The Oneonta girls basketball team defeated Seton Catholic 50-34 on Monday behind a 20-6 third-quarter run.
Megan Cleveland led the Yellowjackets with 20 points, while Abbie Platt added a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Bellinger added 11 points for OHS.
Erin Derr was the leading scorer for Seton Catholic with a game-high 22 points.
Schenevus 51, Unadilla Valley 44
Schenevus rode a 32-13 first half lead to defeat Unadilla Valley 51-44 on Monday in non-league action.
Sam Osborne led the Dragons with a game-high 22 points, while Amber Burton added 17.
Kadence York led UV with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Unatego 50, Sidney 37 (Saturday)
The Unatego girls recovered from a first-half deficit to defeat Sidney 50-37 in a Midstate Athletic Conference tiebreaker game that punched their ticket to the MAC finals.
Bailey McCoy led the scoring for the Spartans with 19 points while Maddie Wilsey also finished in double-figures with 14 points.
Ava Cirigliano was Sidney’s top scorer with 16 points. Isabella West added eight of her own.
Unatego will face Greene on Friday at Unadilla Valley in the MAC title game at 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford 47, Candor 36 (Friday)
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Candor 47-36 on Friday in a non-league matchup.
Johnna Henderson led the Bobcats with 16 points, while Celeste Baldwin netted 14 points and Jayslin Henderson added 11 points in the win.
Oneonta 50, Seton Catholic 34
OHS …12 9 20 9 — 50
SCC … 12 12 6 9 — 34
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 5 0-0 11, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-0 2, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 6 4-6 20, Selene Wellman 0 1-2 1, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Hayden LeFever 1 1-2 3, Abbie Platt 3 6-7 13, Isabelle Giacomelli 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 13-19 50
S: Alexandra Back 3 0-0 7, Anika Smith 0 0-0 0, Erin Derr 7 5-6 22, Vivianna Ricci 0 0-0 0, Abby Rosengrant 1 0-2 2, Alida Le 0 0-0 0, Mary Redmore 0 0-0 0, Molly Burke 0 0-0 0, Emerald Cole 1 1-2 3, Marielle Searles 2 1-4 5. Totals: 14 7-14 39
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Bellinger, Cleveland 4, Platt); S: 4 (Back, Derr 3)
Schenevus 51, Unadilla Valley 44
S … 19 13 15 4 — 51
UV … 7 6 11 20 — 44
S: Autumn Burton 1 0-2 3, Amber Burton 7 2-2 17, Cady Ritton 4 1-2 9, Carleigh Reed 0 0-0 0, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 8 3-7 22, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0, Leah Brundage 0 0-0 0, Annie Gallagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-13 51
UV: Adrienne Hodge 4 0-0 10, Jaiden Schrag 5 1-3 11, Kadence York 5 1-2 11, Kara Johnson 0 0-2 0, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 0 0-2 0, Natalie Crandall 0 0-0 0, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Acre 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 2-9 44
Unatego 50, Sidney 37 (Saturday)
U … 9 9 20 12 — 50
S … 12 9 10 6 — 37
U: B. McCoy 5 6-6 19, H. Birdsall 1 0-0 3, K. Mussaw 3 0-0 7, M. Wilsey 6 1-2 14, K. Henn 1 0-0 2, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 0 5-6 5. Totals: 16 12-14 50
S: A. Cirigliano 7 1-4 16, B. Taylor 3 1-4 7, E. Simmons 2 2-4 6, I. West 4 0-0 8, M. Bales 0 0-0 0, E. Russo 0 0-0 0, Z. Sullivan 0 0-0 0, S. Constable 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-12 37
Three-point baskets: U 6 (McCoy 3, Birdsall, Mussaw, Wilsey); S 1 (Cirigliano)
Bainbridge-Guilford 47, Candor 36 (Friday)
B-G … 15 5 13 14 — 47
C … 7 5 9 15 — 36
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 1 0-0 3, Peyton Umbra 1 0-0 3, Celeste Baldwin 4 5-8 14, Jayslin Henderson 5 1-1 11, Victoria Suda 0 0-0 0, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 7 2-4 16, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-2 0, Jordyn Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-15 47
C: F. Viscuso 0 0-0 0, M. Heidl 0 0-0 0, K. Morse 2 0-0 4, H. Ray 4 0-0 8, E. Makie 6 5-7 17, M. Jennison 0 0-0 0, N. Soper 1 3-6 5, L. Ray 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-13 36
Three-point baskets: B-G 3 (Kazmirski, Umbra, Baldwin); C 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys won a back-and-forth contest over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51-48 on Monday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
CJ Hurley was the Patriots’ top scorer with 15 points while Max Horvath followed close behind with 13 points. Kris Cade added nine points of his own.
For G-MU, Devon Hartwell scored a game-high 22 points while Noah Pain and Brian Wilson netted 11 and 10 points, respectively.
CV-S finishes the season with a record of 2-16.
Maine-Endwell 75, Delhi 44 (Friday)
Delhi was handed its first loss of the season in a 75-44 defeat to Maine-Endwell on Friday.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points, while Angelo Krzyston added 12 points in the loss.
Cullen Green was the leading scorer for Maine-Endwell with 21 points.
Delhi will host Unatego/Franklin on Tuesday in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs.
Sharon Springs 35, Worcester 26 (Friday)
Sharon Springs held Worcester to eight points in the second half en route to a 35-26 win on Friday.
Mike Cashman led the Spartans with a game-high 15 points, while Brady Law added 11 points in the win.
Tyler Head was the leading scorer for the Wolverines with 12 points.
Mount Markham 83, Cooperstown 57 (Friday)
Cooperstown got out to a 23-12 lead against Mount Markham but was unable to hold the lead in an 83-57 loss on Friday.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with his career-high 32 points in the loss.
Jake Senko was the leading scorer for Mount Markham with 28 points.
Cooperstown will face Clinton on Tuesday in its regular season finale.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48
CV-S … 9 15 11 16 — 51
G-MU … 11 12 15 10 — 48
CV-S: Cade 4 1-x 9, LeFevre 2 0-x 6, Stocking 1 1-x 3, Campagna 1 0-x 3, Horvath 6 1-x 13, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 0 0-x 0, Hurley 7 1-x 15, Benson 0 0-x 0, Rockwell 1 0-x 2. Totals: 22 4-x 51
G-MU: Finch 0 0-x 0, Pain 4 2-x 11, Retz 0 0-x 0, Hartwell 7 5-x 22, Stachura 0 0-x 0, Barnes 0 0-x 0, Demmon 2 1-x 5, Wilson 5 0-x 10. Totals: 18 8-x 48
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (LeFevre 2, Campagna); G-MU 4 (Hartwell 3, Pain)
Maine-Endwell 75, Delhi 44 (Friday)
M-E … 23 31 15 6 — 75
DA … 9 7 20 8 — 44
M-E: Preston Ocker 8 1-2 12, Austyn Nyschot 0 0-0 0, Kessiah White 0 0-0 0, Cullen Green 8 2-2 21, Justin Coleman 0 0-0 0, Luka Ioainnisci 2 0-2 4, Aiden Fenkl 3 0-0 9, Carson Zatley 0 0-0 0, Noah Gray 0 0-0 0, Gabriel Thompson 1 0-0 2, Dontae Creveling 1 1-1 3, Jobe Congdon 1 1-1 3, Adam DeSantis 2 3-4 7, Joseph Janik 2 1-1 5, Shane Gorton 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-13 75.
DA: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-1 2, Chuck Haight 0 0-1 0 Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 1 0-0 2, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 3 8-10 14, Sam Davis 0 1-2 1, Angelo Krzyston 5 2-2 12, Andrew Liddle 0 0-0 0, Rocco Schnabel 2 2-4 6, Luke Sanford 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-22 44
Three-point baskets: M-E 10 (Ocker 4, Green 3, Fenkl 3); DA 0
Sharon Springs 35, Worcester 26 (Friday)
SS … 9 6 12 8 — 35
W … 10 8 3 5 — 26
SS: Ethan Mickel 1 2-2 4, Luke Enyart 2 1-2 5, Mike Cashman 6 0-0 15, Brendon Perrotti 0 0-0 0, Brady Law 5 1-2 11, Brady Ostrander 0 0-0 0, Seth Mahoney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-6 35
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 0 0-0 0, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 2 3-4 7, Remy Shafer 0 0-0 0, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Mason Sivacek 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 0 1-2 1, Tyler Head 6 0-2 12, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 2 2-4 6. Totals: 10 6-12 26
Three-point baskets: SS (Cashman 3); W 0
Mount Markham 83, Cooperstown 57 (Friday)
MM … 12 31 18 22 — 83
C … 23 10 14 10 — 57
MM: Matthew Lunny 1 0-0 2, Ryan Denton 1 0-2 2, Kevin Gates 2 0-0 6, William Lunny 7 2-4 18, Bryce Lynch 5 2-4 12, Jake Senko 11 5-5 28, Giovanni Barletta 3 6-9 12, Benjamin Lohmann 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 15-23 83
C: Colby Diamond 0 0-0 0, Miles Nelen 3 0-0 7, Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-0 6, Cooper Coleman 1 0-0 3, Cooper Bradley 0 0-0 0, Conrad Elway 2 3-5 7, Brody Murdock 0 2-2 2, Charlie Lambert 13 2-4 32, Cooper Hodgdon 0 0-0 0, Max Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-11 57
Three-point baskets: MM 6 (Gates 2, W. Lunny 2, Senko, Lohmann); C 8 (Nelen, Kukenberger 2, Coleman, Lambert 4)
