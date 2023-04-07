The Oneonta baseball team won a pair of games in Cortland on Friday as the Yellowjackets were taking part in the PBR Diamond Series at Gutchess Lumber Sports Park.
Oneonta took down Holland Patent 6-4 in the first game, then defeated Class AA Corning-Painted Post 7-4 in the second contest.
Britten Zeh had the key hit in the first game, notching a two-run single in the fourth inning that broke open a tie game. Zeh was also the winning pitcher, striking out six in four innings.
Bruce Mistler had three strikeouts in two relief innings, while Owen Burnsworth and Zeh each had two hits at the plate.
In the second game, Mistler had three RBI including a go-ahead double in the fourth inning. Jameson Brown, meanwhile, had a two-run single and Aidan Gelbsman added two hits.
On the mound, Cameron Horth went the distance in the win, striking out two batters and walking four in six innings.
Oneonta will be at Susquehanna Valley on Monday.
Morris/Edmeston also won a pair of games in Cortland on Friday, defeating Elmira-Notre Dame 8-1 and Delhi/Downsville 15-1.
Asa Dugan tossed a complete game against Elmira in the opener, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 14. Gavin McEnroe, Ethan Franklin and Dugan each had multiple hits with M/E, with McEnroe finishing with two triples and two RBI.
In the second game, Keegan Fraser drove in four runs on three hits as he went 3-for-3 with a double. Franklin also drove in four runs in the win while JJ Benjamin struck out five batters to pick up the victory.
Morris/Edmeston will visit Unatego/Franklin on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Cortland 8, Oneonta 4
The Oneonta softball team fell 8-4 to Cortland on Friday.
Madie Dening struck out five in seven innings in the circle. Natalie VanZandt led the Oneonta offense, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the loss.
The Yellowjackets will host Unatego on Monday.
