Hannah Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team to a 77-32 win over visiting Cooperstown on Monday, March 1.
The Yellowjackets outscored Cooperstown 14-10 in the first quarter to take a four-point lead.
Oneonta went on a 22-12 run in the second quarter behind nine of Ang McGraw's 17 points to take a 14-point lead into halftime.
Oneonta held the Hawkeyes to just ten points in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Anika Buzzy added 12 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for the Yellowjackets.
Melissa Schuermann scored nine points to lead the Hawkeyes.
Oneonta 77, Cooperstown 32
at Oneonta
Cooperstown …. 10 12 6 4 – 32
Oneonta …. 14 22 22 19 – 77
Cooperstown: Melissa Schuermann 3 0-0 9, Gabby Woeppel 4 0-0 8, Addy Lewis 2 0-0 5, Dani Seamon 2 1-2 5, Lindsay Trosset 1 1-2 3, Anna Lambert 1 0-0 2, Maria Miller 0 0-0 0, Sarah Faik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 32.
Oneonta: Hannah Johnson 7 0-0 19, Ang McGraw 8 1-2 17, Ava Eichler 4 2-2 12, Anika Buzzy 3 6-8 12, Emma Peeters 2 0-0 5, Emily Zeh 2 1-2 4, Yuliah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jenna Gaisford 1 0-0 3, Macky Catan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 10-14 77.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.