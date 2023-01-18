The Oneonta girls basketball team scored a thrilling 51-50 overtime victory over Vestal at home on Wednesday. The Yellowjackets were able to recover after Vestal completed a big second-half rally to force OT and secure the victory.
Oneonta got key contributions from multiple sources: Megan Cleveland scored a game-high 17 points to go with eight rebounds, Abbie Platt had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds plus eight assists, Jordan Bellinger notched 16 points and four steals, and Natalie VanZandt pulled down eight rebounds.
Oneonta will visit Seton Catholic on Saturday.
Laurens 40, Milford 33
Laurens was able to hold off Milford for a 40-33 road victory on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League.
Gabby Andrades finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and three steals to lead the Leopards and Emerson Allen added eight points and nine rebounds.
Leading Milford was Delaney Maison with 20 points while Taylor Beckley pulled down 18 rebounds.
Laurens will host Worcester on Saturday while Milford will host Charlotte Valley on Monday.
Delhi 57, Bainbridge-Guilford 36
Four different players scored in double-figures for Delhi as the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 57-36 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.
El Wagner led the offense with 16 points, while Julia Baxter and Natalie Vredenburgh each netted 12 and Vidya Samudrala finished with 10.
Johnna Henderson and Celeste Baldwin scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for the Bobcats.
Delhi will be at James O’Neill on Saturday while Bainbridge-Guilford visits Walton on Friday.
Worcester 54, Edmeston 34
Worcester hit eight three-pointers as it defeated Edmeston on Wednesday 54-34 in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Hailey Shalor led the Wolverines with a game-high 19 points, while Sophia Adams added 12. Molly Rifanburg led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points.
Worcester will host Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday, while Edmeston will host Franklin on the same day.
Schenevus 60, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45Schenevus defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 60-45 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Wednesday.
Sam Osborne led the Dragons with 21 points, while Cady Ritton added 13.
The Raiders were led by Hannah Bonczkowski, who had six three-pointers and a total of 31 points.
Schenevus will host Richfield Springs on Friday while Gilbertsville-Mount Upton will visit Morris on the same day.
Unadilla Valley 46, Deposit-Hancock 27
The Unadilla Valley girls shut down Deposit-Hancock for a 46-27 Midstate Athletic Conference win on Wednesday.
Myriah Taylor led the scoring with 12 points, Jaiden Schrag notched 10 points and nine rebounds, and Kadence York finished with six points and nine rebounds.
Leading the Eagles in scoring was Sarah Gross with 12 points.
UV visits Greene next Tuesday.
Morris 39, Franklin 25
Morris defeated Franklin on Wednesday 39-25 in a low-scoring Tri-Valley League matchup.
Carissa Richards led the Mustangs with 19 points, while Maddie Coleman tallied 16 rebounds. Shannon Kingsbury was the leading scorer for the Purple Devils with 13 points.
Morris will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday, while Franklin will visit Edmeston on the same day.
Greene 42, Walton 39
Walton’s offense went cold in the second half of Wednesday’s 42-39 loss to Greene in Midstate Athletic Conference action. After leading by 19 at the half, the Warriors were held to just eight points in the second half as the Trojans pulled off the big comeback.
Jacqlyn Gransbury led Walton with 10 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while Havyn Merwin, MaKara MacGibbon, and Grace Walley each scored eight points.
Abby Yahner scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half for Greene. Cassie Butler added 10 points.
Walton will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday.
OHS … 13 11 4 12 11 — 51
Vest … 4 8 11 17 10 — 50
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 4 5-6 16, Natalie VanZandt 0 2-2 2, Megan Cleveland 5 3-4 17, Selene Wellman 0 0-0 0, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 4 3-4 13, Isabella Giacomelli 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 14-18 51
V: T. DiRenzo 6 1-2 16, H. Carey 3 2-6 8, K. Reyen 3 0-0 6, A. Carter 0 0-0 0, C. DiRenzo 2 0-2 5, E. Kiefer 2 0-0 4, G. Kwaitkowski 3 1-2 7, C. Reyen 2 0-0 4, B. Eldred 0 0-0 0, N. Ahmed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-12 50
Three-point baskets: OHS 9 (Bellinger 3, Cleveland 4, Platt 2); V 4 (T. DiRenzo 3, C. DiRenzo)
L … 16 8 5 11 — 40
M … 8 7 11 7 — 33
L: Kyrah Andrades 3 0-0 6, Gabby Andrades 10 2-3 23, Emerson Allen 4 0-0 8, Kendra Dunham 1 0-0 2, Brooke Mann 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 3-5 40
M: Taylor Beckley 2 0-0 4, Bella Garlick 1 0-0 2, Kara Mertz 0 0-0 0, Julia Barown 1 1-2 3, Delaney Maison 8 2-3 20, Lexi Sutphin 2 0-0 4, Bella Qua 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-5 33
Three-point baskets: L 1 (G. Andrades); M 2 (Maison 2)
DA … 9 15 21 12 — 57
B-G … 9 11 12 4 — 36
DA: J. Baxter 3 6-8 12, N. Vredenburgh 4 4-6 12, E. Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, K. Cheshire 0 0-0 0, H. Ransford 0 0-0 0, V. Verspoor 0 0-0 0, E. Wagner 6 1-1 16, A. Gioffe 2 1-2 5, V. Samudrala 4 2-2 10, R. Maney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 14-19 57
B-G: T. Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, P. Umbra 0 0-0 0, C. Baldwin 5 1-8 15, Ja. Henderson 1 0-0 2, V. Suda 0 0-0 0, A. Armstrong 0 0-2 0, Jo. Henderson 5 9-10 19, C. Benjamin 0 0-0 0, J. Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-20 36
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Wagner 3); B-G 4 (Baldwin 4)
Worcester 54 Edmeston 34
W … 20 15 13 6 — 54
E … 10 3 7 14 — 34
W: Maddie Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 5 2-5 12, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 3 0-0 6, Izzy Odell 2 2-2 6, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 7 0-0 19, Rylee Falcone 0 0-0 0, Sam Tompkins 1 0-0 3, Anna Serdy 3 0-0 8, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-7 54
E: Maeve Robinson 1 0-0 2, Kenna Buriello 0 0-0 0, Abby White 1 0-0 2, Hailey Lund 2 1-2 5, Molly Rifanburg 7 0-0 17, Julia Vunk 4 0-1 8, Abby Ray 0 0-0 0, Emma White 0 0-0 0, Hailey Rifanburg. Totals: 15 1-3 34
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Shalor 5, Tompkins, Serdy 2); E 3 (Rifanburg 3)
Schenevus 60-Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
S … 13 16 15 16 — 60
G-MU … 7 10 13 15 — 45
S: Autumn Burton 4 1-4 10, Amber Burton 4 0-0 10, Cady Ritton 4 5-5 13, Sam Barrett 2 0-2 4, Brooke Lincoln 1 0-0 2, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 9 3-6 21, Taylor Knapp 0 0-2 0, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-19 60
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 2, Kyra Demmon 1 1-2 3, Hannah Bonczkowski 10 5-6 31, Avriel Correll 1 1-2 3, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 1-2 1, Kendra Hammond 1 2-6 4, Megan Perrine 0 0-0 0, Mackenzi Marron 0 1-2 1, Abigail Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-20 45
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Am. Burton 2, Au. Burton) G-MU 6 (Bonczkowski 6)
Unadilla Valley 46, Deposit-Hancock 27
UV … 10 8 13 15 — 46
D-H … 6 7 11 3 — 27
UV: Adrienne Hodge 3 0-0 6, Jaiden Schrag 5 0-1 10, Kadence York 2 2-3 6, Kora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Myriah Taylor 5 2-4 12, Madison Sayles 2 2-3 6, Natalie Crandall 2 0-0 4, Madison Parker 1 0-0 2, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-11 46
D-H: Sarah Gross 4 1-3 12, Hazel Bennett 1 0-2 2, Abigail Russel 2 2-4 6, Audree Harris 1 0-0 2, Kayden Shaver 0 0-0 0, Leah Wist 0 0-0 0, Averiona Curtis 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Wank 1 3-5 5. Totals: 8 6-14 27
Three-point baskets: UV 0; D-H 3 (Gross 3)
Morris 39, Franklin 25
M … 8 4 18 9 — 39
F … 9 7 2 7— 25
M: Carissa Richards 7 2-2 19, Hannah Wist 4 0-2 8, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Hoyt 1 2-4 4, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 1 0-0 2, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-8 39
F: Maddy Hyzer 0 2-2 2, Haylee Taggart 0 1-2 1, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 5 2-3 13, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-2 0, Lucas VanDyke 2 0-0 4, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-0 3, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-9 25
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Richards 3); F 2 (Amatuccio, Kingsbury)
Greene 42, Walton 39
G … 8 4 14 16 — 42
W … 15 16 2 6 — 39
G: Emma Rice 1 0-0 3, Claire Flanagan 0 3-4 3, Molly Cornell 1 0-0 2, Cassie Butler 4 1-2 10, Abby Yahner 6 2-2 14, Payton Yahner 4 0-4 8, Cali Knapp 0 0-0 0, Josie Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Lyla Biefeldt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-12 42
W: Eve Foster 0 1-2 1, Havyn Merwin 3 0-0 8, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 2 0-0 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 4 0-0 10, MaKara MacGibbon 3 0-0 8, Grace Walley 3 2-4 8. Totals: 15 2-5 39
Three-point baskets: G 2 (Rice, Butler); W 6 (Merwin 2, Gransbury 2, MacGibbon 2)
Windham Mountain was the site of a slalom alpine ski race on Wednesday. Windham-Ashland-Jewett finished first overall in both the boys and girls events.
Piper Cohane of Windham led the girls with a time of 28.81, while teammates Sophia Dyjak (31.13), Erin Klein (31.17), and Gianna Garzone (32.92) finished third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
On the boys side, Windham’s John Garzone had the fastest run with a time of 30.62. Windham swept the top three spots with JP Klein (30.65) placing second and Slade Tyann (30.89) finishing third. Ryan McVitty of Margaretville and Dennis Slauson of Roxbury rounded out the top five.
BOYS Team
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 61.27, 2. Roxbury 67.96, 3. Hunter-Tannersville 70.11
Individual
1. John Garzone (WAJ), 30.62; 2. JP Klein (WAJ), 30.65; 3. Slade Tynan (WAJ), 30.89; 4. Ryan McVitty (Marg), 31.14, 5. Dennis Slauson (Rox), 32.45
GIRLS Team
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 59.94, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 76.63
Individual
1. Piper Cohane (WAJ), 28.81; 2. Teagan Walsh (CPP), 31.02; 3. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ), 31.13; 4. Erin Klein (WAJ), 31.17; 5. Gianna Garzone (WAJ), 32.92
