Oneonta 40, Mechanicville 18
(Saturday)
The Oneonta football team used a big third quarter to roll past Mechanicville 40-18 on Saturday and improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Kaden Halstead had a productive game both on the ground and through the air. The OHS signal-caller finished with 62 yards rushing and three touchdowns while also going 12-for-15 for 146 passing yards. Carter Neer ran for 57 yards on nine carries and a touchdown while Logan Monroe caught six passes for 71 yards.
Oneonta held a slim 13-12 lead at the half after Neer and Halstead scored on runs of nine and one yard, respectively. The Yellowjackets broke things open in the third quarter with three more touchdown runs. First, Jack Caruso scored on a one-yard plunge to make it 20-12. Halstead then scored his second TD from 18 yards out.
After Mechanicville’s Isaiah Culbreath scored his second touchdown of the game on a 66-yard scamper, Halstead found the end zone again, this time from nine yards out to make it 34-18 Oneonta.
Oneonta will be at Watkins Glen on Friday.
Delhi 35, Walton 20 (Saturday)
A big third quarter allowed Delhi to defeat its rivals from Walton 35-20 on Saturday.
Delhi used a balanced offensive attack that featured big passing plays from Logan Nealis and a strong running game featuring Ryan Wilson and Sam Davis.
Nealis went 8-for-14 for 204 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson and Davis both carried the ball 10 times, with Wilson racking up 76 yards, Davis gaining 56, and both players scoring a touchdown.
Ransom Dutcher led Walton with 70 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, while Anthony McClenon had 57 yards and a score.
Dutcher opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 34-yard run to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead. But the Bulldogs would break things open with a 20-point second quarter.
Nealis started things off with a 1-yard scoring plunge that gave Delhi a 7-6 lead. He would then find Bracchy for a 15-yard strike. A four-yard TD run by Ryan Wilson gave Delhi a 20-6 halftime advantage.
After a scoreless third quarter, Walton’s Anthony McCleon cut the deficit to 20-12 with a nine-yard rushing TD. But Delhi’s Davis answered with a 36-yard scoring run to up the lead to 27-12.
Walton made it interesting when Dutcher hit Parker McDonald for a 65-yard touchdown through the air to cut the lead to 27-20. But Delhi put things away with a big play of its own when Nealis hit Kenny Rasmussen for an 83-yard scoring strike. A two-point conversion pass from Nealis to Luke Schnabel brough the final score to 35-20.
At halftime, Delhi honored the 20th anniversary of its 2001 state championship team.
Delhi (2-0) will visit Sidney on Friday, while Walton hosts Tioga on Saturday.
Cooperstown 22, Weedsport 20 (Friday)
The Hawkeyes edged Weedsport for a 22-20 victory on Friday.
Liam Ford finished 9 of 16 for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception leading the Cooperstown offense. He found Henry Loeffler through the air for a touchdown, while Bryson Whitaker and Brady Hascup both scored TDs on the ground.
Kalen Dempsey was Ford’s favorite target through the air, finishing with 75 yards on six catches.
Cooperstown received big contributions on defense from the likes of Michael Virtell (three tackles, two fumble recoveries), Bryson Whitaker (eight tackles, one interception), and Dylon Wayman (two tackles, one forced fumble).
Cooperstown will host Thousand Islands on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Newark Valley 62,
Bainbridge-Guilford 3 (Friday)
Bainbridge-Guilford was unable to slow down the ground game of Newark Valley as the Cardinals defeated the Bobcats 62-3 on Friday.
The Newark Valley offense racked 459 yards rushing on the day with all nine of its touchdowns coming on the ground. Luke Rinkavage led the way with 115 yards and two scores, while Max Flesher (94 yards, 2 TDs), Joe Sherwood (45 yards, 3 TDs), and Landon Spoonhower (62 yards, 2 TDs) all had multi-touchdown games as well.
The Bainbridge-Guilford offense was only able to muster 113 total yards in the loss. Ethan Beames was the team’s leading rusher with 46 yards on 17 carries.
The Bobcats will visit Afton/Harpursville on Saturday.
O … 7 6 21 6 — 40
M … 6 6 6 0 — 18
First Quarter
M — Isaiah Culbreath 35 run (kick failed)
O — Carter Neer 9 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
O — Kaden Halstead 1 run (2-pt conversion failed)
M — Zach Pingelski 27 pass (kick failed)
Third Quarter
O — Jack Caruso 1 run (kick good)
O — Kaden Halstead 18 run (kick good)
M — Isaiah Culbreath 66 run (kick failed)
O — Kaden Halstead 9 run (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
O — 57 punt return (kick failed)
Oneonta Rushing: K. Halstead 9-62-3, C. Neer 9-57-1, M. Goodhue 5-32, A. Nelson 2-25, J. Caruso 2-4-1, A. Hendrick 1-4, L. Monroe 1-1
Oneonta Passing: K. Halstead 12-15 146 0-0, A. Nelson 0-1 0 0-0
Oneonta Receiving: L. Monroe 6-71, J. Caruso 2-32, L. Bonnici 2-25, M. Goodhue 1-11, A. Wellman 1-7
W … 6 0 0 14 — 20
DA … 0 20 0 15 — 35
First Quarter
W — Ransom Dutcher 34 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
DA — Logan Nealis 1 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Tanner Bracchy 15 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Ryan Wilson 4 run (failed kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
W — Anthony McClenon 9 run (kick failed)
DA — Sam Davis 36 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
W — Parker McDonald 65 pass Ransom Dutcher (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)
DA — Kenny Rasmussen 83 pass from Nealis (Logan Nealis pass to Luke Schnabel 2-pt)
Walton Rushing: Dutcher 9-70-1, McClenon 19-57-1, Phoenix 4-32, Stanton 3-28, Davies 5-6
Walton Passing: Dutcher 1-8 65 1-1, Stanton 1-3 33 0-1
Walton Receiving: McDonald 1-65-1, Hunter 1-33
Delhi Rushing: R. Wilson 10-76-1, S. Davis 10-56-1, O. Haight 10-27, L. Schnabel 4-23, L. Nealis 2-2-1
Delhi Passing: L. Nealis 8-14 204 2-0
Delhi Receiving: T. Bracchy 4-94-1, K. Rasmussen 1-83-1, A. Krzyston 1-12, L. Schnabel 2-15
Cooperstown 22, Weedsport 20 (Friday)
C … 2 0 8 12 — 22
W … 6 0 8 6 — 20
Cooperstown Rushing: H. Loeffler 46-0, B. Whitaker 16-1, B. Hascup 10-1
Cooperstown Passing: Liam Ford 9-16 117 1-1
Cooperstown Receiving: Kalen Dempsey 6-75, H. Loeffler 2-35-1
Newark Valley 62, Bainbridge-Guilford 3 (Friday)
NV … 22 20 20 0 — 62
BG … 0 0 0 3 — 3
First Quarter
NV — Max Fleshler 28 run (Max Fleshler kick), 7:12
NV — Landon Spoonhower 2 run (Luke Rinkavage 2-pt conversion), 1:25
NV — Landon Spoonhower 13 run (Max Fleshler kick), 0:08
Second Quarter
NV — Joe Sherwood 7 run (Max Fleshler kick), 9:15
NV — Joe Sherwood 26 run (kick failed), 6:26
NV — Luke Rinkavage 23 run (Max Flesher kick), 2:57
Third Quarter
NV — Max Fleshler 15 run (Max Fleshler kick), 8:24
NV — Joe Sherwood 5 run (kick failed), 4:45
NV — Luke Rinkavage 72 run (Max Fleshler kick), 1:26
Fourth Quarter
BG — Nolan Hawkins 23 field goal, 8:41
Newark Valley Rushing: K. Padeo 2-10, M. Fleshler 8-94-2, J. Mincher 1-4, J. Sherwood 4-45-3, G. Mann 1-3, E. Hunt 5-49, L. Rinkavage 5-115-2, Mike Wandell 5-77, L. Spoonhower 8-62-2
Newark Valley Passing: M. Wandell 1-3 17 0-0, J. Sherwood 0-1 0 0-0
Newark Valley Receiving: J. Sherwood 1-17
Bainbridge-Guilford Rushing: E. Beames 17-46, R. Parry 1-5, N. Janinda 2-6, C. Brimmer 2-3, J. Canini 4-7, J. Hogorian 7-16, E. Gregory 3-8
Bainbridge-Guilford Passing: E. Beames 3-12 22 0-2
Bainbridge-Guilford Receiving: K. Pickens 1-1, G. Johnston 1-12, E. Gregory 1-4
