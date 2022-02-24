Oneonta girls win sectional playoff opener 57-40

The Oneonta girls basketball team opened sectional play on Thursday with a convincing 57-40 victory over Susquehanna Valley in the Class B Quarterfinals in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
The Yellowjackets raced out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and eventually led 32-11 at the half.
Ang McGraw led the way for OHS with an outstanding all-around game, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Megan Cleveland added 12 points and seven rebounds, Emma Peeters had 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Jordan Bellinger finished with four points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Liz Kick was the Sabers’ leading scorer with 10 points.
Oneonta will be back in action on Tuesday at home against either Chenango Forks or Chenango Valley in the Class B Semifinals at 6 p.m.
South Kortright 39,
Hunter-Tannersville 17
The South Kortright girls put on a defensive clinic in Thursday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal game, defeating Hunter-Tannersville at home 39-17.
Emily Andersen was the Rams’ leading scorer with 15 points with Lacey Eckert following close behind with 14 points. South Kortright held the Wildcats to single-digit points in each quarter.
Gwendolyn Glennon led Hunter-Tannersville with nine points.
South Kortright advances to the semifinal round where it will face Franklin on Tuesday at SUNY Delhi.
Oneonta 57, Susquehanna Valley 40
OHS … 16 16 12 13 — 57
SV … 5 6 10 19 — 40
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 2 0-0 4, Ang McGraw 8 4-8 21, Natalie VanZandt 2 1-1 6, Megan Cleveland 5 0-0 12, Emma Peeters 3 1-2 10, Julia Joyner 0 0-0 0, Hayden LaFever 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 2 0-0 4, Isabella Giacomelli 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-11 57
SV: Marissa Adams 0 2-2 2, Carmela Belnome 1 0-0 2, Morgan Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Kaelyn Roloson 1 0-0 3, Heidi Brusso 1 4-4 6, Liz Kick 5 0-3 10, Julia Clarke 1 0-0 2, Aida MacNamee 0 0-2 0, Julia Ricci 3 0-0 6, Laci Lasicki 2 2-2 8, Ella Kariam 0 0-0 0, Angelia Mead 0 0-0 0, Amanat Dhillon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 9-15 40
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (McGraw, VanZandt, Cleveland 2, Peeters 3)
South Kortright 39, Hunter-Tannersville 17
SK … 7 14 15 3 — 39
H-T … 8 2 1 6 — 17
SK: Caila Thomas 2 0-0 4, Emily Andersen 6 0-0 15, Madison Coberly 0 0-0 0, Katherine Reinshagen 3 0-0 6, Akasha Finkle 0 0-0 0, Hannah Collins 0 0-0 0, Lacey Eckert 5 4-8 14, Adelynn Eckert 0 0-0 0, Payton Pietrantoni 0 0-0 0, Marion Stiber 0 0-0 0, Madison Albano 0 0-0 0, Myra Mata 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39
H-T: Lizet Molina-Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Marissa Legg 2 0-0 4, Brooke Tuomey 0 0-0 0, Gwendolyn Glennon 3 3-4 9, Hedda Flynn 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Radcliffe 1 0-0 2, Emma Constable 0 0-0 0, Saleema Poladian 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-4 17
Three-point baskets: SK 3 (Andersen 3); H-T 0
