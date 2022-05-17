The Oneonta baseball team lost a heartbreaker to Maine-Endwell 6-5 on the road Tuesday.
After OHS led 5-2 in the early going, Maine-Endwell was able to rally and won in walk-off fashion on an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Aidan Gelbsman pitched well in the loss for the Yellowjackets, working all seven innings and finishing with nine strikeouts, four walks, and seven hits allowed.
Gelbsman also hit a two-run home run as part of a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.
Maine-Endwell 6, Oneonta 5
OHS … 302 000 0 — 5 6 2
M-E … 200 210 1 — 6 7 0
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (L), and Lou Bonnici
M-E: DeSantis, Gordon (3), McBride (4), Dundon (6, W), and Mischetti
HR: Aidan Gelbsman (OHS)
3B: Mancini (M-E)
GOLF
Waterville 161,
Cooperstown 235
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Waterville 161-235 in a match held Tuesday at Barker Brook Golf Course.
Cooperstown was led by Max Jones who shot a 42. Also scoring for the Hawkeyes were Charlie Lambert (56), Owen Tedesco (68), and Ellie Dykstra (69).
Gavin Poyer (36) and Gabe Williams (39) each broke 40 to lead Waterville.
Waterville 161, Cooperstown 235
At Barker Brook Golf Course
Front 9, Part 36
Waterville: Gavin Poyer 36, Gabe Williams 39, Connor Stanton 41, Jackson Ruane 45
Cooperstown: Max Jones 42, Charlie Lambert 56, Owen Tedesco 68, Ellie Dykstra 69
