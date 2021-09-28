The Oneonta golf team cruised to a 235-294 victory over Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday at Oneonta Country Club.
Aidan Gelbsman had the low round of the day for the Yellowjackets with a score of 44. Oneonta’s other medalists included Seamus Catella (45), Aiden Feudi (47), Max Gelbsman (48), and Ethan Dugan (51).
Leading the way for Susquehanna Valley was Nick Stilloe with a 48. Trent Rose added a round of 52.
Oneonta will host Chenango Valley on Tuesday at Oneonta Country Club.
Deposit-Hancock 247, UV/GMU/
Morris 208 (Monday)
Deposit-Hancock defeated UV/GMU/Morris in Monday’s golf match as UV/GMU only had four players available.
The Eagles’ Nathaniel Westbrook shot a 43 to lead all golfers while teammates Brennan Karcher (45) and Chris Gross (49) also had solid rounds.
Scott Murphy’s 46 led UV/GMU/Morris, while Owen Hill (50) and Devon Hartwell (51) rounded out the team’s top three.
Deposit-Hancock improves to 6-4 while UV/GMU/Morris falls to 6-3.
Oneonta 235, Susquehanna Valley 294
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Oneonta: Aidan Gelbsman 44, Seamus Catella 45, Aiden Feudi 47, Max Gelbsman 48, Ethan Dugan 51
Susquehanna Valley: Nick Stilloe 48, Trent Rose 52, Will Kumpon 63, Anthony Palmeiri 63, Mitch Latini 68
Deposit-Hancock 247, UV/GMU/Morris 208 (Monday)
At French Woods Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Back 9
Deposit-Hancock: Nathaniel Westbrook 43, Brennan Karcher 45, Chris Gross 49, Logan Westbrook 53, Donovan Layman 57
UV/GMU/Morris: Scott Murphy 46, Owen Hill 50, Devon Hartwell 51, Tiger Stancil 61
SWIMMING
Oneonta 87, Owego 43
The Oneonta girls swim team improved its record to 4-0 with an 87-43 victory over Owego on Tuesday.
Anna Bischoff had two first-place finishes for the Yellowjackets, winning the 50 freestyle (27.49) and 500 freestyle (6:00.12).
Six other Oneonta swimmers notched individual firsts: Peyton Gregory (200 free), Hailey Zakala (200 IM), Victoria Heilveil (100 butterfly), Veronica Coe (100 free), Briegha Truesdell (100 backstroke), and Jaelyn Privitera (100 breaststroke).
Oneonta also won the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays.
OHS will visit Binghamton on Friday.
West Canada Valley 89,
Cooperstown 74 (Monday)
Cooperstown was defeated by West Canada Valley 89-74 in a swim meet on Monday.
Emily Kane recorded the lone first-place finish for the Hawkeyes with a win in the 200 individual medley (2:40.96). Kane also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:24.28).
Cooperstown received second-place finishes from Ariadne Hodgson (200 free, 100 free), Arya Patel (100 backstroke), and Tara Phillips (100 breaststroke).
Cooperstown will visit Holland Patent on Thursday.
Oneonta 87, Owego 43
200 medley relay: 1. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, Anna Bischoff, 2:12.82
200 freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 2:20.46
200 IM: 1. Hailey Zakala, 2:49.27
50 freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff, 27.49
Diving: 2. Briegha Truesdell, 122.40
100 butterfly: 1. Victoria Heilveil, 1:17.90
100 freestyle: 1. Veronica Coe, 1:08.36
500 freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff, 6:00.12
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hailey Zakala, Shayla Truesdell, Veronica Coe, Peyton Gregory, 2:02.65
100 backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:13.23
100 breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:28.21
400 freestyle relay: 1. Anna Bischoff, Makenzie Pierce, Victoria Heilveil, Kaylen Turley, 4:40.03
West Canada Valley 89, Cooperstown 74 (Monday)
200 medley relay: 2. Bischof, Hodgson, Kane, Austin, 2:23.84
200 freestyle: 2. Ariadne Hodgson, 2:30.57
200 IM: 1. Emily Kane, 2:40.96
50 freestyle: 2. Jaina Bischof, 30.54
100 butterfly: 2. Emily Kane, 1:24.28
100 freestyle: 2. Ariadne Hodgson, 1:08.11
500 freestyle: 3. Rylie Austin, 7:39.14
200 freestyle relay: 2. Bischof, Lytel, Hodgson, Kane, 2:04.38
100 backstroke: 2. Arya Patel, 1:27.03
100 breaststroke: 2. Tara Phillips, 1:31.47
400 freestyle relay: 2. Austin, Eggleston, Phillips, Riesenfeld, 5:31.18
GIRLS SOCCER
Margaretville 5, Gilboa 0
The Blue Devils blanked the Wildcats in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Marisol Flores and Anna Gavette both scored twice for Margaretville, with Flores adding an assist in the win. Olivia Suyama also scored for the victors.
Gilboa goalie Ari Sims made nine stops while Margaretville’s Kayla Clark didn’t face any shots.
Margaretville (6-2 overall, 4-1 league) visits Downsville on Thursday.
Roxbury 9, Windham 0
The Rockets rolled to a 9-0 win over Windham on Tuesday thanks to a huge day from Mya Johnston.
Johnston led the Roxbury attack with four goals, while Courtney DeMaio, Liz Grieco, Erin MacPherson, Mikayla Wright, and Brooke DeMaio all found the back of the net as well.
Roxbury keeper Bryanna Meehan needed to make just one save in the shutout. Windham goalie Cassandra Coe finished with 16 saves.
Roxbury (8-1) will play Germantown on Saturday at the Hunter Tournament.
Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 0 (Monday)
The Oneonta girls scored four goals in both halves en route to an 8-0 victory over Seton Catholic on Monday.
Veronica Madej led the Yellowjackets offense with three goals and an assist, while Grace Slesinsky added a goal and two assists. Oneonta’s other goals came from Julie Joyner, Josie Scanlon, Emma Peters, and Maggie Nealis. Joyner, Peters, Savannah Mondore, and Maddy Hansen all contributed assists.
In goal, Liz Brantley needed to make just one save to record the shutout. OHS outshot Seton 25-2 in the victory.
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday.
Margaretville 5, Gilboa 0
Margaretville: Marisol Flores 2-1, Anna Gavette 2-0, Olivia Suyama 1-0
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 14-10, G 0-1
Goalies: Kayla Clark (M) 0, Ari Sims (G) 9
Roxbury 9, Windham 0
Roxbury: Courtney DeMaio 1-1, Mya Johnston 4-0, Liz Grieco 1-0, Erin McPherson 1-0, Mikayla Wright 1-0, Brooke DeMaio 1-0
Windham: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 27-10, W 2-0
Goalies: Bryanna Meehan (R) 1, Cassandra Coe (W) 16
Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 0 (Monday)
Oneonta: Grace Slesinsky 1-2, Julie Joyner 1-1, Veronica Madej 3-1, Josie Scanlon 1-0, Savannah Mondore 0-1, Emma Peters 1-1, Maggie Nealis 1-0, Maddy Hansen 0-1
Seton Catholic: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 25-3, SC 2-0
Goalies: Liz Brantley (OHS) 1
BOYS SOCCER
Margaretville 7, Gilboa 2
Margaretville defeated Gilboa in boys soccer Tuesday, with Michael Gavette leading the scoring for the Blue Devils with three goals and one assist.
Elsewhere, Leonard Cordero scored two goals, Damien Brewer and Carlos Martinez each scored a goal and had an assist, Darwin Espino provided two assists and Ryan McVitty had one assist.
For the Wildcats, Colton Harrison and Gage Gockel each scored a goal, with Anthony Marsh and Ethan Halat each providing an assist. Goalkeeper Joe Wille blocked 11 shots for Gilboa and Cody Wayman saved six shots for Margaretville.
Margaretville 7, Gilboa 2
M: Michael Gavette 3-1, Leonard Cordero 2-0, Damien Brewer 1-1, Carlos Martinez 1-1, Darwin Espino 0-2, Ryan McVitty 0-1
G: Colton Harrison 1-0, Gage Gockel 1-0, Anthony Marsh 0-1, Ethan Halat 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 17-0, G 8-0
Goalies: Joe Wille (G) 11, Cody Wayman (M) 6
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi 3, Walton 1
Delhi prevailed over Walton in four sets in Tuesday’s volleyball match. The set scores were 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-11.
Izzy Tucker led Delhi with five aces, and Abigail Kievit recorded six kills. Other contributors included Joelle Smith with 10 digs and Annaliese Taylor with six assists.
Leading Walton was Ella Rhinehart with five aces, Molly McClenon with five aces, and Keilie Dones with 11 kills.
Delhi will host Unadilla Valley on Thursday.
Oneonta 3, Mekeel Christian Academy 1 (Monday)
After losing the first set, the Oneonta volleyball team rallied to defeat Mekeel Christian Academy 3-1 on Monday by scores of 26-28, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16.
Maddie Denning and Abbie Platt provided 18 and 17 assists, respectively, with Platt adding three blocks. Emily Lobb finished with 11 digs and nine kills, Haley Utter had nine kills and three blocks, Ava Nunez had a team-high 12 digs, and Emma Burr notched six aces.
Delhi 3, Walton 1
Game Scores: 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-11
Delhi: Izzy Tucker 5 aces, Abigail Kievit 6 kills, Joelle Smith 10 digs, Annaliese Taylor 6 assists, Julia Baxter 5 blocks, Vidya Samudrala 4 blocks
Walton: Ella Rhinehart 5 aces, 13 assists, Molly McClenon 5 aces, 1 block, Keilie Dones 11 kills, Aubrie Butler 6 digs
Oneonta 3, Mekeel Christian Academy 1 (Monday)
Game Scores: 26-28, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
Oneonta: Emma Burr 6 aces; Emily Lobb 9 kills, 11 digs; Abbie Platt 3 blocks, 17 assists; Haley Utter 9 kills, 3 blocks; Ava Nunez 12 digs; Maddie Denning 18 assists
FOOTBALL
Tioga 44, Walton 8 (Monday)
Walton was able to take an early lead against Tioga on Monday, but the Tigers would score 44 unanswered points to defeat the Warriors 44-8.
Anthony McClenon led Walton with 63 yards on 14 carries, while Deacon Phoenix had 55 yards and Kamrin Stanton finished with 37 yards and a touchdown.
Stanton got the Warriors on the board in the first quarter with a 10-yard scoring run. McClenon then made it 8-0 on a successful two-point conversion.
But it was all Tioga from that point on, as Tigers running back Emmett Wood took over the game with three touchdown runs in the second quarter. Wood’s TD runs of 1, 14, and 85 yards gave Tioga a 24-8 halftime lead.
Tioga would use the passing game to increase the lead in the third quarter when Caden Bellis found Evan Sickler for a 24-yard TD to make it 31-8.
Wood and Bellis would both score on the ground in the fourth quarter, Wood from 19 yards out and Bellis on a 73-yard scamper.
Wood (176 yards, 4 TDs) and Bellis (163 yards, 1 TD) would both finish with over 160 yards on the ground for Tioga.
Walton will host Harpursville/Afton on Saturday.
Tioga 44, Walton 8 (Monday)
T … 0 24 7 13 — 44
W … 8 0 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 10 run (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)
Second Quarter
T — Emmett Wood 1 run (Emmett Wood 2-pt conversion)
T — Emmett Wood 14 run (Emmett Wood 2-pt conversion)
T — Emmett Wood 85 run (Drew Macumber 2-pt conversion)
Third Quarter
T — Evan Sickler 24 pass from Caden Bellis (kick is good)
Fourth Quarter
T — Emmett Wood 19 run (kick is good)
T — Caden Bellis 73 run (kick failed)
Walton Rushing: A. McClenon 14-63, D. Phoenix 9-55, K. Stanton 8-37-1, E. Miller 7-28, R. Dutcher 3-3, X. Davies 2-2
Walton Passing: R. Dutcher 0-1 0 0-0
Walton Receiving: none
Tioga Rushing: E. Wood 10-176-4, C. Bellis 4-163-1, D. Macumber 1-3
Tioga Passing: C. Bellis 2-7 96 1-0
Tioga Receiving: E. Sickler 1-24-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.