hansen 7 3-6 18, Emma Drum 3 1-1 7. Totals 23 6-11 54
G: Laura Breigle 2 0-0 4, Kara Dumas 5 0-0 11, Karly Sutton 2 0-0 4, Olivia Ross 1 2-2 4, Karen VanValkenburg 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 2-4 25
Three-point baskets: WAJ 2 (Nielsen, Hansen) G 1 (Dumas)
Unatego 51, Delhi 43 (Wednesday)
DA … 12 9 11 11 — 43
U … 15 15 8 13 — 51
Delhi: Baxter 2 7-11 11, Lamport 2 0-0 3, Liddle 8 6-9 21, Nealis 1 0-0 2, Wakin 1 0-0 2, Wagner 0 0-2 0, Gioffe 1 2-4 4. Total: 15 15-26 43
Unatego: B. McCoy 4 0-0 6, A. Lucia 2 4-7 8, K. Mussaw 4 3-8 11, C. VanDeusen 1 0-0 2, E. Craft 4 2-8 10, T. Codington 5 0-0 8. Totals: 23 9-18 51
Three-point baskets: DA 2 (Lamport, Liddle); U 4 (McCoy 2, Codington 2)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 78,
Unadilla Valley 28
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill beat Unadilla Valley 78-28 in a boys basketball game on Friday.
Leading the scoring for VVS was Ben Wittman who notched 23 points. Also scoring in double digits for VVS was Elijah Dunyam with 17 points and Nate Costello who scored 12 points.
Colin Gilbert scored 11 points for Unadilla Valley while Ben Gorrell scored 10.
Sullivan West 63, Jefferson/Stamford 41
Sullivan West defeated Jefferson/Stamford in the consolation game for the Walton Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.
Scoring for Sullivan West was led by Matt Dubois with 16 points, Dylan Sager with 15 points, and Jacob Hubert with 12 points.
Jefferson/Stamford was led by Kurt McMahon with a game-high 23 points, as well as Lucas Ponchily with 12 points.
Harpursville 54, Milford 53 (Thursday)
Harpursville defeated Milford 54-53 on a last-second buzzer-beater in Thursday’s non-league contest.
After Carter Stevens hit a three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give Milford a 53-52 lead, Nolan Crocker received the ball off a full-court pass and sank a 10-footer for the win.
Brayden Sakowski led Harpursville with 17 points while Jayden Yereb finished with 13.
Riley Stevens scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Wildcats, with Carter Stevens (13) and Martin Thorsland (12) also finishing in double-figures.
Middleburgh 58, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 52 (Thursday)
The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys lost their season opener on Thursday 58-52 to Middleburgh in non-league action.
Dalton Proskine led the Raiders with 23 points in the loss, while Dylan McVey also had a nice game with 19 points.
Gage Calitri paced Middleburgh with 23 points. Troy Cammer and Kaurice Bell each finished in double figures with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
GMU will host Laurens on Tuesday.
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 78, Unadilla Valley 28
VVS … 22 18 26 12 – 78
Unadilla Valley … 6 7 4 11 – 28
VVS: Ben Donnelly 2 0-0 4, Mike Digiorgio 2 0-2 4, Isaac Jacobs 4 0-0 9, Ben Wittman 10 2-2 23, Ethan Killian 1 0-0 2, Bryce Palmer 3 0-0 7, Elijah Dunyam 7 1-2 17, Nate Costello 6 0-0 12. Totals: 34 3-6 78
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 3, Zach Flemery 1 0-0 2, Colin Gilbert 5 1-3 11, Ben Gorrell 5 0-0 10, Kaden Butts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-3 28
Three-point baskets: VVS 5 (Dunyam 2, Jacobs, Wittman, Palmer); UV 1 (Johnson)
Sullivan West 63, Jefferson/Stamford 41
SW … 16 15 16 16 — 63
JS … 12 5 11 13 — 41
Sullivan West: Matt Dubois 6 0-0 16, Jacob Hubert 4 2-2 12, Tariq Gambari 1 0-1 2, Justin Grund 1 0-0 2, Dylan Sager 6 1-1 15, Will Nearing 1 0-0 2, Jordan Akselrod 1 0-0 3, Dan Shami 1 0-0 2, Chris Campanelli 4 1-2 9. Totals: 25 4-6 63.
Jefferson/Stamford: Lucas Pochily 4 3-5 12, Kurt McMahon 9 4-9 23, Jake Staroba 0 2-7 2, Chris Hardenbergh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 9-21 41.
Three-point baskets: SW 9 (Dubois 4, Hubert 2, Sager 2, Akselrod), J/S 2 (McMahon, Pochily)
Harpursville 54, Milford 53 (Thursday)
H … 13 10 14 15 — 54
M … 8 17 16 12 — 53
Harpursville: Ryan Aukulis 3 2-4 8; Nolan Crocker 2 0-0 4; Brayden Sakowski 8 1-3 17; Luke Merrill 4 0-3 9; Dominick Franklyn 1 0-0 3; Jayden Yereb 5 2-2 13; Justin Fargo 0 0-0 0; Adam Kappauf 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-12 54
Milford: Carter Stevens 5 1-4 13; Zach Brown 0 0-0 0; Braden Murphy 1 0-0 2; Riley Stevens 6 2-6 18; Martin Thorsland 5 2-4 12; Dalton Adams 0 0-0 0; Jacob Burkhart 1 0-0 2; Sawyer Eckberg 0 4-4; Mike Virtell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-18 53
Three-point baskets: H 3 (Merrill, Franklyn, Yereb); M 6 (C. Stevens 2, R. Stevens 4)
Middleburgh 58, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 52 (Thursday)
GMU … 10 6 18 18 — 52
M … 12 14 18 14 — 58
GMU: Dylan McVey 6 3-4 19, Noah Pain 1 0-0 3, Devon Hartwell 1 2-2 5, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Dalton Proskine 9 5-5 23, Brian Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lane Dibble 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-11 52
Middleburgh: Kaurice Bell 6 0-1 13, Adam Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Troy Cammer 6 2-3 16, Ethan Trombley 1 2-4 4, Drew Hall 0 0-0 0, Gage Calitri 10 2-4 23, Michael Schofell 1 0-0 2, Ian Hoop 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-12 58
Three-point baskets: GMU 6 (McVey 4, Pain, Hartwell); Middleburgh 4 (Cammer 2, Bell, Calitri)
