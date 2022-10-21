The Oneonta girls soccer team rode a five-goal first half to a 6-2 victory over Dryden on Friday in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals.
Julia Joyner netted a hat trick to lead the Yellowjackets’ attack while Veronika Madej finished with two goals and an assist. Savannah Mondore also found the back of the net, and Jordan Bellinger and Grace Slesinsky each provided two assists.
Scoring for Dryden were Allison Deeley and Payton Covington.
Lilli Rowe made 10 saves in the Oneonta net while Claudia Bachner had 14 stops for Dryden.
Oneonta will host the winner of Chenango Valley and Newark Valley on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Schenevus 3, Milford 2
Schenevus edged Milford 3-2 in a back-and-forth contest on Friday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Taylor Knapp scored the winner for the Dragons with less than three minutes to play when she headed in a corner kick from Lily Competiello.
Knapp finished with two goals in the win while Competiello had a goal and an assist. Val Beardslee and Sam Barrett each had one assist as well.
For Milford, Kara Mertz had a goal and an assist and Allison Munson had one goal.
Schenevus’ Leah Brundege made seven saves in the win while Gabriella Saggese stopped 12 shots for Milford.
Schenevus will take on Cherry Valley-Springfield in the semifinal round on Tuesday in Oneonta.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Roxbury 1
Top-seeded Morris/Edmeston scored a 4-1 victory over Roxbury in Friday’s Class D Quarterfinal matchup.
Maiya King scored twice to lead M/E while Carissa Richards and Tatiana McAdams also scored and Richards and Bolton each had an assist.
Kylie DeMaio scored Roxbury’s lone goal on a penalty kick.
Morris/Edmeston will face Charlotte Valley on Tuesday in the Class D Semifinals in Oneonta.
Charlotte Valley 4, Marathon 0
A brilliant performance from Natalie Amadon helped lead Charlotte Valley past Marathon 4-0 on Friday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Amadon scored all four of the Wildcats’ goals, with all four tallies coming in the first half. Ella Gerster, Maeve Carey, and Jess Zuill each had one assist in the win.
Cadence Santiago made two saves for Charlotte Valley to earn the shutout. Marathon’s Brenna VanDee finished with four stops.
Oneonta 6, Dryden 2
OHS … 5-1-6
D … 0-2-2
OHS: Veronika Madej 2-1, Julia Joyner 3-0, Savannah Mondore 1-0, Jordan Bellinger 0-2, Grace Slesinsky 0-2
D: Allison Deeley 1-0, Payton Covington 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 25-5, D 14-1
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 10, Claudia Bachner (D) 14
Schenevus 3, Milford 2
S … 1-2-3
M … 1-1-2
S: Taylor Knapp 2-0, Lily Competiello 1-1, Val Beardslee 0-1, Sam Barrett 0-1
M: Kara Mertz 1-1, Allison Munson 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 18-7, M 11-4
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 7, Gabriella Saggese (M) 12
Morris/Edmeston 4, Roxbury 1
M/E: Carissa Richards 1-1, Maiya King 2-0, Tatiana McAdams 1-0, Avery Bolton 0-1
Rox: Kylie DeMaio 1-0
Corner Kicks: M/E 7, Rox 4
Goalies: Lexi DeMaio (Rox) 10
Charlotte Valley 4, Marathon 0
CV … 4-0-4
M … 0-0-0
CV: Natalie Amadon 4-0, Ella Gerster 0-1, Maeve Carey 0-1, Jess Zuill 0-1
M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 8-4, M 2-4
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 2, Brenna VanDee (M) 4
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 1, Frankfort-Schuyler 0 OT
The Cooperstown boys advanced in the Section III Class C playoffs in dramatic and bizarre fashion on Friday, defeating Frankfort-Schuyler 1-0 in overtime.
PJ Kiuber got credit for the game-winner when a free kick from midfield bounced off a defender’s head and past the goalie who had come out of the box and went into the net.
Charlie Lambert finished with five saves to earn the shutout for the Hawkeyes. Frankfort’s Braydon Matos had six saves.
Cooperstown will face Tully in Canastota on Wednesday in the sectional semifinals.
Cooperstown 1, Frankfort-Schuyler 0 OT
Coop … 0-0-1-1
F-S … 0-0-0-0
Coop: PJ Kiuber 1-0
F-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 14-3, F-S 9-5
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 5, Braydon Matos (F-S) 6
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 100, Maine-Endwell 86
The Oneonta girls swim team improved to 9-1 on the season Friday by defeating Maine-Endwell 100-86.
Adella Koehn and Kaylen Turley were each double-winners for the Yellowjackets. Koehn took first in the 200 and 100 freestyle swims, while Turley won both the 50 and 500 freestyle events.
Oneonta’s other individual winners were Kinnley Wightman in the 200 individual medley and Briegha Truesdell in the 100 backstroke. Oneonta also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Center State Conference Championships
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team competed in the Center State Conference Championships on Friday at Rome Free Academy where it placed third overall with 312 points behind champion Whitesboro (407) and RFA (312).
Emily Kane claimed two first-place finishes in the meet, winning the 500 freestyle (5:43.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.59). Caitlin O’Sullivan, meanwhile, finished second in both the 200 freestyle (2:11.37) and 100 butterfly (1:10.43).
Cooperstown/Milford’s other top finishers by event were Arya Patel in the 200 individual medley (eighth, 2:58.71), Jaina Bischof in the 50 freestyle (29.34) and 100 backstroke (fourth, 1:14.06), and Alana Pietruszka in the 100 freestyle (1:12.82).
Oneonta 100, Maine-Endwell 86
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. B. Truesdell, J. Privitera, Wightman, Wolff, 2:09.00
200 Freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 2:11.21
200 Individual Medley: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 2:31.55
50 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 26.92
Diving: 3. Deja Champen, 151.30
100 Butterfly: 3. Shayla Truesdell, 1:16.75
100 Freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 1:00.97
500 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 5:48.23
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Wightman, Koehn, Turley, Gregory, 1:51.76
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:10.22
100 Breaststroke: 2. Kinnley Wightman, 1:19.33
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Turley, Koehn, Gregory, B. Truesdell, 4:19.71
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 5. A. Patel, T. Phillips, M. Reisenfeld, A. Pietruszka, 2:28.45
200 Freestyle: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:11.37
200 Individual Medley: 8. Arya Patel, 2:58.71
50 Freestyle: 5. Jaina Bischof, 29.34
100 Butterfly: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:10.43
100 Freestyle: 5. Alana Pietruszka, 1:12.82
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:43.24
200 Freestyle Relay: 3. C. O’Sullivan, J. Bischof, A. Pietruszka, E. Kane, 1:54.94
100 Backstroke: 4. Jaina Bischof, 1:14.06
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:14.59
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. C. O’Sullivan, J. Bischof, A. Walker, E. Kane, 4:12.05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.