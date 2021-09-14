The Oneonta girls swimming and diving team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 85-57 home victory over Greene on Tuesday.
Anna Bischoff and Peyton Gregory both earned a pair of individual firsts for the Yellowjackets. Bischoff won the 50 freestyle (27.31) and 100 butterfly (1:13.04), while Gregory took first in the 100 free (1:03.79) and 100 backstroke (1:17.52).
Also earning firsts for Oneonta were Victoria Heilveil in the 200 free (2:29.25), Briegha Truesdell in the 200 individual medley (2:56.37), Sadie Baskin in diving (132.90), Shayla Truesdell in the 500 free (7:01.14), and Jaelyn Privitera in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.50).
OHS also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Oneonta will be back in action on Tuesday when it visits Susquehanna Valley.
Oneonta 85, Greene 57
At Oneonta
Top Oneonta finishers
200 medley relay: 2. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Anna Bischoff, Peyton Gregory, 2:15.69
200 free: 1. Victoria Heilveil, 2:29.25
200 IM: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 2:56.37
50 free: 1. Anna Bischoff, 27.31
Diving: 1. Sadie Baskin, 132.90
100 butterfly: 1. Anna Bischoff, 1:13.04
100 free: 1. Peyton Gregory 1:03.79
500 free: 1. Shayla Truesdell, 7:01.14
200 free relay: 1. Sadie Baskin, Hailey Zakala, Veronica Coe, Victoria Heilveil, 2:04.58
100 backstroke: 1. Peyton Gregory, 1:17.52
100 breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:28.50
400 free relay: 1. Anna Bischoff, Briegha, Truesdell, Victoria Heilveil, Peyton Gregory, 4:26.62
GOLF
Greene 232, Unadilla Valley/
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 249
Greene put an end to UV/GMU’s perfect record with a 232-249 victory at Genegantslet Golf Club on Tuesday.
Parker Flanagan (42), Lincoln Youngs (43), and Clayton Leonard (46) all had great rounds for Greene.
UV/GMU’s Scott Murphy had the low round of the day with a 40. Owen Hill (44) and Devon Hartwell (51) also played well for UV/GMU.
Oxford 240, Delhi 296 (Monday)
Oxford defeated Delhi 240-296 in Monday’s golf match at Blue Stone Golf Course.
Liam O’Brien had the low round of the day for Oxford (3-1) with a 46. Ethan Hodge, Bennett Paden, and Christian Paden each shot 48, and Kyle Benjamin carded a 50.
Leading Delhi (0-6) was Gavin Little with a 51. The Bulldogs’ other scorers were Libby Lamport (56), Asa Moxley (63), Cameron Winner (63), Ryan Doenges (66).
Delhi will host Afton/Harpursville on Wednesday.
Greene 232, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 249
At Genegantslet Golf Club
Par 35, Front 9
Greene: Parker Flanagan 42, Lincoln Youngs 43, Clayton Leaonrd 46, Austin Dehaan 50, Maeric Barrows 51
UV/GMU: Scott Murphy 40, Owen Hill 44, Devon Hartwell 51, Nate Rumovicz 57, Tiger Stancil 57
Oxford 240, Delhi 296 (Monday)
At Blue Stone Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Oxford: Liam O’Brien 46, Ethan Hodge, Bennett Paden 48, Christian Paden 48, Kyle Benjamin 50
Delhi: Gavin Little 51, Libby Lamport 56, Asa Moxley 63, Cameron Winner 63, Ryan Doenges 66
FIELD HOCKEY
Whitney Point 6, Sidney 1
The Sidney field hockey team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Whitney Point 6-1.
Kayla McEwan was the lone goal scorer for the Warriors. In goal, Ky Phillips made nine saves, while Olivia Gavin added one of her own.
Brenna Bough and Lana Jordan both scored twice for Whitney Point, with Kaylie Lynch and Taylor Petrie providing the other tallies.
Sidney (3-1) will face Afton/Harpursville on Wednesday.
Whitney Point 6, Sidney 1
Whitney Point: Brenna Bough 2-2, Lana Jordan 2-0, Kaylie Lynch 1-0, Taylor Petrie 1-0, Cassidy Pado 0-1, Madison Hoeppner 0-1
Sidney: Kayla McEwan 1-0
Shots-Corners: Whitney Point 17-12, Sidney 6-3
Goalies: Leah Bailey (WP) 2, Emma Morgan (WP) 2, Ky Phillips (S) 9, Olivia Gavin (S) 1
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney 3, Greene 1 (Monday)
The Sidney volleyball team defeated Greene in four sets on Monday despite trailing in each set.
The Warriors received contributions from multiple players. Kenzie Gregory had a team-high five aces, while Bri Taylor and Katelynn Yangs both recorded three. Kelcie Cowan had two kills and Gabriella Gavin recorded two digs as well.
Sidney will visit Unatego on Friday.
Sidney 3, Greene 1 (Monday)
Game Scores: 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Sidney: Aaleinn Brainard 1 ace; Bailey Bush 1 ace; Kelcie Cowan 1 ace, 2 kills; Gabriella Gavin 2 aces, 2 digs; Kenzie Gregory 5 aces; Renee Gregory 1 kill; Aurienna Larson 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig; Layla Rollins 1 ace; Bri Taylor 3 aces; Katelyn Yangs 3 aces
Greene: Nev Arnold 2 aces; Nicole Marks 2 aces, 3 kills; Emily Keen 2 aces, 2 assists; Lillian Kemp 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists; Mubetcel Adiguzel 2 kills, 3 digs; Grazielle Lora 1 block; Kyrstan Cudney 2 digs
CROSS COUNTRY
Both Delhi cross country teams took the top spots at Tuesday’s meet held at Unadilla Valley. Other teams competing included Sidney, Morris, Unatego, Edmeston, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton-Harpursville, and Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren was the top boys finisher with a time of 16:19.2. He was followed close behind by teammates Alton Francisco (16:37.3) and Nelson VanMaaren (16:47.0).
On the girls side, Ethne Degan of BG/AH had the top time of 18:02.2. Delhi’s Anna Tessier (19:16) and Ellie Lees (19:24) rounded out the top three.
BOYS
1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA) 16:19, 2. Alton Francisco (DA) 16:37, 3. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 16:47, 4. Jared Coleman (DA) 16:57, 5. Connor Eberly (S) 17:58, 6. Brennan Finch (UV/GMU) 17:58, 7. Sam Bagley (S) 18:09, 8. Noah Pain (UV/GMU) 18:16, 9. Sawyer King (M) 18:56, 10. Logan Nordberg (S) 19:22
GIRLS
1. Ethne Degan (BG/AH) 18:02, 2. Anna Tessier (DA) 19:16, 3. Ellie Lees (DA) 19:24, 4. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 19:32, 5. Abi Tessier (DA) 20:13, 6. Meghan Hadley (DA) 20:59, 7. Lucia Marsiglio (DA) 20:59, 8. Patricia Higgins (U) 21:07, 9. Allie Dawson (DAH) 21:27, 10. Sienna Dorr (DA) 21:45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.