Oneonta defeated Delhi 236-290 in their golf match on Tuesday at Oneonta Country Club.
Aidan Gelbsman had the low round with a score of 42. The other medalists for Oneonta were Ben Casola (45), Max Gelbsman (48), Carter Mackey (49) and Aiden Feudi (49).
Libby Lamport had the low round for Delhi with a score of (50)
The Yellowjackets will be facing Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta Country Club on Tuesday.
Oneonta 236, Delhi 290
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Oneonta: Aidan Gelbsman 42, Ben Casola 45, Max Gelbsman 48, Carter Mackey 49, Aiden Feudi 49
Delhi: Libby Lamport 50, Cameron Winner 57, Asa Moxley 60, Ryan Doenges 61, Gavin Little 62
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi 3, Sidney 0
Delhi defeated Sidney in girls volleyball Tuesday as the Bulldogs won all three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-16.
Standout performances from Delhi included Samatha White with 10 aces and Joelle Smith with 10 aces and five digs. Izzy Tucker added five digs.
For Sidney, Gabby Gavin had one ace and two digs, and Kenzie Gregory recorded one ace and one kill.
Delhi will travel to play Bainbridge-Guilford Thursday.
Unadilla Valley 3, Unatego 0
The Storm swept the Spartans in three sets in Tuesday’s match. The set scores read 25-8, 25-6, 25-18.
Gabby Cummings recorded 11 aces for the Storm, while Kate Conway made an impact in all facets with five aces, five assists, two kills, and one dig. Hudson Lyon finished with a team-high six assists.
Unadilla Valley will host Walton on Thursday, while Unatego will visit Oxford on Thursday.
Greene 3, Unatego 2 (Monday)
The Spartans nearly came back from two sets down but ultimately fell to Greene in five sets on Monday. The set scores were 25-22, 25-9, 19-25, 21-25, 25-18.
Ava Hilton had a solid all-around match for Unatego with five aces, two assists, and one kill. Abby Bomba, meanwhile, led the team with six aces, while Katie Campbell recorded four and Serenity Hoag had one. Danielle Dungey provided two kills.
Lillian Kemp (12 aces) and Camric Williams (six aces, two kills) were the top performers for Greene.
Delhi 3, Sidney 0
Game Scores: 25-7, 25-11, 25-16
Delhi: Samantha White 10 aces, Joelle Smith 10 aces 5 digs, Vidya Samudrala 2 assists, Annaliese Taylor 2 assists, Izzy Tucker 5 digs
Sidney: Gabby Gavin 1 ace 2 digs, Kenzie Gregory 1 ace 1 kill, Bri Taylor 1 kill 3 digs, Aceleinn Brainard 1 ace 1 dig, Aurienna Larson 1 kill 2 digs
Unadilla Valley 3, Unatego 0
Game Scores: 25-8, 25-6, 25-18
Unadilla Valley: Gabby Cummings 11 aces; Kate Conway 5 aces, 5 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig; Eric Mambalo 2 kills; Melanie VanValen 2 kills; Hudson Lyon 6 assists
Unatego: Abby Bomba 1 dig; Gabi Villegas 1 ace; Serenity Hoag 1 ace
Greene 3, Unatego 2 (Monday)
Game scores: 25-22, 25-9, 19-25, 21-25, 25-18
Greene: Lillian Kemp 12 aces, 1 assist; Camric Williams 6 aces, 2 kills; Nicole Marks 2 kills; Dayani Lora 1 assist; Kyrstan Cudney 2 digs; Mubetcel Adiguzel 2 digs
Unatego: Ava Hilton 5 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill; Gabi Villegas 1 assist; Danielle Dungey 2 kills; Abby Bomba 6 aces; Katie Campbell 4 aces; Serenity Hoag 3 aces; Carly Hoag 1 ace
SWIMMING
Cooperstown 97, Proctor 63
The Cooperstown girls swim team defeated Proctor 97-63 on Tuesday.
Emily Kane and Rylie Austin were double winners for the Hawkeyes. Kane took first in the 200 freestyle (2:21.61) and 100 butterfly (1:22.63), while Austin won the 50 free (30.75) and 500 free (7:27.33).
Cooperstown’s other first-place finishers were Ariadne Hodgson (200 individual medley), Quinn Lytel (100 free), and Jaina Bischof (100 backstroke). Cooperstown was also victorious in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Cooperstown will be at home against Whitesboro on Friday.
Cooperstown 97, Proctor 63
Top Cooperstown performers
200 medley relay: 1. Eggleston, kane, Bischof, Lytel, 2:31.83
200 free: 1. Emily Kane, 2:21.61
200 IM: 1. Ariadne Hodgson, 2:47.94
50 free: 1. Rylie Austin, 30.75
100 butterfly: 1. Emily Kane, 1:22.63
100 free: 1. Quinn Lytel, 1:13.72
500 free: 1. Rylie Austin, 7:27.33
200 free relay: 1. Phaugat, Patel, Bischof, Kane, 2:20.21
100 backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:21.07
