The Oneonta girls soccer team rolled to an 8-3 home victory over Chenango Forks Monday.
Grace Slesinsky netted a hat trick to lead the Yellowjackets’ offense while Josie Scanlon and Carly Stamas each had two goals and two assists. Veronika Madej added a goal and three assists.
Katelyn Black scored twice for Forks while Aubrey McMullen also had a goal.
OHS keeper Lilli Rowe finished with 13 saves while Alyssa Denton had 11 stops at the other end.
Oneonta (5-1-1) will be at Susquehanna Valley Thursday.
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 2
Unadilla Valley scored two second-half goals to beat Delhi 3-2 at home Monday.
Shelby Rose, Natalie Crandall and Jaiden Schrag each scored for the Storm.
Eliza Cook and Alexia White scored for the Bulldogs.
Kalie Fernandez-Naughton had three saves in the win while Peyton Garcia had nine in the loss.
Unadilla Valley will visit Greene Tuesday while Delhi will visit Unageto the same day.
Edmeston/Morris 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
The Edmeston/Morris girls played Frankfort-Schuyler to a 2-2 draw Monday in a non-league contest.
Avery Bolton and Hannah Wist had a goal apiece for Edmeston/Morris. Abby White finished with eight saves in net.
Leigh Ferguson and Madison Kelly were the goalscorers for F-S while McKenna Coffey made 18 saves.
Edmeston/Morris will visit Schenevus Thursday.
Edmeston/Morris 5, Unatego 1 (Saturday)
Edmeston/Morris defeated Unatego 5-1 Saturday at Morris.
Hannah Wist scored three goals while Maiya King and Amira Ross each scored once for E/M.
Avery Bolton had four assists in the win while Ella Sparaco had one.
Lizzie Craft scored a goal assisted by Hailey Barron for the Spartans.
Abby White tallied three saves in the win for E/M.
Unatego will host Delhi Tuesday.
Milford 5, Richfield Springs 1 (Saturday)
Milford defeated Richfield Springs 5-1 Saturday at home.
Kara Mertz and Lexi Sutphin each had a pair of goals while Delaney Maison had one for the Wildcats.
Mertz, Maison and Lily Cohn all had an assist in the win. Bella Qua tallied five saves for Milford.
Milford will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield Tuesday while Richfield Springs will host Sharon Springs the same day.
Oneonta 8, Chenango Forks 3
OHS … 4-4-8
CF … 1-2-3
OHS: Josie Scanlon 2-2, Carly Stamas 2-2, Grace Slesinky 3-0, Veronika Madej 1-3
CF: Katelyn Black 2-0, Aubrey McMullen 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 19-4, CF 17-1
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 13, Alyssa Denton (CF) 11
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 2
UV … 1-2-3
DA … 1-1-2
UV: Shelby Rose 1-0, Natalie Crandall 1-0, Jaiden Schrag 1-0
DA: Eliza Cook 1-0, Alexia White 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 14-4, DA 5-5
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3, Peyton Garcia (DA) 9
Edmeston/Morris 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
E/M … 1-1-0-0-2
F-S … 0-2-0-0-2
E/M: Avery Bolton 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-0
FS: Leigh Ferguson 1-0, Madison Kelly 1-0, Ava Werczynski 0-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: E/M 20-3, FS 10-2
Goalies: Abby White (E/M) 8, McKenna Coffey (FS) 18
Edmeston/Morris 5, Unatego 1 (Saturday)
E/M … 2-3-5
U … 1-0-1
E/M: Hannah Wist 3-0, Maiya King 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0, Avery Bolton 0-4, Ella Sparaco 0-1
U: Lizzie Craft 1-0, Hailey Barron 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: E/M 19-3, U 5-2
Goalies: Abby White (E/M) 3, Unatego 7
Milford 5, Richfield Springs 1 (Saturday)
M: Kara Mertz 2-1, Lexi Sutphin 2-0, Delaney Maison 1-1, Lily Cohn 0-1
Goalies: Bella Qua (M) 5
FIELD HOCKEY
Greene 5, Walton 1
The Greene field hockey team defeated Walton 5-1 on the road Monday.
Claire Flanagan, Maddy Wise and Nadia Brown each had a goal and an assist while Ahyra White and Josie Dutcher each scored in the win.
Chasidy Constable scored a goal assisted by Brynlee Hunt for Walton.
Mya Leggett had six saves for Walton while Mackenzie Roach had 10 in the loss.
Walton will visit Whitney Point Thursday.
Greene 5, Walton 1
G … 1-2-1-1-5
W …0-1-0-0-1
G: Claire Flanagan 1-1, Maddy Wise 1-1, Nadia Brown 1-1, Ahyra White 1-0, Josie Dutcher 1-0 W: Chasidy Constable 1-0, Brynlee Hunt 0-1
Shots-Corners: G 15-10, W 5-4
Goalies: Braelyn Blakeslee (G) 0, Mya Leggett (W) 6, Mackenzie Roach (W) 10
VOLLEYBALL
Walton 3, Unadilla Valley 0 (Friday)
Walton swept Unadilla Valley in straight sets Friday by scores of 25-7, 25-8, 25-19.
Walton’s top performers were Ella Rhinehart (20 aces, 17 assists), Katelyn Gregory (eight kill,s seven digs) and Cadence Stanton (four kills, one block.
Leading the Lady Storm were Shannon Gilbert (five digs, three aces, two assists) and Shyla Roberts (three blocks, two kills).
Walton 3, Unadilla Valley 0 (Friday)
Game scores: 25-7, 25-8, 25-19
Walt: Ella Rhinehart 20 aces, 17 assists; Katelyn Gregory 8 kills, 7 digs; Cadence Stanton 4 kills, 1 block
UV: Shannon Gilbert 3 aces, 5 digs, 2 assists; Shyla Roberts 2 kills, 3 blocks; Natalie Simmons 2 kills; Arin Buchanan 2 kills; Makayla Proskine 2 kills; Piper Hine 2 assists
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country team competed in the Tartan Invitational at Scotia-Glenville Saturday. The OHS boys placed second out of five teams while only two girls teams registered team scores.
Oneonta had three boys place in the top 10: Keyon Ziaie (fifth, 15:44.81), Colin Fletcher-Foster (sixth, 15:48.46) and Jackson Forbes (eighth, 16:00.41).
Also running strong races were Gabriel Rissgberger (12th, 16:22.21), Donovan Lema (14th, 16:42.41) and Brighton Logue (17th, 17:16.38).
Clare Churchill (24th, 21:06.44) and Fumi Yatsuhashi (42nd, 25:58.25) were the only Yellowjacket girls to compete in the event.
Delhi/South Kortright was at the Vernon Verona Sherrill Pre-State Invitational Saturday as more than 100 teams and 1,700 runners from across the state competed in the 5K event.
The DA/SK girls placed third in their race and 12th overall out of 109 teams. The boys meanwhile, were ninth in their race and placed 51st overall.
Ellie Lees led the girls with a time of 20:14 that was good for eighth in her class.
The other top girls runners included Elsa Marigliano (21st, 21:38), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (24th, 21:55) and Lilly McGonigal (28th, 22:05).
Leading the boys was Latham Gielskie with a time of 19:21, good for 51st overall.
He was joined by the likes of Micah Weiss (108th, 21:06), Brennan Walsh (110th, 21:06) and Jaden Lewis (114th, 21:12).
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton competed in the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational Saturday at Chenango Valley.
Noah Pain led the boys runners with a time of 14:58 that placed him 14th overall while Alex Kemnah clocked a time of 16:00 (35th).
On the girls side, Andrea Favinger was 10th in her race with a time of 17:46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.