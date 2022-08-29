The Oneonta golf team notched its first win of the season on Monday, defeating Sidney 242-262 at Oneonta Country Club in a non-league match.
Aidan Gelbsman led the Yellowjackets with a one-over round of 37 that featured one birdie and six pars. Rounding out the scoring for OHS were Ben Casola (48), Aiden Feudi (49), Matt Rigas (53), and Nate Johnson (55).
For Sidney, both Caidyn Lambrecht (47) and Colton Rose (49) broke 50 in their rounds.
The Yellowjackets will be back at Oneonta Country Club on Wednesday when they host Chenango Valley.
Charlotte Valley 214, Roxbury 279
The Charlotte Valley golf team opened its 2022 season with a 214-279 victory over Roxbury on Monday at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
Cooper Wright’s round of 41 led all players on the day. Tucker Whipple (54), Jamison Quigley (55), and Natalie Amadon (64) rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.
George Proctor led Roxbury with a 65.
Charlotte Valley will be back at Ouleout Creek on Wednesday when it hosts Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
South Kortright/Andes 208,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 220
South Kortright/Andes notched a 208-220 road victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Monday at Windham Country Club.
Connor Quarino led all players with a round of 44. He was joined on the scoreboard by teammates Parker Popp (54), Boston Quarino (54), and Lance McClure (56).
James Garrison led Windham (1-3) with a 49 while Shane Begley and JP Klein each shot 54.
Hunter-Tannersville 185,
Jefferson/Stamford 218
Hunter-Tannervsille’s golf team improved to 3-0 on the young season Monday with a 185-218 victory over Jefferson/Stamford at Christmans Windham House.
Three H-T players broke 40 on the day, with Gideon Glennon’s 36 leading the way. The two-over-par round included birdies on the sixth and eighth holes. Grady Glennon, meanwhile, shot a 38 while Kate Smith posted a 39. Lyden Smith rounded out the scoring with a 45.
Jacob Staroba was the low shooter for Jefferson/Stamford with a 49.
Hunter-Tannersville will host Margaretville at Colonial Golf Club on Wednesday.
Gilboa 200, Margaretville 224
Gilboa edged Margaretville 200-224 on Monday in a Delaware League golf match at Stamford Golf Club.
Shane O’Hara led Gilboa with a 45 while teammate David Cammer followed close behind with a 47. Elsewhere, Matthew Keyser and Garrison Ross shot matching rounds of 53.
Margaretville’s Thomas Chairvolotti had the low round of the day with a 38 that included a birdie on the seventh hole.
Oneonta 242, Sidney 262
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman 37, Ben Casola 48, Aiden Feudi 49, Matt Rigas 53, Nate Johnson 55
Sidney: Caidyn Lambrecht 47, Colton Rose 49, Ben Miller 52, Kyle Smith 57, Reece Yeomans 57
Charlotte Valley 214, Roxbury 279
At Ouleout Creek Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
CV: Cooper Wright 41, Tucker Whipple 54, Jamison Quigley 55, Natalie Amadon 64
Rox: George Proctor 65, Dennis Slauson 67, Blake Albano 71, Liam Bullock 76
South Kortright/Andes 208, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 220
At Windham Country Club
Par 35, Front 9
SK/A: Connor Quarino 44, Parker Popp 54, Boston Quarino 54, Lance McClure 56
WAJ: James Garrison 49, Shane Begley 54, JP Klein 54, Jayden Palumbo 63
Hunter-Tannersville 185, Jefferson/Stamford 218
At Christmans Windham House
Par 34, Front 9
H-T: Gideon Glennon 36, Grady Glennon 38, Kate Smith 39, Lyden Smith 45
J/S: Jacob Staroba 49, Brandon Harris 52, Jon Michael Leas 53, Jordan Anderson 63
Gilboa 200, Margaretville 224
At Stamford Golf Club
Par 34, Front 9
Gilboa: Shane O’Hara 45, David Cammer 47, Matthew Keyser 53, Garrison Ross 53
Margaretville: Thomas Chairvolotti 38, Connor Wayman 59, Conner Hill 62, C.J. Fairbairn 65
