The Oneonta girls track and field team took first place at Friday's Norwich Elite Invitational. The Yellowjackets finished with 92 points in a seven-team field that included Norwich, Cooperstown, Sidney, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, Marathon, and Delhi. The Oneonta boys, meanwhile, finished third with 59 points.
Yuliah Johnson and Tiffani Lincoln both earned first-place finishes for Oneonta, with Johnson winning the 100 meter run and Lincoln winning the triple jump.
The Yellowjacket girls also racked up five second-place finishes. Lincoln had a pair of seconds in the long jump and high jump, while Johnson was second in the 200. Also earning runner-up finishes were Lois Jelic (400 hurdles) and Gabriella Ragozzine (shot put).
Oneonta's boys also had five second-place finishes courtesy of Josh Nziza (triple jump and long jump), Stephen Baker (400 hurdles), Nicholas Kahl (800), and Korbin Jones (3200).
Kevin McEwan and Jonathan McNamara were both double winners for the Sidney boys, who finished second only to Norwich with 111 points. McEwan took first in the shot put and discus, as well as finishing second in the 100. McNamara won both the 110 hurdles and high jump. Other winners for Sidney included Isabelle Briggs (100 hurdles) and Elaina Nebuert (400 hurdles).
Cooperstown's Claire Jensen won both the 200 and 400, while fellow Hawkeye Braeden Victory won the high jump.
Ethne Degan finished first in the 800 for Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton.
BOYS: 1. Norwich 175, 2. Sidney 111, 3. Oneonta 59, 4. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 31, 5. Marathon 30, 6. Delhi 11, 7. Cooperstown 7
1600m relay: 1. NOR, 3:47.99, 2. SID, 4:24.59, 3. MAR, 4:30.04; 110m hurdles: 1. Jonathan McNamara (SID), 17.41, 2. L. Genute (NOR), 19.43, 3. P. Finch (BG), 21.19; 100m: 1. Griffin Mills (NOR), 11.85, 2. K. McEwan (SID), 12.03, 3. H. Ryan (NOR), 12.24; 400m: 1. Zander Sutton (NOR), 56.37, 2. R. Fuller (NOR), 56.65, 3. G. Teeter (MAR), 57.76; 4x1600m relay: 1. NOR, 20:40.81, 2. SID, 23:12.42, 3. DA, 23:34.91; 400m hurdles: 1. Lex Genute (NOR), 1:06.21, 2. S. Baker (OHS), 1:07.91, 3. G. Titsworth (NOR), 1:15.69; 800m: 1. Nolan Reid (NOR), 2:13.45, 2. N. Kahl (OHS), 2:15.26, 3. J. Gustafson (OHS), 2:15.56; 200m: 1. Griffin Mills (NOR), 25.00, 2. R. Fuller (NOR), 25.68, 3. C. Holland (MAR), 26.25; 3200m: 1. Makaio Sutton (NOR), 10:50.11, 2. K. Jones (OHS), 10:50.77, 3. J. Roque (NOR), 11:18.20; 400m relay: 1. NOR, 48.20, 2. SID, 54.80; Shot put: 1. Kevin McEwan (SID), 42-10.75, 2. C. Prentice (SID), 41-11.5, 3. J. Crawford (SID), 41-01.5; Discus: 1. Kevin McEwan (SID), 109-10, 2. E. Gregory (BG), 104-00, 3. J. Crawford (SID), 100-04; Boys: 1. Elijah Craddock (NOR), 19-10.5, 2. J. Nziza (OHS), 18-10, 3. L. Craddock (NOR), 18-05.5; Triple jump: 1. Elijah Craddock (NOR), 40-04, 2. J. Nziza (OHS), 38-05.5, 3. J. McNamara (SID), 37-07; High jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (SID), 5-06, 2. C. Holland (MAR), 5-04, 3. J. Nziza (OHS), 5-02
GIRLS: 1. Oneonta 92, 2. Norwich 88, 3. Cooperstown 83, 4. Sidney 68.5, 5. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 40, 6. Marathon 8, 7. Delhi 2.5
1600m relay: 1. COOP, 4:43.47, 2. MAR, 5:44.30; 100m: 1. Isabelle Briggs (SID), 18.74, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (SID), 18.99, 3. E. Neubert (SID), 19.68; 100m: 1. Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 13.86, 2. D. Flanagan (NOR), 14.01, 3. I. Gable (COOP), 14.52; 400m: 1 Claire Jensen (COOP), 1:01.88, 2. E. Degan (BG), 1:03.32, 3. V. Madej (OHS), 1:04.42; 400m hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (SID), 1:20.91, 2. L. Jelic (OHS), 1:21.53, 3. K. Davidson (BG), 1:28.63; 800m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 2:25.99, 2. A. Jensen (COOP), 2:28.72, 3. V. Madej (OHS), 2:39.70; 200m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 27.60, 2. Y. Johnson (OHS), 29.04, 3. D. Flanagan (NOR), 29.31; 400m relay: 1. NOR, 2:31.35, 2. SID, 2:31.93, 3. OHS, 2:32.37; Shot put: 1. Shakira Alexander (NOR), 33-0.25, 2. G. Ragozzine (OHS), 29-00, 3. R. Jubar (COOP), 28-02.75; Discus: 1. Shakira Alexander (NOR), 91-09, 2. L. Slate (NOR), 87-00, 3. E. Evans (NOR), 86-09; Long jump: 1. Angela Carlson (NOR), 15-06.25, 2. T. Lincoln (OHS), 14-11.75, 3. S. Vezza (COOP), 14-02.75; Triple jump: 1. Tiffany Lincoln (OHS), 31-01.5, 2. I. Briggs (SID), 31-01, 3. A. Carlson (NOR), 30-08.25; High jump: 1. Braeden Victory (COOP), 4-04, 2. T. Lincoln (OHS), 4-02, 3. O. Nichols (BG), 4-02
