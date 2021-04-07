The Oneonta girls soccer team scored six goals in the first half in a 9-1 rout of Seton Catholic at home on Tuesday, April 6.
“We did a nice job of taking care of things at home against a young and inexperienced Seton team,” Oneonta head coach Jerry Mackey said via email.
“We were unselfish and moved (the) ball,” he added.
Hannah Johnson led the Yellowjackets with three goals and four assists, while teammate Anika Buzzy added three goals and three assists.
“Great overall team win,” Mackey said.
Jenna Gaisford, Yuliah Johnson and Emma Bitterman each added a goal for Oneonta who outshot Seton Catholic 33-2.
Erin Derr scored Seton Catholic’s lone goal.
Oneonta’s goalkeepers Liz Brangley and Emma Scanlon each made zero saves and Christa Schanbacher made 20 saves for seton Catholic.
Oneonta 9, Seton Catholic 1
at Oneonta – April 6
Seton Catholic …. 0 1 – 1
Oneonta …. 6 3 – 9
Seton Catholic: Erin Derr 1-0.
Oneonta: Hannah Johnson 3-4; Anika Buzzy 3-3; Jenna Gaisford 1-0; Yuliah Johnson 1-0; Emma Bitterman 1-0; Grace Slesinsky 0-3; Autumn Nealis 0-1.
Shots-Corners: SC 2-1; O 33-10.
Goalies: Christa Schanbacher (SC) 20; Liz Brangley (O) 0; Emma Scanlon (O) 0.
