The Oneonta girls basketball team used a big second half to rally against Windsor 45-37 on Thursday.
After trailing by three at the half, the Yellowjackets outscored Windsor 26-15 in the second half.
Jordan Bellinger led Oneonta in scoring with 20 points, while Megan Cleveland had 15 points, and Abbie Platt added a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 steals. Oneonta made 10 three-pointers as a team in the win.
For Windsor, it was Autumn Helstein leading the team with 16 points.
The Yellowjackets visit Whitney Point on Monday.
Oneonta 45, Windsor 37 (Thursday)
OHS … 9 10 9 17— 45
W … 16 6 4 11— 37
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 6 5-6 20, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-0 3, Kylie Carr 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 5 0-0 15, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 2 2-8 7, Isabelle Giacomelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-14 45
W: Claire Beattie 1 0-0 3, Cassie Belmore 1 1-4 3, Sydney Angelo 3 0-0 8, Jaydaka Lehr 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Hagerman 2 0-0 5, Grace Deyo 1 0-0 2, Autumn Helstein 7 2-4 16. Totals: 15 3-8 37
Three-point baskets: OHS 10 (Bellinger 3, VanZandt, Cleveland 5, Platt); W 4 (Beattie, Angelo 2, Hagerman)
Delhi 65, Greene 46 (Thursday)
The Delhi boys cruised past Greene 65-46 on Thursday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Angelo Krzyston led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points, while Rocco Schnabel notched a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Luke Schnabel had 15 points to go with seven rebounds.
Greene’s leading scorer was William Dunlap with 12 points, while Kloden Rapp scored ten.
Delhi will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday, while Greene will host Downsville on Monday.
Cooperstown 66, Westmoreland 36 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown boys rolled to a 66-36 home victory over Westmoreland on Thursday.
Charlie Lambert scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to lead the Hawkeyes. Elsewhere for Cooperstown, PJ Kiuber scored nine points, Miles Nelen provided nine assists, Ethan Kukenberger had seven points and four blocks, and Cooper Coleman pulled down eight rebounds.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham on Tuesday.
Morris 71, Milford 43 (Thursday)
A big second quarter helped the Morris boys down Milford 71-43 in Tri-Valley League action on Thursday. After leading by three in the first quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Wildcats 26-5 in the second.
Scott Murphy led Morris with 21 points in the win. Tiger Ross and Jon Child, meanwhile, each had a double-double, as Ross finished with 10 points and 11 assists while Child had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Despite the loss, Milford shot the ball well from deep, hitting eight three-pointers. Carter Stevens and Cyller Cimko scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Richfield Springs 53, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 37 (Thursday)
Richfield Springs defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53-37 on Thursday behind 22 points from Dylan Hosford and 20 points from Jordan Diliberto.
It was Noah Pain and Brian Wilson leading G-MU in scoring with 13 points apiece.
Richfield Springs will host Morris on Tuesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 53, Unadilla Valley 40 (Thursday)
The Bobcats pulled away from the Storm on Thursday for a 53-40 MAC victory at home.
James Hogroian had a double-double for Bainbridge-Guilford, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Ilias Wilson added 11 points while Garrett O’Hara scored 10.
For Unadilla Valley, Kaden Butts led the team with 12 points.
Delhi 65, Greene 46 (Thursday)
DA … 25 13 11 16— 65
G … 12 14 7 13— 46
DA: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-1 2, Chuck Haight 1 0-0 3, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 1 0-2 2, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 7 0-4 15, Sam Davis 1 0-0 3, Angelo Krzyston 7 4-7 18, Andrew Liddle 2 1-1 5, Rocco Schnabel 6 3-10 15, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-25 65
G: Liam Flanagan 0 1-2 1, Joel Vielandi 2 1-2 5, Jonah Browning 0 0-0 0, Jaden Eroshevich 4 0-0 9, Grayson Flanagan 0 0-0 0, William Dunlap 5 1-5 12, Trevor Ketcham 2 1-4 5, Aiden Pickard 2 0-4 4, Kloden Rapp 4 1-2 10. Totals 19 5-19 46
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Haight 1, L. Schnabel 1, Davis 1); G 3 (Eroshevich 1, Dunlap 1, Rapp 1)
Cooperstown 66, Westmoreland 36 (Thursday)
C … 15 25 14 12 — 66
W … 7 11 12 6 — 36
C: Colby Diamond 3 0-0 6, Miles Nelen 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kukenberger 2 3-4 7, PJ Kiuber 4 1-2 9, Cooper Coleman 1 0-0 2, Troy Davis 3 1-1 8, Cooper Bradley 3 0-0 6, Brody Murdock 3 0-2 6, Charlie Lambert 8 2-5 19, Cooper Hodgdon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 8-16 66
W: B. Doyle 5 3-5 13, J. Williams 1 2-3 4, M. Holmes 1 0-0 2, M. Schaum 0 0-0 0, P. Livingston 2 3-4 7, A. Swanab 1 0-1 2, C. Roysentrauch 1 0-2 2, S. Hara 3 0-1 6, J. Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-16 36
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Davis, Lambert); W 0
Morris 71, Milford 43 (Thursday)
Mor … 17 26 13 15
Mil … 14 5 12 12
Mor: Tiger Ross 5 0-0 10, Keegan Fraser 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 3 0-0 8, Jason Strain 0 1-2 1, Garrett Aikins 2 2-4 6, Scott Murphy 9 1-5 21, Jon Child 6 2-4 14, Logan Dunham 0 0-0 0, Reed Wolfe 0 1-2 1, Lincoln Waffle 1 2-3 4, Ethan Franklin 2 0-0 6, Kiernan Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-6 9-20 71
Mil: Carter Stevens 2 7-13 12, Christian Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cyller Cimko 4 0-0 11, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 2 1-2 6, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 2 0-4 4, Braden Murphy 2 1-2 7, Logan Conklin 0 0-0 0, Evan Clark 1 0-1 3, Luke Edmond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5-8 9-22 43
Three-point baskets: Mor 6 (Dugan 2, Murphy 2, Franklin 2); Mil 8 (Stevens, Cimko 3, Burkhart, Murphy 2, Clark)
Richfield Springs 53, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 37 (Thursday)
R… 11 12 19 11— 53
G-MU … 6 5 9 17— 37
RS: Aiden Dibble 0 0-0 0, Justin Wolfe 2 1-2 6, Cam Mercer 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hosford 8 0-0 22, Brayden Dunckel 2 0-0 5, Jordan Diliberto 9 0-0 20, Landen Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 1-2 53
G-MU: Brennan Finch 1 0-0 2, Noah Pain 5 0-0 13, Latham Retz 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 3 0-0 7, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Barnes 1 0-0 2, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Brian Wilson 5 3-3 13. Totals 15 3-3 37
Three-point baskets: RS 10 (Wolfe, Hosford 6, Dunckel, Diliberto 2); G-MU 4 (Pain 3, Hartwell)
Bainbridge-Guilford 53, Unadilla Valley 40 (Thursday)
B-G … 19 10 16 8 — 53
UV … 9 14 8 9 — 40
B-G: D. Emerson 2 1-2 7, J. Hogroian 5 2-8 13, N. McKown 0 0-0 0, I. Wilson 5 1-2 11, L. McKown 0 0-0 0, I. Seiler 3 0-0 9, G. O’Hara 4 1-3 10, M. Lipani 1 0-0 3, G. Johnson 0 0-0 0, A. Sherman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-15 53
UV: H. Edwards 3 2-5 8, M. Thompson 0 0-0 0, T. Cattanach 1 0-0 2, T. Smith 0 0-0 0, D. Johnson 1 0-0 2, K. Platt 1 0-0 3, Z. Smith 2 2-4 6, T. Murray 1 0-0 2, T. Marinelli 2 0-0 4, K. Butts 4 4-7 12, D. Allen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 9-18 40
Three-point baskets: B-G 8 (Emerson 2, Hogroian, Seiler 3, O’Hara, Lipani); UV 1 (Platt)
BOWLING
Sidney fell to Hancock 3-1 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference bowling match. Hancock won by an overall score of 2926-2869.
Tyler Allen was the high roller on the night with a final series of 668.
Sidney’s Caidyn Lambrecht was right behind with a 667. Also topping 600 for Sidney were Aaron Sowersby (618) and Reece Yeomans (610).
Hancock 3, Sidney 1 (Thursday)
Hancock (2926): Tyler Allen 246-234-188-668, Anton Leonard 260-213-178-651, Ronnie Ellis 257-187-203-647, Peyton Johnson 202-188-184-574, Wyatt Persbacker 132-36-268, Tyler Persbacker 118
Sidney (2869): Caidyn Lambrecht 215-226-226-667, Aaron Sowersby 219-184-215-618, Reece Yeomans 206-179-225-610, Kyle Smith 172-166-174-512, Thomas Spindler 147-157-157-461
