The Oneonta girls soccer team celebrated its Senior Night on Thursday with a 5-1 victory over Susquehanna Valley.
Maggie Nealis scored twice for the Yellowjackets in the win with Grace Slesinsky, Julia Joyner, and Jordan Bellinger rounding out the scoring. Veronika Madej, meanwhile, finished with three assists while Josie Scanlon had two helpers. Keeper Lilli Rowe made one save in the victory.
Oneonta will wrap up its regular season slate on Tuesday when it visits Norwich.
Charlotte Valley 7,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3
The Wildcats topped the Raiders 7-3 on Thursday in a high-scoring non-league contest.
Leading 4-3 at the half, Charlotte Valley broke things open with three goals in the second half to secure the win.
Maeve Carey led the Wildcats with two goals and three assists while Ella Gerster finished with two goals and an assist of her own. Brinlee Wright and Cadence Losie each scored a goal and Natalie Amadon had an assist.
For G-MU, Kendra Hammond scored twice, Aubree Palmer had one goal, Hannah Bonczkowski provided a pair of assists, and Mackenzie Barnes had one assist.
Cadence Santiago made four saves for Charlotte Valley while Barnes had 16 stops for G-MU.
Milford 7, Richfield Springs 2
A five-goal first half helped the Milford girls defeat Richfield Springs 7-2 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Delaney Maison netted a hat trick to lead the Wildcats while Alexis Sutphin scored twice and Taylor Beckley and Kara Mertz each scored once. Mertz tallied two assists, with Sutphin, Isabelle Quan, Allison Munson, and Danika Stanford recording an assist apiece.
Izzy Seamon and Gabby Seamon were the goalscorers for Richfield Springs.
Milford’s Gabriella Saggese finished with six saves in the win.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Franklin 3
The Patriots and Purple Devils played a hard-fought game on Thursday that ended in a 3-3 draw.
Scoring for the Patriots were Ari Bosc with one goal and one assist, Morgan Huff and Mia Dubben each with one goal, and Joleen Lusk with one assist.
Shannon Kingsbury led the Franklin attack with two goals and one assist while Tamara Wright had one goal.
In the net for CV-S was Daphnee West who had 10 saves while Maddie Hyzer had 11 saves for Franklin.
CV-S hosts Morris/Edmeston on Saturday while Franklin hosts Charlotte Valley on Monday.
Cooperstown 11, Sherburne-Earlville 0
The Cooperstown girls rode an eight-goal first half to an 11-0 win over Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday.
Claire Jensen led the scoring with three goals, while Sophia Hotaling, Rory Nelen, and Dani Seamon each had two goals, and Izzy Martz and Tori France each had one goal. France, Nelen, Cecilia Franck and Mia Pelcer all provided assists.
Cooperstown will travel to play Little Falls on Saturday.
Laurens 5, Worcester 0
The Laurens girls blanked Worcester 5-0 at home on Thursday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Libby Cox and Gabriella Andrades each scored two goals for the Leopards with Victoria Stevens adding another goal.
Emerson Allen and Ryleigh Williams each made one save in goal for Laurens.
Laurens will host Stamford on Saturday while Worcester will face Milford on Saturday in the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport.
South Kortright 1, Stamford/Jefferson 0
The South Kortright girls defeated Stamford/Jefferson 1-0 on Thursday in a Delaware League game.
Madysen Reeves scored the lone goal of the game for the Rams. Addie Eckert had three saves for South Kortright and McKenna Hoyt had four for Stamford/Jefferson.
South Kortright will be at the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport on Saturday.
Roxbury 3, Walton/Downsville 2
After trailing at halftime, Roxbury came back to defeat Walton/Downsville 3-2 in its Senior Night game on Thursday.
Kylie DeMaio scored twice for the Rockets and Ryleigh Goodchild added another. Scoring for Walton/Downsville were Makara MacGibbon and McKenzy Brown.
No box score was provided for this game.
Oneonta 5, Susquehanna Valley 1
OHS … 3-2-5
SV … 0-1-1
OHS: Maggie Nealis 2-0, Grace Slesinsky 1-0, Julia Joyner 1-0, Jordan Bellinger 1-0, Veronika Madej 0-3, Josie Scanlon 0-2
SV: N. Slavitsky 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 20-7, SV 4-2
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 1, Emma Binde (SV) 11
Charlotte Valley 7, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3
CV … 4-3-7
G-MU … 3-0-3
CV: Maeve Carey 2-3, Ella Gerster 2-1, Brinlee Wright 1-0, Cadence Losie 1-0, Natalie Amadon 1-0
G-MU: Kendra Hammond 2-0, Aubree Palmer 1-0, Hannah Bonczkowski 0-2, Mackenzie Barnes 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 22-0, G-MU 7-4
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 4, Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 16
Milford 7, Richfield Springs 2
M … 5-2-7
RS … 1-1-2
M: Delaney Maison 3-0, Alexis Sutphin 2-1, Isabelle Qua 0-1, Kara Mertz 1-2, Allison Munson 0-1, Danika Stanford 0-1, Taylor Beckley 1-0
RS: Izzy Seamon 1-0, Gabby Seamon 1-0
Corner Kicks: M 5, RS 3
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 6, White (RS) 7
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Franklin 3
CV-S … 1-2-3
F… 1-2-3
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-1, Morgan Huff 1-0, Mia Dubben 1-0, Joleen Lusk 0-1
F: Shannon Kingsbury 2-1, Tamara Wright 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 14-5; F 12-4
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 10; Maddie Hyzer (F) 11
Cooperstown 11, Sherburne-Earlville 0
C … 8-3-11
S-E … 0-0-0
C: Claire Jensen 3-0, Sophia Hotaling 2-0, Dani Seamon 2-0, Izzy Martz 1-0, Tori France 1-1, Rory Nelen 2-1, Cecilia Franck 0-3, Mia Pelcer 0-1
S-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 25-10, S-E n/a
Goalies: Savanna Born (S-E) 25, Breanna Seamon (Coop) 2
Laurens 5, Worcester 0
L … 3-2-5
W … 0-0-0
L: Libby Cox 2-0, Gabriella Andrades 2-0, Victoria Stevens 1-0
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 17-4, W 3-0
Goalies: Emerson Allen (L) 1, Ryleigh Williams (L) 1, E. Schoeberl (W) 5, A. Mrazlja (W) 4
South Kortright 1, Stamford/Jefferson 0
SK … 0-1-1
S/J … 0-0-0
SK: Madysen Reeves 1-0
S/J: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 6-7; S/J 3-5
Goalies: Addie Eckert (SK) 3; McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.