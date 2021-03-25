The Oneonta girls soccer team defeated visiting Owego, 4-2 on the Yellowjackets’ senior night Thursday, March 25.
The Yellowjackets honored five-year varsity players Hannah Johnson and Anika Buzzy, as well as three-year varsity players Yuliah Johnson, Genna Gaisford, Autumn Nealis and Macky Catan.
“(It was) great to get the girls out there and competing on their senior night,” Oneonta head coach Jerry Mackey said via email.
Oneonta opened the scoring at 31:59 minutes in the first half with a Catan goal off of Nealis’ assist.
Johnson added a goal at 30:22 minutes on Catan’s assist to give the Yellowjackets a 2-0 lead.
Owego’s Erin McDonald scored at 29:55 minutes to cut Oneonta’s lead to one goal going into halftime.
In the second half, McDonald scored at 11:10 minutes to tie the game at 2-2.
The Yellowjackets regained the lead on Gince Slesinsky’s goal at 8:47 minutes off of a Buzzy assist.
Johnson put the game out of reach with a goal set up by Veronica Madej with 15.8 seconds left.
Liz Brantley made six saves for Oneonta.
Delaney Carigg made 11 saves for Owego.
Oneonta 4, Owego 2
at Oneonta – March 25
Owego …. 1 1 – 2
Oneonta …. 2 2 – 4
Owego: Erin McDonald 2-0.
Oneonta: Macky Catan 1-1, Hannah Johnson 2-0, Gince Slesinsky 1-0, Autumn Nealis 0-1, Anika Buzzy 0-1, Veronica Madej 0-1.
Shots-corners: O 23-4; Ow 11-2.
Goalies: Liz Brantley (O) 6; Delaney Carigg (Ow) 11.
UNATEGO 8, GREENE 1
Dana Stepp scored three goals and had two assists to lead the visiting Unatego girls soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Greene on Thursday, March 25.
Unatego outshot Greene 27-3 on the night.
Bailey McCoy recorded two goals for the Spartans, while teammates Anabel Rommer, Tatum Codington and Meghan Perry each scored one goal.
Morgan Perry (2), Jenna Faulkner (1) and Kadence Behnke (1) each recorded assists for Unatego.
Meghan Perry and Haleigh Burton each made one save to lead Unatego.
Molly Cornell had 15 saves for Greene.
Unatego 8, Greene 1
at Greene – March 25
Unatego: Dana Stepp 3-2, Bailey McCoy 2-0, Anabel Rommer 1-0, Tatum Codington 1-0, Meghan Perry 1-0, Morgan Perry 0-2, Jenna Faulkner 0-1, Kadence Behnke 0-1.
Greene: Cassie Butler 1-0.
Shots-Corners: U 27-8; G 3-1.
Goalies: Meghan Perry (U) 1; Haleigh Burton (U) 1; Molly Cornell (G) 15.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 3,RICHFIELD SPRINGS 0
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer team defeated visiting Richfield Springs, 3-0 on Thursday, March 25.
Sarah Lewis opened the scoring for the Patriots off of a give-and-go from Zoe Climenhaga at 14:16 minutes in the first half.
Climenhaga added to the Patriots lead with an unassisted goal on a shot from outside the 18 yard box at 21:49 minutes.
Kailey Barnes added a goal at 24:09 minutes in the second half with a shot from outside the 18 yard box to extend Cherry Valley Springfield’s lead to 3-0.
The Patriots outshot the Indians 16-1.
Marijke Kroon made one save to lead Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Maggie Worobey made 16 saves for Richfield Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Richfield Springs 0
at Cherry Valley-Springfield – March 25
Richfield Springs .... 0 0 – 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield .... 2 1 – 3
Richfield Springs: None
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Zoe Climenhaga 1-1, Sarah Lewis 1-0, Kailey Barnes 1-0.
Shots-corners: R 1-0; C 16-9.
Goalies: Maggie Worobey (RS) 16; Marijke Kroon (C) 1.
FRANKLIN 7, GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 2
Kayla (2-3) and Marissa Campbell (3-0) combined for five goals and three assists to lead the visiting Franklin girls soccer team to a 7-2 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday, March 25.
The Purple Devils grabbed an early three-goal lead, outscoring Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4-1 in the first half.
Franklin outscored the Raiders 3-1 in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Zoe Warren added two goals for Franklin, while teammate Taylore Amatuccio added two assists.
Nicole Meyers led Gilbertsville-Mount Upton with two goals, while teammates Madeline Pain and Olivia Held each added an assist.
Franklin 7, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
at G-MU – March 25
Franklin …. 4 3 – 7
G-MU …. 1 1 – 2
Franklin (1-0): Kayla Campbell 2-3, Marissa Campbell 3-0, Zoe Warren 2-0, Taylor Amatuccio 0-2.
G-MU (0-1): Nicole Meyers 2-0, Madeline Pain 0-1, Olivia Held 0-1.
DELHI 6, HARPURSVILLE/AFTON 0
The visiting Delhi girls soccer team defeated Harpursville/Afton, on Sidney’s turf field, 6-0 on Saturday, March 20.
Libby Lamport opened the Bulldogs’ scoring with a goal seven minutes into the first half, and Lauren Packard scored five minutes later, to give Delhi a 2-0 lead.
Abbie Leahy scored at 19 minutes on an assist from Bella Cecce to give Delhi a 3-0 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs outshot Harprusville/Afton 28-1 on the game.
Delhi opened the second half with a goal at 48 minutes when Sophia Wakin scored off of a Jody Bray assist.
Leading 4-0, Wakin assisted a Lauren Packard goal at 64 minutes and Cece Finn assisted another Leahy goal at 68 minutes to put the game out of reach.
Delhi’s goalkeeper Sylvia Liddle made one save.
Mackinzie Meisner, Harpursville/Afton’s goalkeeper, made 20 saves.
Delhi 6, Harpursville/Afton 0
at Sidney, Harpursville/Afton home – March 20
Harpursville/Afton …. 0 0 – 0
Delhi …. 3 3 – 6
Harpursville/Afton: None.
Delhi: Sophia Wakin 1-1, Libby Lamport 1-0, Lauren Packard 1-0, Abbie Leahy 1-0, Lauren Packard 1-0, Abby Leahy 1-0, Bella Cecce 0-1, Jody Bracy 0-1, Cece Finn 0-1.
Shots-corners: H 1-0; D 28-15.
Goalies: Mackinzie Meisner (H) 20; Sylvia Liddle (D) 1.
BOYS SOCCER
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 3, RICHFIELD SPRINGS 0
The visiting Cherry Valley-Springfield boys soccer team defeated Richfield Springs, 3-0 on Thursday, March 25.
“It was just good to see the kids playing again and bringing the competitiveness back,” Richfield Springs head coach Terry Brant said.
Andrew Oram led Cherry Valley-Springfield with one goal and two assists.
Teammates Luke Dubben and Oscar Webster each added one goal for the Patriots.
“The masks obviously are challenging and different, but we’ve got to make adjustments,” Brant said. “It’s the first time that we played at that level of competition with something like that .... so we have to get accustomed to doing that.
Cherry Valley-Springfield outshot Richfield Springs 17-6 on the game.
Gavin Valenta made four saves for Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Jake Patterson made 10 saves for Richfield Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Richfield Springs 0
at Richfield Springs – March 25
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Andrew Oram 1-2, Luke Dubben 1-0, Oscar Webster 1-0.
Richfield Springs: None.
Shots-corners: C 17-6; R 6-5.
Goalies: Gavin Valenta (CV-S) 4; Jake Patterson (RS) 10.
ONEONTA 6, OWEGO 0
Matt Shultz had three goals and two assists to lead the visiting Oneonta boys soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Owego on Wednesday, March 24.
Oneonta’s defense, led by goalkeeper Quinn Hansen, helped the Yellowjackets notch their fourth shutout of the season.
Fin Oliver added two goals for the Yellowjackets, while teammates Cecilio Torres and Sam Moore added one goal apiece.
Oneonta 6, Owego 0
at Owego – March 24
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 2-3, Fin Oliver 2-0, Cecilio Torres 1-0, Sam Moore 1-0.
Owego: None.
