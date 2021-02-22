Ava Eichler scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team to a road victory over Unatego, 46-26 on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Oneonta jumped out to a 9-6 first quarter lead.
Unatego closed the Yellowjackets lead in the second quarter behind Mady Wilsey’s team-high six points to take a 20-19 halftime lead.
In the second half, Oneonta tightened its defense and held the Spartans to just six points.
Ang McGraw scored 10 points for the Yellowjackets, while teammates Anika Buzzy and Yuliah Johnson led the team in rebounds (12) and assists (four), respectively.
Oneonta 46, Unatego 26
at Unatego – Feb. 21
Oneonta …. 9 10 13 14 – 46
Unatego …. 6 14 2 4 – 26
Oneonta: Ava Eichler 5 4-4 18, Ang McGraw 5 0-0 10, Hannah Johnson 3 0-0 8, Anika Buzzy 2 0-0 4, Macky Catan 1 0-0 3, Yuliah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Emily Zeh 0 1-2 1, Emma Peeters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-6 46.
Unatego: Jenna Faulkner 3 0-0 6, Mady Wilsey 3 0-2 6, Bailey McCoy 2 0-1 4, Alexa Lucia 1 2-2 4, Kyle Messaw 1 0-0 2, Morg Perry 1 0-0 2, Natasha Swift 0 2-2 2, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Brandow 0 0-0 0, Meg Perry 0 0-0 0, Tatum Cadington 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-7 26.
Three-point baskets: O 5 (Eichler 4, Catan); U 0.
Unatego 42, Oneonta 41
Meg Perry scored a team-high 12 points to lead Unatego girls basketball to a road victory over Oneonta, 42-41 on Saturday Feb. 20.
Perry scored eight points in the first quarter as Unatego jumped out to a 16-9 lead.
Kylie Mussaw scored nine points for the Spartans, while teammate Jenna Faulkner scored eight.
Unatego built on its first quarter success and took a 29-21 lead into halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Oneonta outscored the Spartans 12-6, bringing the Yellowjackets’ deficit to just one point.
With two seconds on the clock Oneonta had the ball out of bounds on the sideline. Macky Catan passed the ball to Hannah Johnson at the top of the key. Johnson took one hard dribble left before banking in a 3-pointer. But the basket was waived off with 1.5 seconds on the clock because a foul was called before the act of shooting.
Johnson led Oneonta with 14 points, while teammate Ava Eichler scored 12.
Anika Buzzy led the Yellowjackets with 16 rebounds.
Unatego 42, Oneonta 41
at Oneonta – 2/20
Unatego …. 16 13 12 6 – 42
Oneonta …. 9 12 8 12 – 41
Unatego: Meg Perry 5 2-2 12, Kylie Mussaw 4 0-0 9, Jenna Faulkner 4 0-3 8, Morg Perry 3 0-2 7, Tatum Codington 2 0-0 6, Bailey McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexa Lucia 0 0-0 0, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Hanna Brandow 0 0-0 0, Madie Wilsey 0 0-0 0, Natasha Swift 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-7 42.
Oneonta: Hannah Johnson 5 0-0 14, Ava Eichler 2 6-6 12, Ang McGraw 3 0-0 6, Anika Buzzy 1 4-7 6, Yuliah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Macky Catan 0 1-2 1, Emma Peeters 0 0-0 0, Jenna Gaisford 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-15 41.
Three-point baskets: U (Lamport 2, Liddle); O (H Johnson 4, Eichler 2).
Cooperstown 56, Edmeston 46
at Edmeston – Feb. 20
Cooperstown …. 12 11 13 22 – 56
Edmeston …. 2 18 10 15 – 46
Cooperstown: Lewis 6 4-8 22, Woeppel 4 4-4 12, Seamon 5 2-2 12, Niles 1 1-3 4, Trosset 1 1-3 3, Lambert 1 1-2 3, Jensen 0 0-0 0, Schuermann 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Merwin 0 0-0 0, Feik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-22 56.
Edmeston: Bateman 8 4-6 20, Bolon 1 1-3 6, L. Lund 2 0-1 4, M. Ritenberg 1 2-2 4, DaBreav 2 0-0 4, H. Ritenburg 1 0-0 2, H Lund 1 0-0 2, Bolton 0 0-0 0, Bateman 0 0-0 0, Galley 0 0-0 0, Chapin 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-12 46.
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Lewis 2, Niles); E 1 (Bolton).
Walton 45, Deposit/Hancock 25
Jacqlyn Gransbury scored a game-high 15 points to lead Walton girls basketball to victory Saturday over visiting Deposit/Hancock, 45-20.
The Warriors jumped out to a 19-12 first quarter lead behind seven points from Gransbury and four each from Ellissa Beach, Grance Rhinehart and Makara MacGibbon.
“I was very pleased to see our girls play with more intensity and greater ball movement, as all eight players contributed to the team’s success,” Walton Head Coach Gary Backus said via email.
The Warriors led 22-16 at halftime.
In the third quarter, MacGibbon scored 10 of her 14 points as Walton went on an 18-3 three run.
Haleigh Weyrauch scored 10 points to lead Deposit/Hancock, while teammate Kaitlyn Macumber scored eight.
Walton 45, Deposit/Hancock 25
at Walton – 2/20/21
Deposit/Hancock …. 12 4 3 7 – 25
Walton …. 19 3 18 5 – 45
Deposit/Hancock (1-1): Haleigh Weyrauch 4 0-0 10, Kaitlyn Macumber 3 2-6 8, Taylor Gotthardt 0 2-2 2, Maidson Dawson 1 0-0 2, Nevaey Rivera 1 0-0 2, Ella Simmons 0 1-2 1, Madison Felter 0 0-0 0, Laycee Drake 0 0-0 0, Avery Ostrander 0 0-0 0, Payton Gill 0 0-0 0, Olivia Carey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-10 25.
Walton (1-1): Jacqlyn Gransbury 5 2-2 15, Makara MacGibbon 4 4-10 14, Ellissa Beach 2 5-10 9, Grace Rhinehart 3 0-4 6, Jillian Wright 0 1-2 1, Havyn Merwin 0 0-2 0, Rylee MacDonald 0 0-0 0, Aryanna Gutierrez 0 0-0 0, Lauren Frank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-30 45.
Three-point baskets: D/H 2 (Weyrauch 2); W 5 (Gransbury 3, MacGibbon 2).
Delhi 54, Davenport 21
Cadence Wakin scored a game-high 11 points to lead Delhi’s girls basketball team to a win over visiting Davenport 54-21, on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Delhi held Davenport to one field goal in the first quarter and two in the second, to jump out to a 27-6 halftime lead.
“We did a nice job of getting all of our players involved. We had 10 different scorers, and the girls were very unselfish,” Delhi Head Coach Todd Bruce said via email.
Sophia Wakin scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Delhi.
Teammate Cella Schnabel scored eight points. Sylvia Liddle scored seven and had a team-high eight assists.
“Davenport is very young, but I give them a lot of credit, they played really hard all game long,” Bruce said. “They have a lot of young talent, and will be tough in the years to come.”
E. Gerster led Davenport with seven points, while J. Lubbers and C. Losie scored six points apiece.
Delhi 54, Davenport 21
at Delhi – Feb. 20
Davenport …. 2 4 5 10 – 21
Delhi …. 14 13 16 11 – 54
Davenport (0-1): E. Gerster 3 0-0 7, J. Lubbers 2 1-4 6, C. Losie 3 0-0 6, E. Gerster 1 0-0 2, K. Whitbeck 0 0-0 0, A. Vroman 0 0-0 0, L. Wheeler 0 0-0 0, N. Amadon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-4 21.
Delhi (3-1): Cadence Wakin 5 1-2 11, Sophia Wakin 5 0-0 10, Cella Schnabel 4 0-0 8, Sylvia Liddle 3 1-1 7, Julia Baxter 2 2-4 6, Abbie Leahy 2 0-0 4, Annaliese Taylor 2 0-0 4, Amanda Nealsi 1 0-0 2, Natalie Vredenburgh 0 2-4 0, Libby Lamport 0 0-0 0, Ellie Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-11 54.
Delhi 62, Greene 30
Sylvia Liddle nearly tallied a quadruple double as the Delhi girls basketball team defeated visiting Greene, 62-30 on Friday, Feb. 19.
Liddle scored a game-high 16 points to go along with her team-high 10 rebounds, nine assists, nine steals and six blocks.
Delhi jumped out to a 37-14 halftime lead after holding Greene to just six points in the second quarter.
“(I) thought we did a great job in our pressure into transition offense, especially in the middle two quarters,” Delhi Head Coach Todd Bruce said via email.
The Bulldogs tallied 23 team steals and 13 blocked shots, while shooting nearly 50% from the field.
“Anytime you make shots, it helps energize the defense,” Bruce said.
Sophia Wakin had 15 points, seven steals and five rebounds on the night, while teammate Cella Schnabel added 12 points.
K. Peck led Greene with six points.
Delhi 62, Greene 30
at Delhi – 2/19
Greene …. 8 6 9 7 – 30
Delhi …. 13 24 17 7 – 62
Greene (0-2): K. Peck 2 2-2 6, C. Flanagan 1 1-5 5, M. Drew 2 1-2 5, O. Kennedy 2 0-0 4, C. Butler 2 0-0 4, P. Yahner 0 3-8 3, E. Rice 0 0-0 0, J. Albin 0 0-0 0, P. Estabrook 0 0-0 0, L. Bifeldt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-19 30.
Delhi (2-1): Sylvia Liddle 7 0-0 16, Sophia Wakin 6 3-4 15, Cella Schnabel 5 2-3 12, Libby Lamport 3 0-0 8, Julia Baxter 3 0-0 6, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 4, Abbie Leahy 0 1-2 1, Amanda Nealis 0 0-0 0, Annaliese Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-9 62.
Three-point baskets: G 0; D 4 (Lamport 2, Liddle 2).
