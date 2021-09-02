The Oneonta golf team defeated Susquehanna Valley 247-280 at the Conklin Players Club on Thursday.
Leading the way for the Yellowjackets was Aidan Gelbsman, who shot the low round of the day with a 40 that included a birdie on the 18th hole. Also contributing for Oneonta were Seamus Catella (49), Max Gelbsman (52), Ben Casola (52), and Ethan Dugan (54).
Nick Stilloe led Susquehanna Valley with a 49. The team’s other scorers were Trent Rose (53), Anthony Palmieri (56), Will Kumpon (58), and Mitch Latini (64).
Oneonta will be off until next Friday when it hosts Windsor at Oneonta Country Club.
Sidney 258, Oxford 277
Sidney improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 258-277 victory over Oxford on Thursday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Garrett Beckwith led the Warriors with a score of 43, while teammate Ben Miller also broke 50 with a 46. Sidney’s other scorers were Kyle Smith (52), Colton Rose (57), and Anthony Conroy (60).
Oxford’s low shooter was Christian Paden with a 51. Also scoring for the team were Bennett Paden (51), Liam O’Brien (55), Kyle Benjamin (58), and Ethan Fleury (59).
Sidney will visit Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Tuesday.
Deposit-Hancock 264, Delhi 343
The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs on Thursday at the College Golf Course at Delhi.
Nathaniel Westbrook had the low round of the day for Deposit-Hancock with a 44, while teammates Nick Locke (47) and Brennan Karcher (49) both broke 50 as well. Also scoring for the Eagles were Cris Gross (54) and Logan Westbrook (70).
Delhi’s top scorers were Gavin Little (56), Libby Lamport (58), and Ryan Doenges (67).
